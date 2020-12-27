Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Texaf S.A.    TEXF   BE0974263924

TEXAF S.A.

(TEXF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 12/24 07:38:05 am
37 EUR   +0.54%
03:13pTEXAF S A : Opening of Petit Pont
PU
11/13TEXAF : Interim statement for the 3rd quarter
PU
11/13TEXAF : Interim statement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texaf S A : Opening of Petit Pont

12/27/2020 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S O C I E T E A N O N Y M E - N A A M L O Z E V E N N O O T S C H A P

PRESS RELEASE

December 28th 2020

OPENING OF THE PETIT PONT BUILDING

As announced in September 2019 and despite the constraints induced by the Covid crisis, TEXAF completed on time and on schedule, the construction of its eco-responsible building on its "Petit Pont" plot in Kinshasa, at the corner from the city's main artery, Boulevard du 30 Juin, and avenue de la Justice.

This office building finally comprises 3,366 m2 net spread over 3 levels, compared to the 3,000 m2 initially planned.

Brussels Airlines has set up its sales offices as well as its city check-in, which have been operational since December 14th, on the 1,000 m2 of the first level.

This innovative building for the city of Kinshasa (solar panels, rainwater recovery, LED lighting) is part of a high environmental quality approach.

TEXAF, established in 1925, is the only listed company with all its activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Currently, these are concentrated on property, quarries and the digital domain.

This listing on the stock exchange and the resulting obligations in terms of good governance and transparency constitute a major asset of the Group for its development and for the promotion of the formal sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Contact: Jean-Philippe Waterschoot, CEO: +32 476 25 26 26 - +243 81 891 0525

Christophe Evers, CFO: +32 495 24 32 60

Philippe Croonenberghs, Chairman: +32 495 24 32 64

  • avenue Louise 130A - 1050 Bruxelles - (02) 639.20.00 - www.texaf.be- info@texaf.beBanque BELFIUS: BE73 5502 6468 0051 - Banque KBC BE23 7310 2113 8291
    T.V.A.: BE.403.218.607 - R.C.B.: 74.712

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Texaf SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TEXAF S.A.
03:13pTEXAF S A : Opening of Petit Pont
PU
11/13TEXAF : Interim statement for the 3rd quarter
PU
11/13TEXAF : Interim statement
AQ
11/13TEXAF S.A. : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
09/07TEXAF : KBC Morning Note 04-09-20
PU
09/04TEXAF : Interim management report
AQ
09/04TEXAF : Half-year results
CO
09/01TEXAF : half-yearly earnings release
05/28TEXA : Texaf
AQ
05/28TEXAF : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 21,7 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2019 10,8 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2019 4,37 M 5,32 M 5,32 M
P/E ratio 2019 15 825x
Yield 2019 0,00%
Capitalization 133 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,16x
EV / Sales 2019 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart TEXAF S.A.
Duration : Period :
Texaf S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Philippe Waterschoot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Croonenberghs Chairman
Christophe Evers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominique Moorkens Vice Chairman
Albert Yuma Mulimbi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAF S.A.-0.54%162
TOPBUILD CORP.92.14%6 476
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.57.82%3 215
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)18.75%2 655
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)78.25%1 513
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD56.75%1 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