    TCBI   US88224Q1076

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-07-25 pm EDT
57.63 USD   +1.20%
03:00pTexas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock
AQ
08:27aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Texas Capital Bancshares to $52 From $50, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
08:26aDA Davidson Raises Price Target for Texas Capital Bancshares to $62 From $55, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

07/25/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
DALLAS, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.” The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 965 M - -
Net income 2022 171 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 840 M 2 840 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 751
Free-Float 96,6%
Technical analysis trends TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 56,94 $
Average target price 62,31 $
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Matthew Scurlock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry L. Helm Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Goin Chief Information Officer
John W. Cummings Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.-5.49%2 840
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%144 825
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.95%63 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%60 336
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.93%53 939
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.63%52 062