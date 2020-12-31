Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc
, Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc
plan to raise U.S. prices on more than 300 drugs in the United
States on Jan. 1, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by
healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.
The hikes come as drugmakers are reeling from effects of the
COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced doctor visits and demand
for some drugs. They are also fighting new drug price cutting
rules from the Trump administration, which would reduce the
industry's profitability.
The companies kept their price increases at 10% or below,
and the largest drug companies to raise prices so far, Pfizer
and Sanofi, kept nearly all of their increases 5% or less, 3
Axis said. 3 Axis is a consulting firm that works with
pharmacists groups, health plans and foundation on drug pricing
and supply chain issues.
GSK did raise prices on two vaccines - shingles vaccine
Shingrix and diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine Pediarix
- by 7% and 8.6%, respectively, 3 Axis said.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc hiked prices on 15 drugs,
including Austedo, which treats rare neurological disorders, and
asthma steroid Qvar, which together grossed more than $650
million in sales in 2019 and saw price hikes of between 5% and
6%. Teva hiked prices for some drugs, including muscle relaxant
Amrix and narcolepsy treatment Nuvigil, as much as 9.4%.
More price hikes are expected to be announced on Friday and
in early January.
In 2020, drugmakers raised prices on more than 860 drugs by
around 5 percent, on average, according to 3 Axis. Drug price
increases have slowed substantially since 2015, both in terms of
the size of the hikes and the number of drugs affected.
The increases come as pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer
are playing hero by developing vaccines for COVID-19 in record
time. The hikes could help make up for lost revenue as doctors
visits and new prescriptions plummeted during the global
lockdown.
Pfizer plans to raise prices on more than 60 drugs by
between 0.5 % and 5%. Those include roughly 5% increases on some
of its top sellers like rheumatoid arthritis treatment Xeljanz
and cancer drugs Ibrance and Inlyta.
Pfizer said it had adjusted the list prices of its drugs by
around 1.3% across all products in its portfolio, in line with
inflation.
"This modest increase is necessary to support investments
that allow us to continue to discover new medicines and deliver
those breakthroughs to the patients who need them," spokeswoman
Amy Rose said in a statement, pointing in particular to the
COVID-19 vaccine the company developed with Germany's BioNTech
SE.
It said that its net prices, which back out rebates to
pharmacy benefit managers and other discounts, have actually
fallen for the last 3 years.
France's Sanofi plans to increase prices on a number of
vaccines 5 percent or less and will announce more price
increases later in January, spokesperson Ashleigh Koss said.
None of the company's price increases will be above the
expected growth rate of U.S. health spending of 5.1 percent, she
said.
Slashing U.S. prescription drug prices - which are among the
highest in the world - was a focus of U.S. President Donald
Trump, after making it a core pledge of his 2016 campaign. He
issued several executive orders in late 2020 meant to cut
prices, but their impact could be limited by legal challenges
and other problems.
A federal judge earlier this month blocked a last-minute
Trump administration rule aimed at lowering drug prices that was
set to be implemented at the beginning of the year. It was
challenged by drug industry groups including PhRMA, the nation’s
leading pharmaceutical trade group.
President-elect Biden has also vowed to reduce drug costs
and to allow Medicare, a U.S. government health insurance
program, to negotiate drug prices. He has support from
Congressional Democrats to pass such legislation, which the
Congressional Budget Office has said could cost the industry
more than $300 billion by 2029.
