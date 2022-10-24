Advanced search
    TCBI   US88224Q1076

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
57.01 USD   +1.79%
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

10/24/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.” The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 012 M - -
Net income 2022 171 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 795 M 2 795 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 751
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Matthew Scurlock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry L. Helm Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Goin Chief Information Officer
Vivek Misra Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.-7.04%2 795
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%135 541
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%68 455
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.16%49 094
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.38%48 294
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-16.02%45 879