Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Announces New Analysis of Consistency in Migraine Days Over the Course of a Dosing Regimen for AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection Published in Headache

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced results from a post hoc analysis of a long-term, open-label extension study assessing migraine days at the beginning and end of quarterly and monthly dosing intervals of AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection. The results were published in the October issue of Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain.

“We are proud to share this analysis and demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing the understanding of treatment options for patients living with migraine,” said Denisa Hurtukova, MD, Vice President, Head of North America Medical Affairs, Teva. “This analysis helps us better understand patients’ experience with AJOVY, as well as the impact of quarterly and monthly dosing options.”

The post hoc analysis compared migraine days in the initial and final weeks of quarterly or monthly dosing regimens of AJOVY during up to 15 months of treatment. The analysis included 1,043 patients with chronic migraine (CM) (n=611) and episodic migraine (EM) (n=432) who were initially enrolled in the pivotal placebo controlled HALO CM and EM studies and then continued in the long-term, 12-month, multicenter, randomized, parallel group Phase 3 study with double blind dosing regimens. Patients received AJOVY either quarterly or monthly.

“Utilizing patients within each dosing group as their own control, we were able to analyze whether there was variability in migraine days over the course of a dosing regimen. For all time intervals analyzed, the frequency of migraine days was the same in the beginning and end of the dosing period,” said Joshua M. Cohen, MD, MPH, FAHS, Global Medical Therapeutic Area Lead for Migraine & Headache, Teva.

“This is an important analysis for the migraine community since clinical symptoms often return or worsen before the next dose of many preventive migraine medications is due,” said Andrew Blumenfeld, MD, Headache Center of Southern California, The Neurology Center, Carlsbad, CA. “Migraine can be a debilitating disease, so evaluating migraine days throughout a dosing regimen can be significant for healthcare providers when considering treatment options. Whenever the brain is exposed to a migraine attack, there is the possibility of increased sensitization with progressive worsening of the frequency of migraine. A key clinical goal is to limit the amount of time the brain is exposed to migraine to reduce this risk and the number of migraine days impacting a patient before their next dose.”

The mean weekly number of migraine days at baseline was 4.0 for patients with CM taking quarterly or monthly AJOVY. For patients with EM, the mean weekly number of migraine days at baseline in the quarterly and monthly AJOVY groups were both 2.3 days.

The analysis found:

Mean number of weekly migraine days in weeks 1-2 versus weeks 11-12 with quarterly dosing1* First Quarter Second Quarter Weeks 1-2 Weeks 11-12 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 11-12 CM 2.8 2.7 2.5 2.5 EM 1.5 1.3 1.2 1.1 CM: n=348 first quarter, n=283 second quarter; EM: n=262 first quarter, n=195 second quarter

Mean number of weekly migraine days during weeks 1-3 versus week 4 at months 3, 6, 9 and 15 with monthly dosing1* Month 3 Month 6 Month 9 Month 15 Weeks 1-3 Week 4 Weeks 1-3 Week 4 Weeks 1-3 Week 4 Weeks 1-3 Week 4 CM 2.6 2.6 2.3 2.4 2.1 2.1 2.0 1.8 EM 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.8 1.0 CM: n=334 month 3, n=264 month 6, n=250 month 9, n=223 month 15; EM: n=251 month 3, n=191 month 6, n=180 month 9, n=155 month 15

For all post hoc analyses, no determination of statistical significance can be made, and no conclusions should be drawn. No new safety signals were identified in this population that were inconsistent with the known safety profile of AJOVY.

AJOVY is the first and only long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection approved in the US and EU for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults that offers both quarterly and monthly dosing options.2+±

U.S. Important Safety Information about AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection

Contraindications: AJOVY is contraindicated in patients with serious hypersensitivity to fremanezumab-vfrm or to any of the excipients.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including rash, pruritus, drug hypersensitivity, and urticaria were reported with AJOVY in clinical trials. Most reactions were mild to moderate, but some led to discontinuation or required corticosteroid treatment. Most reactions were reported from within hours to one month after administration. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, consider discontinuing AJOVY and institute appropriate therapy.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥5% and greater than placebo) were injection site reactions.

Please click here for full U.S. Prescribing Information for AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection.

Information for Europe about AJOVY® can be found here.

Adverse events should be reported.

This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse events.

Reporting forms and information can be found at https://www.hpra.ie. Adverse events should also be reported to Teva – please refer to local numbers.

1. Data on file. Parsippany, NJ: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

2. AJOVY(fremanezumab-vfrm) injection Current Prescribing Information. North Wales, PA: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

* Study design: Of the patients who rolled over from the HALO studies, 611 from the HALO CM study (quarterly, n=306; monthly, n=305) and 432 from the HALO EM study (quarterly, n=217; monthly, n=215) had received AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection during the respective HALO study and were included in post hoc analyses during the long-term, open-label extension study1

+ “Long-acting” defined as efficacy measured over a 12-week period following a 675 mg (225 mg x 3) SC dose.2

± 225 mg monthly administered as one subcutaneous injection, or 675 mg every three months (quarterly), which is administered as three subcutaneous injections.

