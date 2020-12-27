Texaf S A : Opening of Petit Pont

S O C I E T E A N O N Y M E - N A A M L O Z E V E N N O O T S C H A P

PRESS RELEASE December 28th 2020

OPENING OF THE PETIT PONT BUILDING

As announced in September 2019 and despite the constraints induced by the Covid crisis, TEXAF completed on time and on schedule, the construction of its eco-responsible building on its "Petit Pont" plot in Kinshasa, at the corner from the city's main artery, Boulevard du 30 Juin, and avenue de la Justice.

This office building finally comprises 3,366 m2 net spread over 3 levels, compared to the 3,000 m2 initially planned.

Brussels Airlines has set up its sales offices as well as its city check-in, which have been operational since December 14th, on the 1,000 m2 of the first level.

This innovative building for the city of Kinshasa (solar panels, rainwater recovery, LED lighting) is part of a high environmental quality approach.

TEXAF, established in 1925, is the only listed company with all its activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Currently, these are concentrated on property, quarries and the digital domain.

This listing on the stock exchange and the resulting obligations in terms of good governance and transparency constitute a major asset of the Group for its development and for the promotion of the formal sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Contact: Jean-Philippe Waterschoot, CEO: +32 476 25 26 26 - +243 81 891 0525

Christophe Evers, CFO: +32 495 24 32 60

Philippe Croonenberghs, Chairman: +32 495 24 32 64