TCBI ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

05/31/2023 | 05:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Texas Capital ") (NASDAQ: TCBI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Texas Capital and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund. A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos' liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Texas Capital, contact us about a possible lawsuit and potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/texas-capital-class-action-submission-form?wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcbi-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-investigate-texas-capital-bancshares-inc-for-potential-violations-of-securities-laws-301835334.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
