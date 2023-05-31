TCBI ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Texas Capital ") (NASDAQ: TCBI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Texas Capital and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund. A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos' liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Texas Capital, contact us about a possible lawsuit and potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

