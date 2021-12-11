Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TCBI   US88224Q1076

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBI)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCBI BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TCBI

12/11/2021 | 05:19am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) resulting from allegations that Texas Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Texas Capital securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2211.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 10% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund.

A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position as high as 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos' liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcbi-breaking-news-rosen-global-investor-counsel-encourages-texas-capital-bancshares-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--tcbi-301442602.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations