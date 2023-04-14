Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEVA   US8816242098

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24:57 2023-04-14 pm EDT
8.235 USD   -11.07%
02:14pTeva Shares Drop 11% After Alvotech Gets FDA Complete Response Letter
DJ
01:59pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Lower Friday Afternoon
MT
12:03pTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Down Over 12%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teva Shares Drop 11% After Alvotech Gets FDA Complete Response Letter

04/14/2023 | 02:14pm EDT
By Chris Wack


Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares were down 11% to $8.24 on Friday after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a letter that rejected the Biologics License Application for AVT02, a high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira adalimumab, from its partner Alvotech.

The Israel-based, drug company said the FDA issued a complete response letter, which stated that the application couldn't be approved at this time based on deficiencies associated with Alvotech's manufacturing facility that must be satisfactorily resolved.

Teva said that additional review of the details following the recent FDA's re-inspection and letter are being assessed to determine next steps. The company also said it remains optimistic about additional compounds in the pipeline and further progress with AVT02.

Alvotech shares were down as well, declining 19% to $11.06 in midday trading.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1413ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -11.12% 8.225 Delayed Quote.1.54%
Analyst Recommendations on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 969 M - -
Net income 2023 396 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 287 M 10 287 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 34 565
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,26 $
Average target price 10,17 $
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric A. Hughes Chief Medical Officer, Executive VP-Global R&D
Eric Drapé SVP-Technical Operations Steriles & Respiratory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.54%10 287
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.97%434 145
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.06%372 642
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.54%338 347
MERCK & CO., INC.4.17%293 307
ABBVIE INC.0.67%287 008
