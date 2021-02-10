Log in
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Teva Pharm in talks to co-produce COVID-19 vaccines, CEO says

02/10/2021 | 10:19am EST
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers to co-produce some shots, chief executive Kare Schultz told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We do have some discussions with originators of the original vaccines. We have not come to any conclusion," Schultz said after the drugmaker issued fourth-quarter financial results.

"In principle, we are positive towards contributing by manufacturing some of those vaccines that either have been approved or are just about to be approved," he said, declining to elaborate.

Schultz said Teva, the world's largest generics drugmaker, both approached and was approached by vaccine makers. It declined to name the companies with which it was in discussions.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 594 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 864 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 039 M 14 039 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 40 039
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 12,44 $
Last Close Price 12,81 $
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Jean-Michael Halfon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED37.25%14 039
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.65%437 713
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.95%299 696
NOVARTIS AG-2.58%205 790
PFIZER INC.-5.41%194 377
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.26%189 854
