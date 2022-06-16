Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES -Nisen Perry D.
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Check this box if no
Washington, D.C. 20549
longer subject to
Section 16. Form 4 or
Form 5 obligations may STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
continue.
See
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Instruction 1(b).
Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0287
Estimated average burden hours
per response...
0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Nisen
Perry
D.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
[TEVA ]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
____
10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
____
Officer (give title below)____
Other (specify below)
C/O Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
06/14/2022
124 Dvora HaNevi'a St.,
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
Tel Aviv
L3
6944020
XForm filed by One Reporting Person
____
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3. Transaction
4. Securities Acquired
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially
6.
7. Nature of
(Instr. 3)
Date
Execution Date, if
Code
(A) or Disposed of (D)
Owned Following Reported
Ownership
Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
any
(Instr. 8)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Transaction(s)
Form:
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I)
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
(Instr. 4)
Ordinary Shares
(1)
06/14/2022
M
14,479
A
(2)
58,765
D
Page 1 of 2.
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date, if
Transaction
Derivative
Expiration Date
of Underlying
Derivative
Derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
any
Code
Securities
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
or Disposed
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
of (D)
Following
Direct (D)
(Instr. 3, 4,
Reported
or Indirect
and 5)
Transaction(s)
(I)
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Restricted
(2)
(3)
(3)
Ordinary
$
0
Share
06/14/2022
M
14,479
Shares
14,479
0
D
Units
(1)
Explanation of Responses:
The Ordinary Shares may be represented by American Depositary Shares, each of which currently represents one Ordinary Share.
Each restricted share unit represents a contingent right to receive, at settlement, one ordinary share or, at the option of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, the cash value of one ordinary share.
Restricted share units were granted on June 14, 2021 and vested on June 14, 2022.
/s/ Dov Bergwerk as attorney-in-fact for Perry D.
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Page 2 of 2.
Disclaimer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
