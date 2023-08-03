FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Check this box if no

Washington, D.C. 20549

longer subject to

Section 16. Form 4 or

Form 5 obligations may STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

continue. See

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Instruction 1(b).

Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Hughes

Eric

A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. [TEVA]

____

Director

(Check all applicable)

____

10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title below)____

Other (specify below)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

08/01/2023

See "Remarks"

C/O 124 Dvora HaNevi'a St.

(Street)

4.

If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Tel Aviv

L3

XForm filed by One Reporting Person

____

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is

intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

or Disposed of (D)

Beneficially Owned Following

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Reported Transaction(s)

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Ordinary Shares (1)

08/01/2023

M

52,742

A

(2)

52,742

D

Ordinary Shares (1)

08/01/2023

S (3)

52,742

D

$8.2987

0

D

(4)

Page 1 of 3.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

of Underlying

Derivative

Derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D)

Following

Direct (D)

(Instr. 3, 4,

Reported

or Indirect

and 5)

Transaction(s)

(I)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted

(2)

(5)

(5)

Ordinary

$ 0

Share

08/01/2023

M

52,742

Shares

52,742

158,228

D

Units

(1)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The Ordinary Shares may be represented by American Depositary Shares, each of which currently represents one Ordinary Share.
  2. Each restricted share unit represents a contingent right to receive, at settlement, one ordinary share or, at the option of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, the cash value of one ordinary share.
  3. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
  4. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $8.290 to $8.315, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer, or any security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
  5. Restricted share units were granted on August 1, 2022, with 52,742 vesting on each of August 1, 2023, August 1, 2024 and August 1, 2025, and 52,744 vesting on August 1, 2026.

Remarks:

Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer

/s/ Dov Bergwerk as attorney-in-fact for Eric A. Hughes

**Signature of Reporting Person

08/03/2023

Date

Page 2 of 3.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Page 3 of 3.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 11:31:00 UTC.