    TEVA   US8816242098

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:13 2023-05-10 am EDT
8.255 USD   -9.29%
Teva Pharmaceutical Shares Slide 12% on 1Q Earnings Miss
DJ
09:16aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:58aSector Update: Health Care
MT
Teva Pharmaceutical Shares Slide 12% on 1Q Earnings Miss

05/10/2023 | 10:26am EDT
By Dean Seal


Teva Pharmaceutical shares declined after the company reported disappointing first-quarter adjusted earnings.

The stock fell 11.9% in early trading to a low of $8.02 before recovering slightly to a more modest 7.8% drop at $8.40. Shares are down 8% since the start of the year and up 12% over the past 12 months.

Before the market opened, the generic drug maker posted a first-quarter loss of $205 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a loss of $955 million, or 86 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings were 40 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been looking for 56 cents a share.

Revenue was flat at $3.66 billion, above analyst forecasts for $3.62 billion, according to FactSet.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1025ET

