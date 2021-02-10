Exclusive: Teva Pharm in talks to co-produce COVID-19 vaccines, CEO says

"We do have some discussions with originators of the original vaccines. We have not come to any conclusion," Schultz said after the drugmaker issued fourth-quarter financial results.

"In principle, we are positive towards contributing by manufacturing some of those vaccines that either have been approved or are just about to be approved," he said, declining to elaborate.

Schultz said Teva, the world's largest generics drugmaker, both approached and was approached by vaccine makers. It declined to name the companies with which it was in discussions.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey)