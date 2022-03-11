Texas Capital Bancshares : Annual Report - 2021

Continued focus on credit quality, proactive resolution of legacy credit issues and successful efforts to effectively navigate the global pandemic resulted in considerable declines in criticized loans and a negative provision for credit losses of $30.0 million in 2021

Full year 2021 net income of $253.9 million, greatly improved from 2020, despite meaningful investment in key talent, new products and enhanced capabilities as we began executing on our new strategic plan

Financially resilient bankthat is easy to do business with and is both proactive and responsive to client, employee and community needs

Strong execution on the core set of financial products coupled with industry expertise and higher-touch service that earns us the rightto provide advice when it counts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas Capital Bank has offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, Richardson, Plano and San Antonio. We are proud to serve the needs of commercial businesses and professionals in Texas and across the country.

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

I want to thank you for your support this past year. I joined as President and CEO of Texas Capital Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. just over a year ago with a mandate to lead an enterprise-wide transformation of our firm. Since then, we took decisive action to strengthen our balance sheet, develop our strategy, and begin executing against our priorities to build the flagship financial services firm in Texas, serving the best clients in all our markets.

This year, financially and culturally, we executed on all levels. Our credit quality improved as we continue to work proactively through our legacy credit issues. As a result, we are reinvesting once-dead capital into new and profitable relationships and improving relevance with both existing and new clients. We are rebuilding our model to earn well above our cost of capital and drive structurally higher, more sustainable earnings-and we are making great progress.

Competitive advantages

Our Company's reinvigorated culture and top talent is a key advantage, and we are motivated to deliver. Grounded in our values, we focus on understanding the needs of current and potential clients, listening closely, delivering tailored solutions and high- touch service, and driving operational excellence. Additionally, as the only full-service commercially focused firm headquartered in Texas, we have a unique real-time view of the economic and business realities of one of the largest economies in the world and are uniquely situated to serve an ever-expanding target market fueled by steady business formation and accelerating investment. These are advantages others do not have.

In my opinion, everything is not only bigger in Texas, but also better. We saw the Texas business sector not just rebound from the COVID-19 crisis, but innovate, grow, and thrive given our growth-friendly tax and regulatory policies, great infrastructure, a distinctively Texan culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and hard work.

We are also well placed to understand how macroeconomic issues are likely to impact our communities, including inflation and interest rates, technological change, business disruption and other growing pains that come from such rapid expansion. For example, in the last five years, Texas cities - particularly in core cities like Austin and Dallas, experienced explosive home price appreciation, resulting from accelerating demand and supply constraints. Our Bank finances some of the state's best homebuilders and we are also financing heavy investment in infrastructure to keep up with growth, but I am most proud that our community development lending helps over 1,000 families attain affordable homes each year.

New strategic plan

To take advantage of our distinct opportunity, we embarked on an enterprise-wide transformation, launching a new strategic plan to build a full-service, organic growth-focused,Texas-based financial services firm. We will be organized around client delivery and expanding our products and services and have seen early success:

The creation of a historic Investment Banking division, soon to become the only Texas-based institution offering top-tier investment banking services fully competitive with major Wall Street banks. This offering will be available to our clients in the third quarter of 2022.

soon to become the only Texas-based institution offering top-tier investment banking services fully competitive with major Wall Street banks. This offering will be available to our clients in the third quarter of 2022. Top-tier talent recruitment, with a significant portion of the Bank's 1,900+ employees having joined since I became CEO. By establishing our new Business Bank and Corporate Bank, and growing our Middle Market Bank, we significantly enhanced our client-facing banking teams, bringing on many new bankers with deep expertise in specific industry verticals, allowing us to continue expanding our presence in each of Texas' major markets.

with a significant portion of the Bank's 1,900+ employees having joined since I became CEO. By establishing our new Business Bank and Corporate Bank, and growing our Middle Market Bank, we significantly enhanced our client-facing banking teams, bringing on many new bankers with deep expertise in specific industry verticals, allowing us to continue expanding our presence in each of Texas' major markets. Favorably trending financial results , with low double-digit expense growth aligned directly to our strategic priorities. We strengthened our balance sheet, enhanced our funding profile, and optimized our capital structure for both the important year ahead and to enable the Bank to support our clients and communities through any economic conditions that arise, and especially during times of stress. Our financial resilience is a true strategic advantage.

Enhanced accountability

As we broaden our scope from lending to broader financial products and services, it is important that we focus on maintaining a risk framework that will continue to evolve at the pace of business, implementing sustainable and dependable technology platforms, and administering appropriate and thoughtful policies. This is achieved under the oversight of our experienced Board of Directors which provides strategic insight and a robust focus on accountability and governance.