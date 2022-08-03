Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEVA   US8816242098

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
9.830 USD   +3.69%
07:39aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Form 3-initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities-eric hughes
PU
07:39aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES-Hughes Eric A
PU
07/29States reach deal over marketing, safety of generic opioids
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : FORM 3-INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES-ERIC HUGHES

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0104

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

2. Date of Event Requiring

Hughes

Eric

A.

Statement (Month/Day/Year)

08/01/2022

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. [TEVA]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , C/O

124 Dvora HaNevi'a St.

(Street)

Tel Aviv

L3

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

____ Director

____ 10% Owner

  • Officer (give title____below) Other (specify below)

See "Remarks"

  1. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
  2. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Applicable Line)

  • Form filed by One Reporting Person
    ____ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Page 1 of 4.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

Form of

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Security

Security: Direct

Date

Expiration

Amount or Number of

Title

(D) or Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer

/s/ Dov Bergwerk as attorney-in-fact for Eric A. Hughes

08/03/2022

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Page 2 of 4.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

FOR SECTION 16 REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

KNOW ALL BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned hereby makes, constitutes and appoints Dov Bergwerk, Shira Aran-Porat and Dikla Tadmor signing singly, as the undersigneds true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described on behalf of and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned to:

  1. prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file Forms 3, 4, and 5 (including any amendments thereto) with respect to the securities of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a company incorporated under the law of Israel, or any successor thereto (the "Company"), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any national securities exchanges and the Company, as considered necessary or advisable under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended from time to time (the "Exchange Act");
  2. seek or obtain, as the undersigneds representative and on the undersigneds behalf, information of transactions in the Companys securities from any third-party, including brokers, employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to the undersigned and approves and ratifies any such release of information; and
  3. perform any and all other acts which in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact is necessary or desirable for and on behalf of the undersigned in connection with the foregoing.
    The undersigned acknowledges that:
  1. this Power of Attorney authorizes, but does not require, such attorney-in-fact to act in his or her discretion on information provided to such attorney-in-fact without independent verification of such information;
  2. any documents prepared, executed, acknowledged and/or delivered by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such information and disclosure as such attorney-in-fact, in his or her discretion, deems necessary or desirable;
  3. neither the Company nor such attorney-in-fact assumes (i) any liability for the undersigneds responsibility to comply with the requirement of the Exchange Act, (ii) any liability of the undersigned for any failure to comply with such requirements or (iii) any obligation or liability of the undersigned for profit disgorgement under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act; and
  4. this Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigneds obligations under the Exchange Act, including without limitation the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act.
    The undersigned hereby gives and grants the foregoing attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or appropriate to be done in and about the foregoing matters as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if present, hereby ratifying all that such attorney-in-fact of, for and on behalf of the undersigned, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney.
    This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to such attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 10th day of July, 2022.

By: /s/ Eric A. Hughes

Name: Eric A. Hughes

Title: Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer

Page 3 of 4.

Page 4 of 4.

Disclaimer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
07:39aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Form 3-initial statement of beneficial ownership of secur..
PU
07:39aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SE..
PU
07/29States reach deal over marketing, safety of generic opioids
AQ
07/29PUMP / DUMP #39 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
07/29AbbVie sets aside $2 billion to settle U.S. opioid claims
RE
07/29INSIDER SELL : Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
MT
07/27Spotify, Alphabet rise; Kraft Heinz, Garmin fall
AQ
07/27TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
07/27SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Recover in Late Wednesday Trading
MT
07/27Health Care Edges Higher on Cyclical Bias - Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 331 M - -
Net income 2022 -361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 917 M 10 917 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 35 346
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,83 $
Average target price 10,22 $
Spread / Average Target 3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé SVP-Technical Operations Steriles & Respiratory
Lori A. Queisser Senior Vice President & Global Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED18.35%10 917
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.08%454 638
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.92%288 231
PFIZER, INC.-14.29%278 805
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.20%275 242
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.81%264 444