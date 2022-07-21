Texas Capital Bancshares : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022

Commission file number 001-34657

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 75-2679109 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

2000 McKinney Avenue Suite 700 Dallas TX USA 75201 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(214) 932-6600

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share TCBI Nasdaq Stock Market 5.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B, par value $0.01 per share TCBIO Nasdaq Stock Market

On July 20, 2022, the number of shares set forth below was outstanding with respect to each of the issuer's classes of common stock:
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share 49,884,477

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share 49,884,477









Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Form 10-Q

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022





Index

Part I.-Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements - Unaudited 3 Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 4 Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 7 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 8 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 24 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 36 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 39 Part II.-Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 39 Item 1A. Risk Factors 39 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 39 Item 6. Exhibits 40 Signatures 41





















PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (in thousands except share data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 242,425 $ 180,663 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 4,032,931 7,765,996 Available-for-sale debt securities 2,535,646 3,538,201 Held-to-maturity debt securities 980,935 - Equity securities 36,118 45,607 Investment securities 3,552,699 3,583,808 Loans held for sale 4,266 8,123 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,549,507 7,475,497 Loans held for investment 17,517,866 15,331,457 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 229,013 211,866 Loans held for investment, net 23,838,360 22,595,088 Premises and equipment, net 28,722 20,901 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 622,501 559,897 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 17,059 17,262 Total assets $ 32,338,963 $ 34,731,738 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 12,555,367 $ 13,390,370 Interest bearing deposits 12,884,654 14,718,995 Total deposits 25,440,021 28,109,365 Accrued interest payable 8,928 7,699 Other liabilities 314,548 273,488 Short-term borrowings 2,651,536 2,202,832 Long-term debt 917,098 928,738 Total liabilities 29,332,131 31,522,122 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 300,000 300,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 50,820,337 and 50,618,911 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 508 506 Additional paid-in capital 1,015,105 1,008,559 Retained earnings 2,013,458 1,948,274 Treasury stock - 942,296 and 417 shares at cost at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (50,031) (8) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (272,208) (47,715) Total stockholders' equity 3,006,832 3,209,616 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,338,963 $ 34,731,738

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

3





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) - UNAUDITED

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 218,290 $ 203,074 $ 405,947 $ 413,405 Investment securities 14,665 10,918 31,967 20,805 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 9,394 2,961 12,965 5,894 Total interest income 242,349 216,953 450,879 440,104 Interest expense Deposits 20,566 16,271 34,196 36,275 Short-term borrowings 4,859 502 5,617 3,094 Long-term debt 11,393 10,723 21,988 16,466 Total interest expense 36,818 27,496 61,801 55,835 Net interest income 205,531 189,457 389,078 384,269 Provision for credit losses 22,000 (19,000) 20,000 (25,000) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 183,531 208,457 369,078 409,269 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,003 4,634 12,025 9,350 Wealth management and trust fee income 4,051 3,143 7,963 5,998 Brokered loan fees 4,133 6,933 8,103 16,244 Servicing income 228 5,935 465 14,944 Investment banking and trading income 11,126 8,071 15,305 13,858 Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale - (3,070) - 2,502 Other 701 11,993 2,663 19,096 Total non-interest income 26,242 37,639 46,524 81,992 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 103,885 86,830 203,983 174,352 Occupancy expense 8,874 7,865 17,759 16,139 Marketing 8,506 1,900 13,483 3,597 Legal and professional 11,288 9,147 21,590 17,424 Communications and technology 15,649 14,352 30,349 30,321 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment 3,318 5,226 7,299 11,839 Servicing-related expenses - 12,355 - 25,344 Other 12,783 11,385 22,932 20,360 Total non-interest expense 164,303 149,060 317,395 299,376 Income before income taxes 45,470 97,036 98,207 191,885 Income tax expense 11,311 23,555 24,398 46,466 Net income 34,159 73,481 73,809 145,419 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 6,317 8,625 10,096 Net income available to common stockholders $ 29,847 $ 67,164 $ 65,184 $ 135,323 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Change in unrealized gain/(loss) $ (86,438) $ 38,037 $ (287,057) $ (53,370) Amounts reclassified into net income 1,903 - 2,889 - Other comprehensive income/(loss) (84,535) 38,037 (284,168) (53,370) Income tax expense/(benefit) (17,752) 7,989 (59,675) (11,207) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (66,783) 30,048 (224,493) (42,163) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ (32,624) $ 103,529 $ (150,684) $ 103,256 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 1.33 $ 1.29 $ 2.68 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 1.31 $ 1.28 $ 2.65

