TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : U.S. to charge Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe - source

08/25/2020 | 04:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to charge Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The decision follows Teva's refusal to agree to a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing, the person https://bit.ly/32qtltO said.

Bloomberg Law was first to report the expected lawsuit.

Teva earlier declined to comment on the Bloomberg Law report.

The Justice Department has been investigating allegations the company colluded with other drugmakers to push up the prices of widely used pharmaceuticals, including a high cholesterol drug. Lawyers for Teva had met with Justice Department officials in the spring to discuss a potential settlement, but Teva walked away from the talks in April, the New York Times reported in May.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.85% 3362 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -1.15% 43 Delayed Quote.35.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 804 M - -
Net income 2020 1 356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 552 M 10 552 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 40 039
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 12,62 $
Last Close Price 9,63 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Michael Halfon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.16%10 552
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.31%400 584
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.42%301 423
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.08%216 048
PFIZER, INC.-0.87%215 829
NOVARTIS AG-14.44%190 095
