Tevogen Bio Holdings – Tevogen (Nasdaq: TVGN) Chief Information Officer and Head of company’s Artificial Intelligence Initiative, Tevogen.ai, Mittul Mehta, has taken strides to emphasize the importance of proactive talent development for biopharmaceutical sector to allow rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). In his recent seminar at the Yale School of Public Health, “Artificial Intelligence Opportunities in Healthcare,” he underscored the potential of AI in medical innovation and the criticality of talent development.

“AI represents a unique opportunity to help reduce healthcare costs through many possibilities, including speeding up drug development and aiding in clinical trial design,” said Mr. Mehta. “Experimentation in AI is no longer an option, but a requirement and it is vital that we reach out to academic institutions to develop a talent pipeline for this emerging field.”

Dr. Shuangge (Steven) Ma, Chair of Biostatistics at Yale School of Public Health, said, “Tevogen's prioritization of developing current students demonstrates their commitment to providing significant pathways for graduates in their future employment endeavors. Companies that emphasize talent development clearly and strategically focus on their talent acquisition efforts.”

Tevogen recently announced the establishment of Tevogen.ai to bring together a dedicated team of research scientists, physicians, data scientists, and AI engineers committed to the ethical development and commercialization of AI-driven and AI-enhanced tools designed to streamline processes and improve health outcomes. On December 19th, 2023, Tevogen Bio announced the filing of two provisional patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, (1) AI algorithms designed to predict immunologically active HLA+ peptide complexes, and (2) AI algorithms aimed at predicting T cell receptor (TCR) engagement with specific HLA+ peptide complexes.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

