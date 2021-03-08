Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Announces Launch of First Generic Version of AZOPT® (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1%, used to treat high pressure inside the eye, in the United States

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced its launch of the first available generic version of AZOPT® (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1%, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat high pressure inside the eye due to ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma. Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% works by decreasing the amount of fluid within the eye.

“This first-to-market generic version of AZOPT® (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1% in the U.S. provides patients with another important treatment option,” said Christine Baeder, SVP, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA. “Continuing to pursue much-needed generic drugs is critical to ensuring access to quality medicines to everyone who needs them.”

With nearly 550 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with approximately 100 pending first-to-files in the U.S. Currently, one in ten generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% has annual sales of more than $184 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of December, 2020.

About Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% is a prescription medicine used to treat elevated pressure within the eye in people with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%?

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% should not be used by anyone who is hypersensitive to any ingredient in this product.

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% is a sulfonamide and side effects attributed to sulfonamides may occur with use of this product. Death, while rare, has occurred with the use of this product and was attributed to severe skin, liver, and blood reactions. Any unusual eye or bodily reactions or signs of sensitivity should be reported to your physician and you should discontinue using brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%.

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% can cause swelling in the cornea and caution should be taken when used by people with low endothelial cell counts. Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% is not recommended in people with severe kidney impairment. Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% has not been studied in patients with acute angle-closure glaucoma.

Contact lenses should be removed prior to using brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%. Lenses can be reinserted 15 minutes after use.

What should I tell my doctor before taking brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%?

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breast-feeding. If you become pregnant while taking brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%, call your doctor.

What are the possible side effects of brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%?

The most frequently reported side effects were blurred vision and bitter, sour or unusual taste. Other side effects included inflammation of the eyelids, dermatitis, dry eye, sensation of a foreign object in the eye, headache, red eye, discharge from the eye, eye discomfort, inflammation of the cornea, eye pain, itchy eyes, and inflammation of the nose.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For more information, please see accompanying full Prescribing Information. A copy may be requested from Teva U.S. Medical Information at 888-TEVA-USA (888-838-2872), druginfo@tevapharm.com, or Teva’s Public Relations or Investor Relations contacts.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

