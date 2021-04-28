Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Pharm first quarter profit meets estimates, reaffirms 2021 outlook

04/28/2021 | 07:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building is seen in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported first-quarter profit that met estimates on Wednesday and said it was on track to meet its 2021 targets due to growth in Huntington's disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy.

The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 63 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, down from 76 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 9% to $3.98 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 63 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.02 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Teva reaffirmed its 2021 forecasts of adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.70 and revenue of $16.4-$16.8 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.57 and revenue of $16.7 billion in 2020.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 716 M - -
Net income 2021 1 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 431 M 11 431 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 37 736
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 12,55 $
Last Close Price 10,37 $
Spread / Highest target 92,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Hafrun Fridriksdottir Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.10%11 431
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.69%429 605
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.21%288 099
PFIZER, INC.5.08%214 480
ABBVIE INC.4.00%196 672
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.43%195 821
