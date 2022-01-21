Tex Year Industries : Correct the event date, to announcement that the Company is aware of its manager beingengaged in competing investment or activities competitive business.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Name of the managerial officer or director: Managerial officers:TSAO,LIEN-TI 3.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer or director's position in the enterprise: HUZHOU XILING TECH LTD.:Director/TSAO,LIEN-TI 4.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Building 13, No.268, Hongchuang Road, Hongqiao Town, Changxing County, Huzhou, Zhejiang. 5.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Manufacturing and sales of filtration equipment and materials. 6.Impact on the company's finance and business:No material effect on the company's finance and business. 7.If the managerial officer or director has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer or director's shareholding ratio:N/A. 8.Measures the company intends to take:A proposal to remove the non-compete clause on managerial officer will be subimitted to the next board meeting. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.