TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K
11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
On November 1, 2022, Texas Capital Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), completed the previously announced sale of BankDirect Capital Finance ("BankDirect"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, to AFCO Credit Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is based on our historical consolidated financial statements, and gives effect to the sale of BankDirect in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 give effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021, while the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 gives effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on that day.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements (i) do not necessarily reflect what the company's financial condition or results of operations would have been had the sale of BankDirect occurred on the dates indicated, (ii) are based upon available information and assumptions that management considers to be reasonable to give effect, on a pro forma basis, to the sale of BankDirect and (iii) are intended for informational purposes only. In addition, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should not be considered to be indicative of our future consolidated financial performance or results of operations and should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements, and notes thereto, included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Form 10-Q for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2022.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
September 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Historical
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Pro Forma
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
240,609
$
3,393,538
(a)
$
3,634,147
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
3,399,638
-
3,399,638
Available-for-sale debt securities
2,380,774
-
2,380,774
Held-to-maturity debt securities
955,875
-
955,875
Equity securities
32,973
-
32,973
Investment securities
3,369,622
-
3,369,622
Loans held for sale
3,142,178
(3,137,792)
(b)
4,386
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
4,908,822
-
4,908,822
Loans held for investment
14,878,959
-
14,878,959
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
234,613
-
234,613
Loans held for investment, net
19,553,168
-
19,553,168
Premises and equipment, net
27,180
-
27,180
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
648,172
2,485
(b)
650,657
Other assets held for sale
26,450
(26,450)
(b)
-
Goodwill and intangibles, net
1,496
-
1,496
Total assets
$
30,408,513
$
231,781
$
30,640,294
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
11,494,685
$
55,628
(c)
$
11,550,313
Interest bearing deposits
13,003,878
-
13,003,878
Total deposits
24,498,563
55,628
24,554,191
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
316,365
74,542
(d)
390,907
Other liabilities
75,564
(75,564)
(b)
-
Short-term borrowings
1,701,480
-
1,701,480
Long-term debt
930,766
-
930,766
Total liabilities
27,522,738
54,606
27,577,344
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
300,000
-
300,000
Common stock
509
-
509
Additional paid-in capital
1,020,153
-
1,020,153
Retained earnings
2,050,563
177,175
(e)
2,227,738
Treasury stock
(50,031)
-
(50,031)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(435,419)
-
(435,419)
Total stockholders' equity
2,885,775
177,175
3,062,950
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
30,408,513
$
231,781
$
30,640,294
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands except per share data)
Historical
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Pro Forma
Historical
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Pro Forma
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
688,420
$
(87,336)
(f)
$
601,084
$
820,532
$
(95,792)
(f)
$
724,740
Investment securities
46,969
-
46,969
42,820
-
42,820
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
37,561
-
37,561
13,233
-
13,233
Total interest income
772,950
(87,336)
685,614
876,585
(95,792)
780,793
Interest expense
Deposits
94,513
-
94,513
65,507
-
65,507
Short-term borrowings
15,628
-
15,628
4,613
-
4,613
Long-term debt
34,651
-
34,651
37,628
-
37,628
Total interest expense
144,792
-
144,792
107,748
-
107,748
Net interest income
628,158
(87,336)
540,822
768,837
(95,792)
673,045
Provision for credit losses
32,000
2,965
(f)
34,965
(30,000)
(840)
(f)
(30,840)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
596,158
(90,301)
505,857
798,837
(94,952)
703,885
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
17,726
-
17,726
18,674
-
18,674
Wealth management and trust fee income
11,594
-
11,594
13,173
-
13,173
Brokered loan fees
11,504
-
11,504
27,954
-
27,954
Servicing income
677
-
677
15,513
-
15,513
Investment banking and trading income
23,117
-
23,117
24,441
-
24,441
Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale
-
-
-
1,317
-
1,317
Other
7,239
(3,380)
(f)
3,859
37,158
(4,350)
(f)
32,808
Gain on disposal
-
236,233
(g)
236,233
-
219,568
(g)
219,568
Total non-interest income
71,857
232,853
304,710
138,230
215,218
353,448
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits
333,319
(35,442)
(f)
297,877
350,930
(26,835)
(f)
324,095
Occupancy expense
27,192
(1,837)
(f)
25,355
33,232
(2,491)
(f)
30,741
Marketing
21,765
(543)
(f)
21,222
10,006
(319)
(f)
9,687
Legal and professional
38,365
(352)
(f)
38,013
41,152
(821)
(f)
40,331
Communications and technology
48,819
(724)
(f)
48,095
75,185
(1,084)
(f)
74,101
FDIC insurance assessment
11,252
-
11,252
21,027
-
21,027
Servicing-related expenses
-
-
-
27,765
-
27,765
Other
33,730
(2,316)
(f)
31,414
39,715
(3,891)
(f)
35,824
Total non-interest expense
514,442
(41,214)
473,228
599,012
(35,441)
563,571
Income before income taxes
153,573
183,766
337,339
338,055
155,707
493,762
Income tax expense
38,346
45,794
(h)
84,140
84,116
37,401
(h)
121,517
Net income
115,227
137,972
253,199
253,939
118,306
372,245
Preferred stock dividends
12,938
-
12,938
18,721
-
18,721
Net income available to common stockholders
$
102,289
$
137,972
$
240,261
$
235,218
$
118,306
$
353,524
Basic earnings per common share
$
2.03
$
2.73
$
4.76
$
4.65
$
2.34
$
6.99
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.00
$
2.70
$
4.70
$
4.60
$
2.31
$
6.91
Weighted average basic common shares
50,506,364
50,506,364
50,506,364
50,580,660
50,580,660
50,580,660
Weighted average diluted common shares
51,090,515
51,090,515
51,090,515
51,140,974
51,140,974
51,140,974
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(1) Basis of Presentation
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 give effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021, while the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 gives effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on that day.
(2) Adjustments to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
The following is a summary of the transaction accounting adjustments reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements:
(a) This adjustment reflects the receipt of cash consideration at the closing of the transaction.
(b) This adjustment reflects the elimination of assets and liabilities associated with BankDirect as of September 30, 2022.
(c) This adjustment reflects BankDirect deposit balances held at the Bank as of September 30, 2022 that were previously eliminated in consolidation.
(d) This adjustment reflects accruals for transaction costs and income tax expense recorded at the closing of the transaction.
(e) This adjustment reflects the gain recorded at the closing of the transaction, net of transaction costs and income tax expense.
(f) This adjustment reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses associated with BankDirect for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021.
(g) This adjustment reflects the pre-tax gain recorded at the closing of the transaction, net of transaction costs.
(h) This adjustment reflects the tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments.
