  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCBI   US88224Q1076

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCBI NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

05/29/2023 | 05:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Texas Capital ") (NASDAQ: TCBI) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS: On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund. A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos' liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of TCBI investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/texas-capital-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?wire=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcbi-news-the-klein-law-firm-initiates-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-texas-capital-bancshares-inc-301835309.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
