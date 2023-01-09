Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-07
36.80 ILS   +5.44%
08:22aTeva says opioids settlement to move forward in U.S
RE
08:02aTeva Announces Nationwide Opioids Settlement to Move Forward After Receiving Broad Support from States
BU
01/06Alvotech, Teva Shares Rise After FDA Accepts BLA for AVT04
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teva says opioids settlement to move forward in U.S

01/09/2023 | 08:22am EST
The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

(Reuters) - Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday there was sufficient level of participation from U.S. states and local authorities to move forward with its nationwide settlement agreement to resolve opioid-related claims and litigation in the country.

The company had last year agreed to pay up to $4.25 billion, including a supply of the overdose drug naloxone, for the settlement.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 5.52% 10.52 Delayed Quote.15.35%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 5.44% 36.8 End-of-day quote.11.55%
Analyst Recommendations on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 955 M - -
Net income 2022 -489 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 684 M 11 684 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 35 346
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,52 $
Average target price 9,60 $
Spread / Average Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric A. Hughes Chief Medical Officer, Executive VP-Global R&D
Eric Drapé SVP-Technical Operations Steriles & Respiratory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED11.55%11 684
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.04%471 261
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.79%344 858
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.15%311 596
ABBVIE INC.3.06%294 440
MERCK & CO., INC.3.51%291 165