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4









TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - UNAUDITED

Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Paid-in Retained Comprehensive (in thousands except share data) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Shares Amount Income/(Loss) Total Balance at March 31, 2021 6,300,000 $ 450,000 50,558,184 $ 505 $ 984,207 $ 1,781,215 (417) $ (8) $ (56,437) $ 3,159,482 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - - 73,481 - - - 73,481 Change in other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes - - - - - - - - 30,048 30,048 Total comprehensive income 103,529 Stock-based compensation expense recognized in earnings - - - - 8,315 - - - - 8,315 Preferred stock dividend - - - - - (6,317) - - - (6,317) Issuance of stock related to stock-based awards - - 34,434 1 (53) - - - - (52) Redemption of preferred stock (6,000,000) (150,000) - - - - - - - (150,000) Balance at June 30, 2021 300,000 $ 300,000 50,592,618 $ 506 $ 992,469 $ 1,848,379 (417) $ (8) $ (26,389) $ 3,114,957 Balance at March 31, 2022 300,000 $ 300,000 50,710,858 $ 507 $ 1,011,353 $ 1,983,611 (417) $ (8) $ (205,425) $ 3,090,038 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - - 34,159 - - - 34,159 Change in other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes - - - - - - - - (66,783) (66,783) Total comprehensive loss (32,624) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in earnings - - - - 5,022 - - - - 5,022 Preferred stock dividend - - - - - (4,312) - - - (4,312) Issuance of stock related to stock-based awards - - 109,479 1 (1,270) - - - - (1,269) Repurchase of common stock - - - - - - (941,879) (50,023) - (50,023) Balance at June 30, 2022 300,000 $ 300,000 50,820,337 $ 508 $ 1,015,105 $ 2,013,458 (942,296) $ (50,031) $ (272,208) $ 3,006,832









See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

5





Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Paid-in Retained Comprehensive (in thousands except share data) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Shares Amount Income/(Loss) Total Balance at December 31, 2020 (audited) 6,000,000 $ 150,000 50,470,867 $ 504 $ 991,898 $ 1,713,056 (417) $ (8) $ 15,774 $ 2,871,224 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - - 145,419 - - - 145,419 Change in other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes - - - - - - - - (42,163) (42,163) Total comprehensive income 103,256 Stock-based compensation expense recognized in earnings - - - - 13,776 - - - - 13,776 Issuance of preferred stock 300,000 300,000 - - (10,277) - - - - 289,723 Preferred stock dividend - - - - - (10,096) - - - (10,096) Issuance of stock related to stock-based awards - - 121,751 2 (2,928) - - - - (2,926) Redemption of preferred stock (6,000,000) (150,000) - - - - - - - (150,000) Balance at June 30, 2021 300,000 $ 300,000 50,592,618 $ 506 $ 992,469 $ 1,848,379 (417) $ (8) $ (26,389) $ 3,114,957 Balance at December 31, 2021 (audited) 300,000 $ 300,000 50,618,911 $ 506 $ 1,008,559 $ 1,948,274 (417) $ (8) $ (47,715) $ 3,209,616 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - - 73,809 - - - 73,809 Change in other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes - - - - - - - - (224,493) (224,493) Total comprehensive loss (150,684) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in earnings - - - - 10,429 - - - - 10,429 Preferred stock dividend - - - - - (8,625) - - - (8,625) Issuance of stock related to stock-based awards - - 201,426 2 (3,883) - - - - (3,881) Repurchase of common stock - - - - - - (941,879) (50,023) - (50,023) Balance at June 30, 2022 300,000 $ 300,000 50,820,337 $ 508 $ 1,015,105 $ 2,013,458 (942,296) $ (50,031) $ (272,208) $ 3,006,832

