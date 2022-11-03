Advanced search
    TCBI   US88224Q1076

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
57.69 USD   -1.28%
04:23pTexas Capital Bancshares Inc/tx : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Texas Capital Bancshares Inc/tx : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Completes Sale of Its Insurance Premium Finance Business
GL
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
On November 1, 2022, Texas Capital Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), completed the previously announced sale of BankDirect Capital Finance ("BankDirect"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, to AFCO Credit Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is based on our historical consolidated financial statements, and gives effect to the sale of BankDirect in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 give effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021, while the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 gives effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on that day.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements (i) do not necessarily reflect what the company's financial condition or results of operations would have been had the sale of BankDirect occurred on the dates indicated, (ii) are based upon available information and assumptions that management considers to be reasonable to give effect, on a pro forma basis, to the sale of BankDirect and (iii) are intended for informational purposes only. In addition, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should not be considered to be indicative of our future consolidated financial performance or results of operations and should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements, and notes thereto, included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Form 10-Q for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2022.
1

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
September 30, 2022
(in thousands) Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments Pro Forma
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 240,609 $ 3,393,538 (a) $ 3,634,147
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,399,638 - 3,399,638
Available-for-sale debt securities 2,380,774 - 2,380,774
Held-to-maturity debt securities 955,875 - 955,875
Equity securities 32,973 - 32,973
Investment securities 3,369,622 - 3,369,622
Loans held for sale 3,142,178 (3,137,792) (b) 4,386
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,908,822 - 4,908,822
Loans held for investment 14,878,959 - 14,878,959
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 234,613 - 234,613
Loans held for investment, net 19,553,168 - 19,553,168
Premises and equipment, net 27,180 - 27,180
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 648,172 2,485 (b) 650,657
Other assets held for sale 26,450 (26,450) (b) -
Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 - 1,496
Total assets $ 30,408,513 $ 231,781 $ 30,640,294
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 11,494,685 $ 55,628 (c) $ 11,550,313
Interest bearing deposits 13,003,878 - 13,003,878
Total deposits 24,498,563 55,628 24,554,191
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 316,365 74,542 (d) 390,907
Other liabilities 75,564 (75,564) (b) -
Short-term borrowings 1,701,480 - 1,701,480
Long-term debt 930,766 - 930,766
Total liabilities 27,522,738 54,606 27,577,344
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock 300,000 - 300,000
Common stock 509 - 509
Additional paid-in capital 1,020,153 - 1,020,153
Retained earnings 2,050,563 177,175 (e) 2,227,738
Treasury stock (50,031) - (50,031)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (435,419) - (435,419)
Total stockholders' equity 2,885,775 177,175 3,062,950
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,408,513 $ 231,781 $ 30,640,294
2

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands except per share data) Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments Pro Forma Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments Pro Forma
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans $ 688,420 $ (87,336) (f) $ 601,084 $ 820,532 $ (95,792) (f) $ 724,740
Investment securities 46,969 - 46,969 42,820 - 42,820
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 37,561 - 37,561 13,233 - 13,233
Total interest income 772,950 (87,336) 685,614 876,585 (95,792) 780,793
Interest expense
Deposits 94,513 - 94,513 65,507 - 65,507
Short-term borrowings 15,628 - 15,628 4,613 - 4,613
Long-term debt 34,651 - 34,651 37,628 - 37,628
Total interest expense 144,792 - 144,792 107,748 - 107,748
Net interest income 628,158 (87,336) 540,822 768,837 (95,792) 673,045
Provision for credit losses 32,000 2,965 (f) 34,965 (30,000) (840) (f) (30,840)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 596,158 (90,301) 505,857 798,837 (94,952) 703,885
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 17,726 - 17,726 18,674 - 18,674
Wealth management and trust fee income 11,594 - 11,594 13,173 - 13,173
Brokered loan fees 11,504 - 11,504 27,954 - 27,954
Servicing income 677 - 677 15,513 - 15,513
Investment banking and trading income 23,117 - 23,117 24,441 - 24,441
Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale - - - 1,317 - 1,317
Other 7,239 (3,380) (f) 3,859 37,158 (4,350) (f) 32,808
Gain on disposal - 236,233 (g) 236,233 - 219,568 (g) 219,568
Total non-interest income 71,857 232,853 304,710 138,230 215,218 353,448
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits 333,319 (35,442) (f) 297,877 350,930 (26,835) (f) 324,095
Occupancy expense 27,192 (1,837) (f) 25,355 33,232 (2,491) (f) 30,741
Marketing 21,765 (543) (f) 21,222 10,006 (319) (f) 9,687
Legal and professional 38,365 (352) (f) 38,013 41,152 (821) (f) 40,331
Communications and technology 48,819 (724) (f) 48,095 75,185 (1,084) (f) 74,101
FDIC insurance assessment 11,252 - 11,252 21,027 - 21,027
Servicing-related expenses - - - 27,765 - 27,765
Other 33,730 (2,316) (f) 31,414 39,715 (3,891) (f) 35,824
Total non-interest expense 514,442 (41,214) 473,228 599,012 (35,441) 563,571
Income before income taxes 153,573 183,766 337,339 338,055 155,707 493,762
Income tax expense 38,346 45,794 (h) 84,140 84,116 37,401 (h) 121,517
Net income 115,227 137,972 253,199 253,939 118,306 372,245
Preferred stock dividends 12,938 - 12,938 18,721 - 18,721
Net income available to common stockholders $ 102,289 $ 137,972 $ 240,261 $ 235,218 $ 118,306 $ 353,524
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.03 $ 2.73 $ 4.76 $ 4.65 $ 2.34 $ 6.99
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.70 $ 4.70 $ 4.60 $ 2.31 $ 6.91
Weighted average basic common shares 50,506,364 50,506,364 50,506,364 50,580,660 50,580,660 50,580,660
Weighted average diluted common shares 51,090,515 51,090,515 51,090,515 51,140,974 51,140,974 51,140,974
3

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(1) Basis of Presentation
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 give effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021, while the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 gives effect to the sale of BankDirect as if it had occurred on that day.
(2) Adjustments to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
The following is a summary of the transaction accounting adjustments reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements:
(a) This adjustment reflects the receipt of cash consideration at the closing of the transaction.
(b) This adjustment reflects the elimination of assets and liabilities associated with BankDirect as of September 30, 2022.
(c) This adjustment reflects BankDirect deposit balances held at the Bank as of September 30, 2022 that were previously eliminated in consolidation.
(d) This adjustment reflects accruals for transaction costs and income tax expense recorded at the closing of the transaction.
(e) This adjustment reflects the gain recorded at the closing of the transaction, net of transaction costs and income tax expense.
(f) This adjustment reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses associated with BankDirect for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021.
(g) This adjustment reflects the pre-tax gain recorded at the closing of the transaction, net of transaction costs.
(h) This adjustment reflects the tax impact of the transaction accounting adjustments.
4

Disclaimer

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
