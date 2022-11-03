Advanced search
    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-01
31.82 ILS   +0.63%
Teva Pharmaceutical lowers guidance after profit miss

11/03/2022 | 07:47am EDT
The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries lowered full-year revenue guidance on Thursday as it reported weaker than expected third-quarter profit, citing a stronger U.S. dollar.

The world's largest generic drugmaker reported earnings of 59 cents per diluted share excluding one-off items in the three months to Sept. 30, unchanged from a year earlier, on revenue down 8% at $3.6 billion. It's bottom line was helped by a 10% drop in selling and marketing expenses.

That compared with analyst expectations of 62 cents per share on revenue of $3.83 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Citing "continued foreign exchange headwinds", the Israel-based company lowered its 2022 revenue estimate to between $14.8 billion and $15.4 billion, down from a previously forecast $15 billion to $15.6 billion. Last year's revenue was $15.9 billion.

Guidance on 2022 adjusted earnings per share was left unchanged at $2.40-$2.60, against $2.58 last year.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 328 M - -
Net income 2022 -487 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 729 M 9 729 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 35 346
Free-Float 89,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,76 $
Average target price 10,30 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric A. Hughes Chief Medical Officer, Executive VP-Global R&D
Eric Drapé SVP-Technical Operations Steriles & Respiratory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED18.07%9 729
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.37%445 586
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY28.51%337 275
ROCHE HOLDING AG-11.96%275 299
PFIZER, INC.-20.29%264 173
NOVO NORDISK A/S17.09%257 892