Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Drugmakers agree to halve prices to get on China state insurance list

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Drugmakers have agreed to cut
prices by around 50% on average for more than 100 medicines in
order to have them included in China's state medical insurance
scheme from March, potentially heralding a massive leap in
sales.
The National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said
in a statement on Monday that an 119 medicines would be added to
the National Reimbursement Drugs List (NRDL) with an average
price reduction of 50.64%.
Ninety-six of them are branded drugs with no generic
versions available in the domestic market, according to the
statement.
They included some key products made by foreign
pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis' blockbuster
inflammation drug Cosentyx, and Israeli firm Teva
Pharmaceutical's Austedo treatment for Huntington's
disease.
The list also included some medicines for COVID-19.
The new drug list will be effective from March 2021, NHSA
said. Inclusion on the list could potentially boost demand for
medicines, as patients could be reimbursed for a significant
portion of the costs.
The NHSA updates its list annually. Average sales of
medicines added last time jumped by nearly 2,000% during a
nine-month period of 2020, according to a research by ICBC
International Research analysts.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)