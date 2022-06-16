Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES-Mignone Roberto

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

The Ordinary Shares may be represented by American Depositary Shares, each of which currently represents one Ordinary Share.

Each restricted share unit represents a contingent right to receive, at settlement, one ordinary share or, at the option of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, the cash value of one ordinary share.

The 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares disclosed in Table I of this Form 4 are held of record by Swiftcurrent Partners, L.P. and Swiftcurrent Offshore Master, Ltd. (the "Funds"). Bridger Management, LLC is the investment adviser to the Funds and Mr. Mignone is the manager of Bridger Management, LLC. By reason of the provisions of Rule 16a-1(a)(1) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, Mr. Mignone may be deemed to beneficially own the Ordinary Shares held of record by the Funds. Mr. Mignone disclaims beneficial ownership of the Ordinary Shares held of record by the Funds except to the extent of his indirect pecuniary interest therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that Mr. Mignone is the beneficial owner of the Ordinary Shares held of record by the Funds for purposes of Section 16, or for any other purpose.