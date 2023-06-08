Advanced search
    TEVA   US8816242098

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
09:39:42 2023-06-08
7.585 USD   +2.78%
09:20aTeva Pharmaceutical to Pay $193 Million to Nevada to Settle Opioid-Related Claims
MT
09:13aTeva Pharma Reaches Opioid Settlement With Nevada, the Final State to Resolve Claims
DJ
08:31aTeva Concludes Nationwide Opioids Settlement Agreement
BU
Teva Pharma Reaches Opioid Settlement With Nevada, the Final State to Resolve Claims

06/08/2023 | 09:13am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said Thursday it has agreed to pay Nevada $193 million over 20 years after reaching a settlement with the final U.S. state to resolve opioid-related claims brought against the Israeli drugmaker.

The company said it has now resolved opioid litigation with all 50 states and more than 99% of the litigating subdivisions and special districts. It expects to make its first payment under the nationwide opioids settlement in the second half of this year, and has already begun shipments of its generic version of the medication Narcan under previous settlements.

The settlement with Nevada, which included no admission of wrongdoing, resolves the case before trial, which was scheduled to begin in August. Teva said it was in its best interest, and in the interest of those impacted by the opioid crisis, to conclude the settlement and for the company to continue to focus on patients.

In January, Teva said most states had given the go-ahead to move forward with the nationwide settlement in an effort to resolve claims from states, cities, counties and other subdivisions throughout the U.S. related to the company's alleged role in the opioid crisis.

Teva's American depositary receipts were 1.5% higher in premarket trading in New York after closing the last session at $7.38, down 19% so far this year.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-23 0912ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 065 M - -
Net income 2023 269 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 169x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 269 M 8 269 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 34 565
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Richard Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric A. Hughes Chief Medical Officer, Executive VP-Global R&D
Eric Drapé SVP-Technical Operations Steriles & Respiratory
