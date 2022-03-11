Log in
    TCBI   US88224Q1076

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texas Capital Bancshares : Annual Report - 2021

03/11/2022 | 09:50am EST
Report Annual 2021 .Inc Bancshares, Capital Texas

2021 Annual Report

About Us

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas Capital Bank has offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, Richardson, Plano and San Antonio. We are proud to serve the needs of commercial businesses and professionals in Texas and across the country.

OUR VISION

To be the flagship financial services firm in Texas serving the best clients in our markets

OUR GOALS

Employer of choicein Texas for people interested in growing their career in financial services

Strong execution on the core set of financial products coupled with industry expertise and higher-touch service that earns us the rightto provide advice when it counts

Financially resilient bankthat is easy to do business with and is both proactive and responsive to client, employee and community needs

Build trusted relationships in our core markets and industries that lead us to being a "first call" from top clients and prospects

Investment Highlights

  • Full year 2021 net income of $253.9 million, greatly improved from 2020, despite meaningful investment in key talent, new products and enhanced capabilities as we began executing on our new strategic plan
  • Deliberate unwinding of business lines and technology not aligned to our core strategy allowed for significant self-funding of necessary investment, reduced variability in earnings and more efficient use of capital
  • Continued focus on credit quality, proactive resolution of legacy credit issues and successful efforts to effectively navigate the global pandemic resulted in considerable declines in criticized loans and a negative provision for credit losses of $30.0 million in 2021
  • Improved regulatory capital levels in 2021, resulting from the largest preferred stock capital raise in Company history, issuance of credit-linked notes and successful subordinated notes offering, leave the Company well positioned to execute on our new strategy

Financial Results

(dollars and shares in thousands)

Net Income

2021

2020

% Change

$

253,939

$

66,289

283

%

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

235,218

56,539

316

%

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

4.60

$

1.12

311

%

Return on Average Assets

0.67

%

0.18 %

Return on Average Common Equity

8.35

%

2.10 %

Total Assets

$

34,731,738

$

37,726,096

(8)

%

Loans Held for Investment

15,331,457

15,351,451

(18)

%

Loans Held for Investment, Mortgage Finance

7,475,497

9,079,409

%

Total Loans Held for Investment

22,806,954

24,430,860

(7)

%

Total Deposits

28,109,365

30,996,589

(9)

%

Total Stockholders' Equity

3,209,616

2,871,224

12

%

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

I want to thank you for your support this past year. I joined as President and CEO of Texas Capital Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. just over a year ago with a mandate to lead an enterprise-wide transformation of our firm. Since then, we took decisive action to strengthen our balance sheet, develop our strategy, and begin executing against our priorities to build the flagship financial services firm in Texas, serving the best clients in all our markets.

This year, financially and culturally, we executed on all levels. Our credit quality improved as we continue to work proactively through our legacy credit issues. As a result, we are reinvesting once-dead capital into new and profitable relationships and improving relevance with both existing and new clients. We are rebuilding our model to earn well above our cost of capital and drive structurally higher, more sustainable earnings-and we are making great progress.

Competitive advantages

Our Company's reinvigorated culture and top talent is a key advantage, and we are motivated to deliver. Grounded in our values, we focus on understanding the needs of current and potential clients, listening closely, delivering tailored solutions and high- touch service, and driving operational excellence. Additionally, as the only full-service commercially focused firm headquartered in Texas, we have a unique real-time view of the economic and business realities of one of the largest economies in the world and are uniquely situated to serve an ever-expanding target market fueled by steady business formation and accelerating investment. These are advantages others do not have.

In my opinion, everything is not only bigger in Texas, but also better. We saw the Texas business sector not just rebound from the COVID-19 crisis, but innovate, grow, and thrive given our growth-friendly tax and regulatory policies, great infrastructure, a distinctively Texan culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and hard work.

We are also well placed to understand how macroeconomic issues are likely to impact our communities, including inflation and interest rates, technological change, business disruption and other growing pains that come from such rapid expansion. For example, in the last five years, Texas cities - particularly in core cities like Austin and Dallas, experienced explosive home price appreciation, resulting from accelerating demand and supply constraints. Our Bank finances some of the state's best homebuilders and we are also financing heavy investment in infrastructure to keep up with growth, but I am most proud that our community development lending helps over 1,000 families attain affordable homes each year.