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

6





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 73,809 $ 145,419 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision/(benefit) for credit losses 20,000 (25,000) Depreciation and amortization expense 24,081 47,531 Net (gain)/loss on sale of loans held for sale - (2,502) Decrease in valuation allowance on mortgage servicing rights - (16,448) Stock-based compensation expense 10,612 14,804 Purchases and originations of loans held for sale (1,072) (1,409,716) Proceeds from sales and repayments of loans held for sale 4,600 1,618,331 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accrued interest receivable and other assets (10,753) 85,388 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 25,259 (19,164) Net cash provided by operating activities 146,536 438,643 Investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (637,803) (903,395) Proceeds from maturities, redemptions and pay-downs of available-for-sale debt securities 333,811 240,891 Proceeds from maturities, redemptions and pay-downs of held-to-maturity debt securities 40,224 - Sales/(purchases) of equity securities, net 855 - Originations of loans held for investment, mortgage finance (54,492,183) (88,516,423) Proceeds from pay-offs of loans held for investment, mortgage finance 55,418,173 88,823,033 Proceeds from sale of mortgage servicing rights - 108,646 Net (increase)/decrease in loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance (2,188,546) 174,095 Purchases of premises and equipment, net (9,201) (1,516) Net cash used in investing activities (1,534,670) (74,669) Financing activities Net decrease in deposits (2,669,344) (2,157,026) Issuance of stock related to stock-based awards (3,881) (2,926) Net proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - 289,723 Redemption of preferred stock - (150,000) Preferred stock dividends paid (8,625) (10,096) Repurchase of common stock (50,023) - Net increase/(decrease) in short-term borrowings 448,704 (1,097,270) Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 639,440 Redemption of long-term debt - (111,000) Net cash used in financing activities (2,283,169) (2,599,155) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,671,303) (2,235,181) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,946,659 9,206,380 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,275,356 $ 6,971,199 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 60,572 $ 58,869 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 29,350 36,701 Transfers of debt securities from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity 1,019,365 -

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

7





NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - UNAUDITED

(1) Operations and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Organization and Nature of Business

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("we," "us", or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, was incorporated in November 1996 and commenced banking operations in December 1998. The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank (the "Bank").

We serve the needs of commercial businesses and professionals and entrepreneurs located in Texas as well as operate several lines of business serving a regional or national clientele of commercial borrowers. We are primarily a secured lender, with the majority of our loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business, being made to businesses headquartered in or with operations in Texas. Our national lines of business provide specialized lending products to businesses throughout the United States.

Basis of Presentation

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and to generally accepted practices within the banking industry. Certain prior period balances have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

The consolidated interim financial statements are unaudited, and certain information and disclosures in the notes to consolidated unaudited financial statements that are presented in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted. In the opinion of management, the interim financial statements include all normal and recurring adjustments and the disclosures made present a fair presentation of our financial position and results of operations. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with GAAP for interim financial information and the instructions to Form 10-Q adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial statements and the notes to the consolidated unaudited financial statements required by GAAP for complete annual financial statements do not include all of the information and should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements, and notes thereto, for the year ended December 31, 2021, included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K"). Operating results for the interim periods disclosed herein are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for a full year or any future period.

Use of Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates. The allowance for credit losses, the fair value of financial instruments and the status of contingencies are particularly susceptible to significant change.

