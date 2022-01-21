Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tex Year Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4720   TW0004720008

TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC.

(4720)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Tex Year Industries : Announcement that the Company is aware of its managerial officers beingengaged in competing investment or business activities competitive business.

01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 18:20:14
Subject 
 Announcement that the Company is aware of its managerial
officers beingengaged in competing investment or
business activities competitive business.
Date of events 2022/01/20 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20
2.Name of the managerial officer or director:
Managerial officers:TSAO,LIEN-TI
3.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer or
  director's position in the enterprise:
HUZHOU XILING TECH LTD.:Director/TSAO,LIEN-TI
4.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Building 13, No.268, Hongchuang Road, Hongqiao Town,
Changxing County, Huzhou, Zhejiang.
5.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Manufacturing and
sales of filtration equipment and materials.
6.Impact on the company's finance and business:No material effect on the
company's finance and business.
7.If the managerial officer or director has invested in the mainland China
area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer or
director's shareholding ratio:N/A.
8.Measures the company intends to take:A proposal to remove the non-compete
clause on managerial officer will be subimitted to the next board meeting.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Tex Year Industries Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