New strategic plan

To take advantage of our distinct opportunity, we embarked on an enterprise-wide transformation, launching a new strategic plan to build a full-service, organic growth-focused,Texas-based financial services firm. We will be organized around client delivery and expanding our products and services and have seen early success:

  • The creation of a historic Investment Banking division, soon to become the only Texas-based institution offering top-tier investment banking services fully competitive with major Wall Street banks. This offering will be available to our clients in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Top-tiertalent recruitment, with a significant portion of the Bank's 1,900+ employees having joined since I became CEO. By establishing our new Business Bank and Corporate Bank, and growing our Middle Market Bank, we significantly enhanced our client-facing banking teams, bringing on many new bankers with deep expertise in specific industry verticals, allowing us to continue expanding our presence in each of Texas' major markets.
  • Favorably trending financial results, with low double-digit expense growth aligned directly to our strategic priorities. We strengthened our balance sheet, enhanced our funding profile, and optimized our capital structure for both the important year ahead and to enable the Bank to support our clients and communities through any economic conditions that arise, and especially during times of stress. Our financial resilience is a true strategic advantage.

Enhanced accountability

As we broaden our scope from lending to broader financial products and services, it is important that we focus on maintaining a risk framework that will continue to evolve at the pace of business, implementing sustainable and dependable technology platforms, and administering appropriate and thoughtful policies. This is achieved under the oversight of our experienced Board of Directors which provides strategic insight and a robust focus on accountability and governance.

We must also remain committed to attracting top talent and investing in our outstanding team. We recently added the final members of the Operating Committee, two high-caliber professionals who are driving our strategy forward: John Cummings as our Chief Administrative Officer and Matt Scurlock as our new Chief Financial Officer.

Recognizing our differences are a strength, we will continue working to emphasize building a diverse workforce. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council takes an open-eyed look at the strengths and opportunities within our organization to help build a better Texas Capital Bank for our employees, as well as our diverse clients and communities. As of December 31, 2021, 66% of our employees identified as diverse, with approximately 50% of our employee base identifying as women and 40% identifying as members of racial minority groups.

Texas Capital Bank strives to be intentional about corporate responsibility, and our goal of empowering our communities is enacted primarily through impact investing, lending, and service. We saw over $342 million in community development lending in 2021, along with over $2.4 billion in small business lending and $119 million in single-family affordable housing lending. We also focused on thoughtful contributions to our communities providing over $206 million in loans through the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2021 - as well as $2 million in corporate giving in Texas communities last year.

We are our local market

While we are proud of the Bank's 23-year history, we are striving to become a best-in-class financial services firm. Going forward, we will focus on sustained client engagement and differentiated solutions, including broad meaningful relationships rather than loan growth for growth's sake. We will be a valued partner, never merely a transactional counterparty, as we have learned that the success of our clients also enables our own.

I am excited about the future as we work to continue building Texas Capital Bank into the leading financial services firm serving the best clients in the state with the best opportunities in the country. We are grateful for your ongoing support of Texas Capital Bank as we continue to focus on driving sustainable growth and value creation.

Sincerely,

Rob C. Holmes

President and Chief Executive Officer

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and Texas Capital Bank

/(#. -..-

-/,#.#- ( 2"(! )''#--#)(

15G<=B;HCB

),' %

BBI5@ ,9DCFH DIFGI5BH HC -97H=CB CF 8 C: H<9 -97IF=H=9G L7<5B;9 7H C:

CF H<9 :=G75@ M95F 9B898 979A69F

.F5BG=H=CB ,9DCFH DIFGI5BH HC -97H=CB CF 8 C: H<9 -97IF=H=9G L7<5B;9 7H C:

CF H<9 HF5BG=H=CB D9F=C8 :FCA

HC

CAA=GG=CB :=@9 BIA69F

.2- *#.& (-",- #(

L57H (5A9 C: ,9;=GHF5BH 5G -D97=:=98 =B #HG <5FH9F

9@5K5F9

-H5H9 CF CH<9F >IF=G8=7H=CB C: =B7CFDCF5H=CB CF CF;5B=N5H=CB

#,- AD@CM9F #89BH=:=75H=CB (IA69F

'7%=BB9M J9BI9

-I=H9

5@@5G

.2

/-

88F9GG C: DF=B7=D5@ 9L97IH=J9 C::=79G

4=D C89

,9;=GHF5BHTG H9@9D

-97IF=H=9G F9;=GH9F98 IB89F -97H=CB 6 C: H<9 L7<5B;9 7H

&it70 :f 0,.3 .7,ss

&r,/in2 %Dm-:7(s

,m0 :f 0,.3 0C.3,n20 :n B3i.3 r02ist0r0/

CAACB -HC7? D5F J5@I9 D9F G<5F9

.#

(5G85E -HC7? '5F?9H

(CBIAI@5H=J9 *9FD9HI5@ *F9:9FF98 -HC7?

