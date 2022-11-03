TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

On November 1, 2022, Texas Capital Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), completed the previously announced sale of BankDirect Capital Finance ("BankDirect"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, to AFCO Credit Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is based on our historical consolidated financial statements, and gives effect to the sale of BankDirect in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 give effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021, while the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 gives effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on that day.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements (i) do not necessarily reflect what the company's financial condition or results of operations would have been had the sale of BankDirect occurred on the dates indicated, (ii) are based upon available information and assumptions that management considers to be reasonable to give effect, on a pro forma basis, to the sale of BankDirect and (iii) are intended for informational purposes only. In addition, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should not be considered to be indicative of our future consolidated financial performance or results of operations and should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements, and notes thereto, included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Form 10-Q for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2022.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

September 30, 2022 (in thousands) Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments Pro Forma Assets Cash and due from banks $ 240,609 $ 3,393,538 (a) $ 3,634,147 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,399,638 - 3,399,638 Available-for-sale debt securities 2,380,774 - 2,380,774 Held-to-maturity debt securities 955,875 - 955,875 Equity securities 32,973 - 32,973 Investment securities 3,369,622 - 3,369,622 Loans held for sale 3,142,178 (3,137,792) (b) 4,386 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,908,822 - 4,908,822 Loans held for investment 14,878,959 - 14,878,959 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 234,613 - 234,613 Loans held for investment, net 19,553,168 - 19,553,168 Premises and equipment, net 27,180 - 27,180 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 648,172 2,485 (b) 650,657 Other assets held for sale 26,450 (26,450) (b) - Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 - 1,496 Total assets $ 30,408,513 $ 231,781 $ 30,640,294 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 11,494,685 $ 55,628 (c) $ 11,550,313 Interest bearing deposits 13,003,878 - 13,003,878 Total deposits 24,498,563 55,628 24,554,191 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 316,365 74,542 (d) 390,907 Other liabilities 75,564 (75,564) (b) - Short-term borrowings 1,701,480 - 1,701,480 Long-term debt 930,766 - 930,766 Total liabilities 27,522,738 54,606 27,577,344 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 300,000 - 300,000 Common stock 509 - 509 Additional paid-in capital 1,020,153 - 1,020,153 Retained earnings 2,050,563 177,175 (e) 2,227,738 Treasury stock (50,031) - (50,031) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (435,419) - (435,419) Total stockholders' equity 2,885,775 177,175 3,062,950 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,408,513 $ 231,781 $ 30,640,294

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands except per share data) Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments Pro Forma Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments Pro Forma Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 688,420 $ (87,336) (f) $ 601,084 $ 820,532 $ (95,792) (f) $ 724,740 Investment securities 46,969 - 46,969 42,820 - 42,820 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 37,561 - 37,561 13,233 - 13,233 Total interest income 772,950 (87,336) 685,614 876,585 (95,792) 780,793 Interest expense Deposits 94,513 - 94,513 65,507 - 65,507 Short-term borrowings 15,628 - 15,628 4,613 - 4,613 Long-term debt 34,651 - 34,651 37,628 - 37,628 Total interest expense 144,792 - 144,792 107,748 - 107,748 Net interest income 628,158 (87,336) 540,822 768,837 (95,792) 673,045 Provision for credit losses 32,000 2,965 (f) 34,965 (30,000) (840) (f) (30,840) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 596,158 (90,301) 505,857 798,837 (94,952) 703,885 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 17,726 - 17,726 18,674 - 18,674 Wealth management and trust fee income 11,594 - 11,594 13,173 - 13,173 Brokered loan fees 11,504 - 11,504 27,954 - 27,954 Servicing income 677 - 677 15,513 - 15,513 Investment banking and trading income 23,117 - 23,117 24,441 - 24,441 Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale - - - 1,317 - 1,317 Other 7,239 (3,380) (f) 3,859 37,158 (4,350) (f) 32,808 Gain on disposal - 236,233 (g) 236,233 - 219,568 (g) 219,568 Total non-interest income 71,857 232,853 304,710 138,230 215,218 353,448 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 333,319 (35,442) (f) 297,877 350,930 (26,835) (f) 324,095 Occupancy expense 27,192 (1,837) (f) 25,355 33,232 (2,491) (f) 30,741 Marketing 21,765 (543) (f) 21,222 10,006 (319) (f) 9,687 Legal and professional 38,365 (352) (f) 38,013 41,152 (821) (f) 40,331 Communications and technology 48,819 (724) (f) 48,095 75,185 (1,084) (f) 74,101 FDIC insurance assessment 11,252 - 11,252 21,027 - 21,027 Servicing-related expenses - - - 27,765 - 27,765 Other 33,730 (2,316) (f) 31,414 39,715 (3,891) (f) 35,824 Total non-interest expense 514,442 (41,214) 473,228 599,012 (35,441) 563,571 Income before income taxes 153,573 183,766 337,339 338,055 155,707 493,762 Income tax expense 38,346 45,794 (h) 84,140 84,116 37,401 (h) 121,517 Net income 115,227 137,972 253,199 253,939 118,306 372,245 Preferred stock dividends 12,938 - 12,938 18,721 - 18,721 Net income available to common stockholders $ 102,289 $ 137,972 $ 240,261 $ 235,218 $ 118,306 $ 353,524 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.03 $ 2.73 $ 4.76 $ 4.65 $ 2.34 $ 6.99 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.70 $ 4.70 $ 4.60 $ 2.31 $ 6.91 Weighted average basic common shares 50,506,364 50,506,364 50,506,364 50,580,660 50,580,660 50,580,660 Weighted average diluted common shares 51,090,515 51,090,515 51,090,515 51,140,974 51,140,974 51,140,974

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(1) Basis of Presentation

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 give effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021, while the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 gives effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on that day.

(2) Adjustments to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

The following is a summary of the transaction accounting adjustments reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements:

(a) This adjustment reflects the receipt of cash consideration at the closing of the transaction.

(b) This adjustment reflects the elimination of assets and liabilities associated with BankDirect as of September 30, 2022.

(c) This adjustment reflects BankDirect deposit balances held at the Bank as of September 30, 2022 that were previously eliminated in consolidation.

(d) This adjustment reflects accruals for transaction costs and income tax expense recorded at the closing of the transaction.

(e) This adjustment reflects the gain recorded at the closing of the transaction, net of transaction costs and income tax expense.

(f) This adjustment reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses associated with BankDirect for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021.

(g) This adjustment reflects the pre-tax gain recorded at the closing of the transaction, net of transaction costs.

(h) This adjustment reflects the tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments.

