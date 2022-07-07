Log in
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q2 2022 Operating Results

07/07/2022 | 11:31am EDT
DALLAS, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced that its executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 operating results on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The related press release will be issued prior to the call at 6:00 a.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11248/tcbi-earnings-q2-2022-earnings/ and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.

Alternatively, participants may call 844.200.6205 and use the access code 592002 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 929.526.1599 and enter the same access code.

The live webcast can be found at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/559105609. Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the company's investor website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com.

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 866.813.9403 and use the access code 964184. International callers should dial +44.204.525.0658 and enter the same access code. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until July 21, 2023.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 922 M - -
Net income 2022 167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 693 M 2 693 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 751
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Matthew Scurlock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry L. Helm Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Goin Chief Information Officer
John W. Cummings Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.-11.30%2 693
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.96%155 170
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.85%72 282
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.84%60 051
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%59 958
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.42%49 474