(5G85E -HC7? '5F?9H

-9F=9G D5F J5@I9 D9F G<5F9

.#)

-97IF=H=9G F9;=GH9F98 IB89F -97H=CB ; C: H<9 L7<5B;9 7H (CB9

#B8=75H9 6M 7<97? A5F? =: H<9 =GGI9F =G 5 K9@@?BCKB G95GCB98 =GGI9F 5G 89:=B98 =B ,I@9 C: H<9 -97IF=H=9G 7H

39G

(C

#B8=75H9 6M 7<97? A5F? =: H<9 =GGI9F =G BCH F9EI=F98 HC :=@9 F9DCFHG DIFGI5BH HC -97H=CB CF -97H=CB 8 C: H<9 7H

39G

(C

#B8=75H9 6M 7<97? A5F? K<9H<9F H<9 F9;=GHF5BH <5G :=@98 5@@ F9DCFHG F9EI=F98 HC 69 :=@98 6M -97H=CB CF 8 C: H<9 -97IF=H=9G L7<5B;9

7H C: 8IF=B; H<9 DF9798=B; ACBH97H HC GI7< :=@=B; F9EI=F9A9BHG :CF H<9 D5GH 85MG 39G (C

#B8=75H9 6M 7<97? A5F? K<9H<9F H<9 F9;=GHF5BH <5G GI6A=HH98 9@97HFCB=75@@M 9J9FM #BH9F57H=J9 5H5 =@9 F9EI=F98 HC 69 GI6A=HH98 DIFGI5BH HC ,I@9 C: ,9;I@5H=CB -.-97H=CB C: H<=G 7<5DH9F 8IF=B; H<9 DF9798=B; ACBH (C

#B8=75H9 6M 7<97? A5F? K<9H<9F H<9 F9;=GHF5BH =G 5 @5F;9 5779@9F5H98 :=@9F 5B 5779@9F5H98 :=@9F 5 BCB5779@9F5H98 :=@9F 5 GA5@@9F F9DCFH=B; 7CAD5BM CF 5B 9A9F;=B; ;FCKH< 7CAD5BM -99 H<9 89:=B=H=CBG C: R@5F;9 5779@9F5H98 :=@9FS R5779@9F5H98 :=@9FS RGA5@@9F F9DCFH=B; 7CAD5BMS 5B8 R9A9F;=B; ;FCKH< 7CAD5BMS =B ,I@9 6 C: H<9 L7<5B;9 7H <97? CB9

&5F;9 779@9F5H98

=@9F

779@9F5H98 =@9F

(CB779@9F5H98

=@9F

-A5@@9F ,9DCFH=B; CAD5BM

A9F;=B; !FCKH< CAD5BM

#: 5B 9A9F;=B; ;FCKH< 7CAD5BM =B8=75H9 6M 7<97? A5F? =: H<9 F9;=GHF5BH <5G 9@97H98 BCH HC IG9 H<9 9LH9B898 HF5BG=H=CB D9F=C8 :CF 7CAD@M=B;

K=H< 5BM B9K CF F9J=G98 :=B5B7=5@ 577CIBH=B; GH5B85F8G DFCJ=898 DIFGI5BH HC -97H=CB 5 C: H<9 L7<5B;9 7H

#B8=75H9 6M 7<97? A5F? K<9H<9F H<9 F9;=GHF5BH <5G :=@98 5 F9DCFH CB 5B8 5HH9GH5H=CB HC =HG A5B5;9A9BHG 5GG9GGA9BH C: H<9 9::97H=J9B9GG C: =HG

=BH9FB5@ 7CBHFC@ CJ9F :=B5B7=5@ F9DCFH=B; IB89F -97H=CB 6 C: H<9 -5F65B9G)L@9M 7H /- 6 6M H<9 F9;=GH9F98 DI6@=7

577CIBH=B; :=FA H<5H DF9D5F98 CF =GGI98 =HG 5I8=H F9DCFH 39G

(C

#B8=75H9 6M 7<97? A5F? K<9H<9F H<9 F9;=GHF5BH =G 5 G<9@@ 7CAD5BM 5G 89:=B98 =B ,I@9 6 C: H<9 L7<5B;9 7H 39G

(C

G C: $IB9 H<9 @5GH 6IG=B9GG 85M C: H<9 F9;=GHF5BHTG ACGH F979BH@M 7CAD@9H98 G97CB8 :=G75@ EI5FH9F H<9 5;;F9;5H9 A5F?9H J5@I9 C: H<9

G<5F9G C: 7CAACB GHC7? <9@8 6M BCB5::=@=5H9G 65G98 CB H<9 7@CG=B; DF=79 D9F G<5F9 C: H<9 F9;=GHF5BHTG 7CAACB GHC7? 5G F9DCFH98 CB .<9

(5G85E !@C65@ -9@97H '5F?9H K5G 5DDFCL=A5H9@M .<9F9 K9F9 G<5F9G C: H<9 F9;=GHF5BHTG 7CAACB GHC7? CIHGH5B8=B; CB 96FI5FM

Disclaimer

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
