Teva Shares Drop 11% After Alvotech Gets FDA Complete Response Letter

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares were down 11% to $8.24 on Friday after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a letter that rejected the Biologics License Application for AVT02, a high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira adalimumab, from its partner Alvotech.

The Israel-based, drug company said the FDA issued a complete response letter, which stated that the application couldn't be approved at this time based on deficiencies associated with Alvotech's manufacturing facility that must be satisfactorily resolved.

Teva said that additional review of the details following the recent FDA's re-inspection and letter are being assessed to determine next steps. The company also said it remains optimistic about additional compounds in the pipeline and further progress with AVT02.

Alvotech shares were down as well, declining 19% to $11.06 in midday trading.

