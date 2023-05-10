Teva Pharmaceutical Shares Slide 12% on 1Q Earnings Miss

By Dean Seal

Teva Pharmaceutical shares declined after the company reported disappointing first-quarter adjusted earnings.

The stock fell 11.9% in early trading to a low of $8.02 before recovering slightly to a more modest 7.8% drop at $8.40. Shares are down 8% since the start of the year and up 12% over the past 12 months.

Before the market opened, the generic drug maker posted a first-quarter loss of $205 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a loss of $955 million, or 86 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings were 40 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been looking for 56 cents a share.

Revenue was flat at $3.66 billion, above analyst forecasts for $3.62 billion, according to FactSet.

