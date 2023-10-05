Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Stock options were granted on March 12, 2015, with 876 having vested on each of March 12, 2016, March 12, 2017, March 12, 2018, and

The Ordinary Shares may be represented by American Depositary Shares, each of which currently represents one Ordinary Share.

Stock options were granted on March 12, 2014, with 1,134 having vested on each of March 12, 2016 and March 12, 2017.

Restricted share units were granted on March 3, 2023, with 5,179 vesting on each of March 3, 2024, March 3, 2025 and March 3, 2026, and 5,180 vesting on March 3, 2027.

Restricted share units were granted on March 4, 2022, with 7,117 vesting on each of March 4, 2024 and March 4, 2025, and 7,120 vesting on March 4, 2026.

Restricted share units were granted on March 5, 2021, with 4,954 vesting on March 5, 2024, and 4,957 vesting on March 5, 2025.

Each restricted share unit represents a contingent right to receive, at settlement, one ordinary share or, at the option of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, the cash value of one ordinary share.

Stock options were granted on March 2, 2018, with 6,250 having vested on each of March 2, 2019, March 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021, and 6,253 having vested on March 2, 2022.

Stock options were granted on March 3, 2017, with 3,750 having vested on each of March 3, 2018, March 3, 2019 and March 3, 2020, and 3,753 having vested on March 3, 2021.

Stock options were granted on March 17, 2016, with 2,000 having vested on each of March 17, 2017, March 17, 2018 and March 12, 2019, and 2,003 having vested on March 17, 2020.

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

FOR SECTION 16 REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

KNOW ALL BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned hereby makes, constitutes and appoints Dov Bergwerk, Shira Aran-Porat and Matan Kimchi signing singly, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described on behalf of and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned to:

prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file Forms 3, 4, and 5 (including any amendments thereto) with respect to the securities of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a company incorporated under the law of Israel, or any successor thereto (the "Company"), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any national securities exchanges and the Company, as considered necessary or advisable under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended from time to time (the "Exchange Act"); seek or obtain, as the undersigned's representative and on the undersigned's behalf, information of transactions in the Company's securities from any third-party, including brokers, employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to the undersigned and approves and ratifies any such release of information; and perform any and all other acts which in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact is necessary or desirable for and on behalf of the undersigned in connection with the foregoing.

The undersigned acknowledges that:

this Power of Attorney authorizes, but does not require, such attorney-in-fact to act in his or her discretion on information provided to such attorney-in-fact without independent verification of such information; any documents prepared, executed, acknowledged and/or delivered by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such information and disclosure as such attorney-in-fact, in his or her discretion, deems necessary or desirable; neither the Company nor such attorney-in-fact assumes (i) any liability for the undersigned's responsibility to comply with the requirement of the Exchange Act, (ii) any liability of the undersigned for any failure to comply with such requirements or (iii) any obligation or liability of the undersigned for profit disgorgement under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act; and this Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigned's obligations under the Exchange Act, including without limitation the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

The undersigned hereby gives and grants the foregoing attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or appropriate to be done in and about the foregoing matters as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if present, hereby ratifying all that such attorney-in-fact of, for and on behalf of the undersigned, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to such attorney-in-fact.

