New York charges Johnson & Johnson with insurance fraud over opioid claims

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - New York state filed civil
charges on Thursday accusing Johnson & Johnson of
insurance fraud for downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers,
including to doctors and elderly patients.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said the charges by New York's
Department of Financial Services in that regulator's opioid
industry probe follow charges against Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd, Allergan Plc, Endo International Plc
and Mallinckrodt Plc.
Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals affiliate
were accused of specifically targeting elderly patients for
opioid treatment despite the risks, and in marketing materials
characterizing opioid addiction as a myth.
"Misrepresentation of opioids to consumers for profit is
inexcusable," Cuomo said in a statement.
Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
New York said Johnson & Johnson manufactured opioid products
in the state such as the fentanyl patch Duragesic and drug
Nucynta, and said its "Norman Poppy" was once responsible for as
much as 80% of the global supply for oxycodone raw materials.
The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company was charged with
violating two New York insurance laws, with civil penalties of
up to $5,000 per violation.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)