(2) Earnings Per Share

The following table presents the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Numerator: Net income $ 34,159 $ 73,481 $ 73,809 $ 145,419 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 6,317 8,625 10,096 Net income available to common stockholders $ 29,847 $ 67,164 $ 65,184 $ 135,323 Denominator: Denominator for basic earnings per common share-weighted average common shares 50,258,681 50,580,184 50,462,735 50,549,236 Effect of dilutive outstanding stock-settled awards 542,947 513,476 607,034 553,851 Denominator for dilutive earnings per common share-weighted average diluted common shares 50,801,628 51,093,660 51,069,769 51,103,087 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 1.33 $ 1.29 $ 2.68 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 1.31 $ 1.28 $ 2.65 Anti-dilutive outstanding stock-settled awards 430,224 153,232 301,842 98,079

8





(3) Investment Securities

The following is a summary of our investment securities:

(in thousands) Amortized

Cost(1) Gross

Unrealized

Gains Gross

Unrealized

Losses Estimated

Fair

Value June 30, 2022 Available-for-sale debt securities: U.S. Treasury securities $ 638,427 $ 974 $ (13,598) $ 625,803 U.S. government agency securities 125,000 - (16,382) 108,618 Residential mortgage-backed securities 2,036,101 21 (246,567) 1,789,555 Credit risk transfer ("CRT") securities 14,713 - (3,043) 11,670 Total available-for-sale debt securities 2,814,241 995 (279,590) 2,535,646 Held-to-maturity debt securities: Residential mortgage-backed securities 980,935 - (81,688) 899,247 Total held-to-maturity debt securities 980,935 - (81,688) 899,247 Equity securities 36,118 Total investment securities(2) $ 3,552,699 December 31, 2021 Available-for-sale debt securities: U.S. government agency securities $ 125,000 $ - $ (4,056) $ 120,944 Residential mortgage-backed securities 3,288,261 156 (63,039) 3,225,378 Tax-exempt asset-backed securities 170,626 9,407 - 180,033 CRT securities 14,713 - (2,867) 11,846 Total available-for-sale debt securities 3,598,600 9,563 (69,962) 3,538,201 Equity securities 45,607 Total investment securities(2) $ 3,583,808

(1) Excludes accrued interest receivable of $5.2 million and $6.6 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, related to available-for-sale debt securities, and $1.6 million at June 30, 2022 related to held-to-maturity debt securities that is recorded in accrued interest receivable and other assets on the consolidated balance sheets.

(2) Includes available-for-sale debt securities and equity securities at estimated fair value and held-to-maturity debt securities at amortized cost.

Debt Securities

In the first quarter of 2022, we transferred $1.0 billion of available-for-sale debt securities to held-to-maturity at fair value. The transfer was the result of deliberate actions taken to execute on our asset-liability management strategies in response to rising interest rates. Management determined that it has both the positive intent and ability to hold these securities to maturity. On the date of transfer, the difference between the carrying value and fair value of these securities, which was recorded, net of tax, as a loss in accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) ("AOCI"), resulted in the securities transferring at a discount of $69.2 million. The discount and unrealized loss, net of tax, in AOCI will be amortized to interest income over the remaining life of the securities using the interest method. There were no gains or losses recognized as a result of this transfer.

In the second quarter of 2022, our tax-exempt asset-backed securities were redeemed at par. The outstanding certificates were cancelled and related trusts were terminated. Unrealized gains and losses previously recorded, net of tax, in AOCI were reversed and no additional gains or losses were recognized as a result of the redemption.

The amortized cost and estimated fair value as of June 30, 2022, excluding accrued interest receivable, of available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities are presented below by contractual maturity. Actual maturities may differ from contractual maturities of mortgage-backed securities because borrowers may have the right to call or prepay obligations with or without prepayment penalties.

