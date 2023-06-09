Advanced search
    TCBI   US88224Q1076

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBI)
  Report
TCBI FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

06/09/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/texas-capital-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40551&from=4

Further details on the investigation: On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund. A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos' liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcbi-fraud-alert-jakubowitz-law-is-investigating-texas-capital-bancshares-inc-in-connection-with-potential-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-301846751.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
