FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Hughes
Eric
A.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. [TEVA]
Director
10% Owner
Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title below)____
Other (specify below)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
08/01/2023
See "Remarks"
C/O 124 Dvora HaNevi'a St.
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
Tel Aviv
L3
XForm filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Ordinary Shares (1)
08/01/2023
M
52,742
A
(2)
52,742
D
Ordinary Shares (1)
08/01/2023
S (3)
52,742
D
$8.2987
0
D
(4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Restricted
(2)
(5)
(5)
Ordinary
$ 0
Share
08/01/2023
M
52,742
Shares
52,742
158,228
D
Units
(1)
Explanation of Responses:
- The Ordinary Shares may be represented by American Depositary Shares, each of which currently represents one Ordinary Share.
- Each restricted share unit represents a contingent right to receive, at settlement, one ordinary share or, at the option of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, the cash value of one ordinary share.
- The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
- The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $8.290 to $8.315, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer, or any security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
- Restricted share units were granted on August 1, 2022, with 52,742 vesting on each of August 1, 2023, August 1, 2024 and August 1, 2025, and 52,744 vesting on August 1, 2026.
Remarks:
Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer
/s/ Dov Bergwerk as attorney-in-fact for Eric A. Hughes
**Signature of Reporting Person
08/03/2023
Date