Available-for-sale Held-to-maturity (in thousands) Amortized Cost Fair Value Amortized Cost Fair Value Due within one year $ 83 $ 86 $ - $ - Due after one year through five years 638,427 625,803 - - Due after five years through ten years 156,370 134,783 - - Due after ten years 2,019,361 1,774,974 980,935 899,247 Total $ 2,814,241 $ 2,535,646 $ 980,935 $ 899,247

9





The following table discloses our available-for-sale debt securities that have been in a continuous unrealized loss position for less than 12 months and those that have been in a continuous unrealized loss position for 12 or more months:

Less Than 12 Months 12 Months or Longer Total (in thousands) Fair Value Unrealized Loss Fair Value Unrealized Loss Fair Value Unrealized Loss June 30, 2022 U.S. treasury securities $ 429,037 $ (13,598) $ - $ - $ 429,037 $ (13,598) U.S. government agency securities - - 108,618 (16,382) 108,618 (16,382) Residential mortgage-backed securities 893,351 (117,057) 895,346 (129,510) 1,788,697 (246,567) CRT securities - - 11,670 (3,043) 11,670 (3,043) Total $ 1,322,388 $ (130,655) $ 1,015,634 $ (148,935) $ 2,338,022 $ (279,590) December 31, 2021 U.S. government agency securities $ 24,085 $ (915) $ 96,859 $ (3,141) $ 120,944 $ (4,056) Residential mortgage-backed securities 2,871,052 (50,721) 303,491 (12,318) 3,174,543 (63,039) CRT securities - - 11,846 (2,867) 11,846 (2,867) Total $ 2,895,137 $ (51,636) $ 412,196 $ (18,326) $ 3,307,333 $ (69,962)

At June 30, 2022, we had 88 available-for-sale debt securities in an unrealized loss position, comprised of seven U.S. treasury securities, five U.S. government agency securities, 74 residential mortgage-backed securities, and two CRT securities. The unrealized losses on the available-for-sale debt securities were the result of changes in market interest rates compared to the date the securities were acquired rather than the credit quality of the issuers or underlying loans. We do not intend to sell and it is not more likely than not that we will be required to sell before recovery of the amortized cost of the available-for-sale debt securities in an unrealized loss position and have, therefore, recorded the unrealized losses related to this portfolio in AOCI. Held-to-maturity debt securities consist of government guaranteed securities for which no loss is expected. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, no allowance for credit losses was established for available-for-sale or held-to-maturity debt securities.

Debt securities with carrying values of approximately $18.0 million and $1.6 million were pledged to secure certain customer repurchase agreements and deposits, respectively, at June 30, 2022. The comparative amounts at December 31, 2021 were $22.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Equity Securities

Equity securities consist of investments that qualify for consideration under the regulations implementing the Community Reinvestment Act and investments related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plan. The following is a summary of unrealized and realized gains/(losses) recognized on equity securities included in other non-interest income on the consolidated statements of income and other comprehensive income/(loss):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net gains/(losses) recognized during the period $ (4,996) $ 3,268 $ (8,636) $ 3,646 Less: Realized net gains/(losses) recognized on securities sold (204) 351 (2) 749 Unrealized net gains/(losses) recognized on securities held $ (4,792) $ 2,917 $ (8,634) $ 2,897

10





(4) Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

Loans are summarized by portfolio segment as follows:

(in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Loans held for investment(1): Commercial $ 11,511,532 $ 9,897,561 Energy 962,239 721,373 Mortgage finance 6,549,507 7,475,497 Real estate 5,118,849 4,777,530 Gross loans held for investment 24,142,127 22,871,961 Unearned income (net of direct origination costs) (74,754) (65,007) Total loans held for investment 24,067,373 22,806,954 Allowance for credit losses on loans (229,013) (211,866) Total loans held for investment, net $ 23,838,360 $ 22,595,088 Loans held for sale: Mortgage loans, at fair value $ 4,266 $ 8,123 Total loans held for sale $ 4,266 $ 8,123

(1) Excludes accrued interest receivable of $57.6 million and $50.9 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, that is recorded in accrued interest receivable and other assets on the consolidated balance sheets.

