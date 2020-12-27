Log in
TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Drugmakers agree to halve prices to get on China state insurance list

12/27/2020 | 11:58pm EST
BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Drugmakers have agreed to cut prices by around 50% on average for more than 100 medicines in order to have them included in China's state medical insurance scheme from March, potentially heralding a massive leap in sales.

The National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said in a statement on Monday that an 119 medicines would be added to the National Reimbursement Drugs List (NRDL) with an average price reduction of 50.64%.

Ninety-six of them are branded drugs with no generic versions available in the domestic market, according to the statement.

They included some key products made by foreign pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis' blockbuster inflammation drug Cosentyx, and Israeli firm Teva Pharmaceutical's Austedo treatment for Huntington's disease.

The list also included some medicines for COVID-19.

The new drug list will be effective from March 2021, NHSA said. Inclusion on the list could potentially boost demand for medicines, as patients could be reimbursed for a significant portion of the costs.

The NHSA updates its list annually. Average sales of medicines added last time jumped by nearly 2,000% during a nine-month period of 2020, according to a research by ICBC International Research analysts. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS AG 0.05% 78.57 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 2.71% 3225 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 607 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 005 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 773 M 10 773 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 40 039
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 12,27 $
Last Close Price 9,83 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Michael Halfon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.21%10 773
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.52%401 384
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.98%289 254
PFIZER INC.0.40%207 161
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.89%202 757
NOVARTIS AG-14.50%200 597
