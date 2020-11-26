Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : EU fines Teva, Cephalon over pay-for-delay drug deal

11/26/2020 | 03:28pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has fined pharmaceutical company Teva and its now subsidiary Cephalon 60.5 million euros (£54 million) for agreeing to delay a cheaper generic version of Cephalon's sleep disorder medicine.

The fine is the fourth and final penalty following a series of EU antitrust investigations begun 11 years ago into "pay-for-delay" drug deals. Previous fines in 2013 and 2014 related to a cardiovascular medicine of Servier, an anti-depressant of Lundbeck and a Johnson & Johnson painkiller.

The agreement with Teva, to delay market entry of generic drug modafinil after Cephalon's main patents had expired, caused substantial harm to EU patients and healthcare systems, the Commission said on Thursday.

Modafinil is used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and was Cephalon's top-selling product under the brand Provigil for years.

Cephalon's main patents for Europe had expired by 2005 and the illegal agreement lasted to 2011, when Teva acquired Cephalon, the Commission said.

Teva had been ready to enter the market and had even started selling in Britain, but Cephalon induced Teva not to enter the market with a cheaper generic version in exchange for a package of side-deals and cash.

The European Consumer Organisation welcomed the fine, but regretted it had taken nearly a decade to come.

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said the Teva case was more complex than others and the Commission had to learn from EU court rulings on the previous decisions. She said the Commission continued to investigate drugmakers, including on exessive pricing

"So it's not that we say 'chapter closed, all is history'. No, we will still keep a keen eye on the pharmaceutical industry," she told a news conference.

Generic versions of drugs can lead to price drops of up to 90%. When Teva briefly introduced modafinil in Britain, it was half the price of Provigil.

Shares in Teva were 1.3% higher at 1436 GMT, valuing the firm around $10.50 billion.

The Commission fined Servier 427.7 million euros, Lundbeck 146 million euros and Johnson & Johnson 16.3 million euros.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Philip Blenkinsop


© Reuters 2020
All news about TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
10:28aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : EU fines Teva, Cephalon over pay-for-delay drug..
RE
07:38aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : European Commission Fines Teva, Cephalon EUR60...
DJ
11/23DEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agains..
BU
11/14TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : ROSEN, A LEADING AND RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Remind..
PR
11/13TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : in EU antitrust crosshairs over its Copaxone dr..
RE
11/13TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : EU antitrust regulators investigating Teva over..
RE
11/06TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
11/05TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
11/05TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Q3 2020 Factsheet
PU
11/05TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 598 M - 12 447 M
Net income 2020 -4 005 M - -3 004 M
Net Debt 2020 22 872 M - 17 152 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 686 M 10 686 M 8 013 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 40 039
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 12,22 $
Last Close Price 9,75 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Michael Halfon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.26%10 686
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.50%378 244
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.41%282 585
PFIZER INC.-1.59%203 048
NOVARTIS AG-11.88%202 620
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.97%202 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