11





The following tables summarize our gross loans held for investment by year of origination and internally assigned credit grades:

(in thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 and prior Revolving lines of credit Revolving lines of credit converted to term loans Total June 30, 2022 Commercial (1-7) Pass $ 853,390 $ 4,017,274 $ 293,544 $ 434,095 $ 295,347 $ 379,247 $ 4,971,573 $ 35,847 $ 11,280,317 (8) Special mention 9,384 3,360 7,696 843 - 7,344 39,201 3,150 70,978 (9) Substandard - accruing 7,860 4,539 503 69,257 23,026 6,837 23,445 4,397 139,864 (9+) Non-accrual - 1,718 - 40 10,111 5,420 1,961 1,123 20,373 Total commercial $ 870,634 $ 4,026,891 $ 301,743 $ 504,235 $ 328,484 $ 398,848 $ 5,036,180 $ 44,517 $ 11,511,532 Energy (1-7) Pass $ 89,871 $ 18,750 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,298 $ 827,944 $ - $ 937,863 (8) Special mention - - - - - 6,804 - - 6,804 (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - - - - - (9+) Non-accrual - 8,029 - - - - 9,543 - 17,572 Total energy $ 89,871 $ 26,779 $ - $ - $ - $ 8,102 $ 837,487 $ - $ 962,239 Mortgage finance (1-7) Pass $ 44,918 $ 584,253 $ 291,404 $ 650,170 $ 972,308 $ 3,861,831 $ - $ - $ 6,404,884 (8) Special mention - - - - - - - - - (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - 144,623 - - 144,623 (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - - - - - Total mortgage finance $ 44,918 $ 584,253 $ 291,404 $ 650,170 $ 972,308 $ 4,006,454 $ - $ - $ 6,549,507 Real estate CRE (1-7) Pass $ 621,736 $ 572,504 $ 656,808 $ 511,457 $ 245,343 $ 463,050 $ 73,715 $ 23,102 $ 3,167,715 (8) Special mention 2,218 10,905 46 4,800 14,072 9,494 - 446 41,981 (9) Substandard - accruing - 17,850 - - 26,317 68,767 - - 112,934 (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - 190 - - 190 RBF (1-7) Pass 47,888 117,866 23,022 13,735 7,648 2,471 394,540 - 607,170 (8) Special mention - 623 - - - - 2,300 - 2,923 (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - - - - - (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - - - - - Other (1-7) Pass 134,821 162,251 127,499 77,889 83,726 179,466 38,245 27,185 831,082 (8) Special mention - - 12,972 - - 17,534 - - 30,506 (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - 1,080 - - 1,080 (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - - - 12,210 12,210 Secured by 1-4 family (1-7) Pass 31,759 93,841 56,568 27,956 19,911 75,462 4,057 - 309,554 (8) Special mention - - - - - 1,156 - - 1,156 (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - 167 - - 167 (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - 181 - - 181 Total real estate $ 838,422 $ 975,840 $ 876,915 $ 635,837 $ 397,017 $ 819,018 $ 512,857 $ 62,943 $ 5,118,849 Total $ 1,843,845 $ 5,613,763 $ 1,470,062 $ 1,790,242 $ 1,697,809 $ 5,232,422 $ 6,386,524 $ 107,460 $ 24,142,127

12









(in thousands) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 and prior Revolving lines of credit Revolving lines of credit converted to term loans Total December 31, 2021 Commercial (1-7) Pass $ 1,133,013 $ 3,157,150 $ 546,520 $ 319,246 $ 200,478 $ 289,795 $ 3,960,706 $ 41,377 $ 9,648,285 (8) Special mention 2,650 5,277 23,129 8,697 39 5,322 5,120 7,883 58,117 (9) Substandard - accruing - 7,705 102,619 25,010 6,202 6,962 14,742 2,007 165,247 (9+) Non-accrual 736 1,191 49 12,955 1,166 6,196 3,619 - 25,912 Total commercial $ 1,136,399 $ 3,171,323 $ 672,317 $ 365,908 $ 207,885 $ 308,275 $ 3,984,187 $ 51,267 $ 9,897,561 Energy (1-7) Pass $ 71,750 $ - $ - $ 3 $ - $ 7,188 $ 577,988 $ - $ 656,929 (8) Special mention - - - - - - 27,421 - 27,421 (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - 8,643 - - 8,643 (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - - 28,380 - 28,380 Total energy $ 71,750 $ - $ - $ 3 $ - $ 15,831 $ 633,789 $ - $ 721,373 Mortgage finance (1-7) Pass $ 289,042 $ 590,616 $ 656,445 $ 754,507 $ 332,001 $ 4,852,886 $ - $ - $ 7,475,497 (8) Special mention - - - - - - - - - (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - - - - - (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - - - - - Total mortgage finance $ 289,042 $ 590,616 $ 656,445 $ 754,507 $ 332,001 $ 4,852,886 $ - $ - $ 7,475,497 Real estate CRE (1-7) Pass $ 497,462 $ 576,344 $ 600,005 $ 294,005 $ 155,252 $ 451,042 $ 73,988 $ 25,970 $ 2,674,068 (8) Special mention - - 291 8,827 20,089 26,344 - - 55,551 (9) Substandard - accruing 17,850 - - 40,900 37,393 38,188 - 2,308 136,639 (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - 198 - - 198 RBF (1-7) Pass 155,595 44,362 9,693 8,565 - 12,732 460,888 - 691,835 (8) Special mention - - - - - - - - - (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - - - - - (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - - - - - Other (1-7) Pass 166,202 148,811 119,017 106,343 61,723 139,723 47,653 29,595 819,067 (8) Special mention - 7,365 - - 845 4,982 - - 13,192 (9) Substandard - accruing - 6,424 - - 16,922 20,184 - - 43,530 (9+) Non-accrual - - - - 2,641 1,450 - 13,741 17,832 Secured by 1-4 family (1-7) Pass 96,899 60,659 40,586 22,976 31,826 65,910 4,535 - 323,391 (8) Special mention - 553 - - - 291 - - 844 (9) Substandard - accruing - - - - - 1,203 - - 1,203 (9+) Non-accrual - - - - - 180 - - 180 Total real estate $ 934,008 $ 844,518 $ 769,592 $ 481,616 $ 326,691 $ 762,427 $ 587,064 $ 71,614 $ 4,777,530 Total $ 2,431,199 $ 4,606,457 $ 2,098,354 $ 1,602,034 $ 866,577 $ 5,939,419 $ 5,205,040 $ 122,881 $ 22,871,961





13





The following table details activity in the allowance for credit losses on loans. Allocation of a portion of the allowance to one category of loans does not preclude its availability to absorb losses in other categories.

(in thousands) Commercial Energy Mortgage

Finance Real

Estate Total Six months ended June 30, 2022 Beginning balance $ 102,202 $ 52,568 $ 6,083 $ 51,013 $ 211,866 Provision for credit losses on loans 16,343 (26,500) 12,975 16,466 19,284 Charge-offs 2,978 - - 350 3,328 Recoveries 436 755 - - 1,191 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,542 (755) - 350 2,137 Ending balance $ 116,003 $ 26,823 $ 19,058 $ 67,129 $ 229,013 Six months ended June 30, 2021 Beginning balance $ 73,061 $ 84,064 $ 4,699 $ 92,791 $ 254,615 Provision for credit losses on loans 12,035 (23,768) 352 (12,932) (24,313) Charge-offs 3,863 6,418 - 1,192 11,473 Recoveries 1,358 1,324 - - 2,682 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,505 5,094 - 1,192 8,791 Ending balance $ 82,591 $ 55,202 $ 5,051 $ 78,667 $ 221,511

We recorded a $20.0 million provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a negative provision of $25.0 million for the same period in 2021. The $20.0 million provision for credit losses resulted primarily from an increase in total loans held for investment. We recorded $2.1 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $8.8 million during the same period in 2021. Criticized loans totaled $603.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $582.9 million and $891.6 million at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in criticized loans as compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to one mortgage finance credit which is adequately reserved for as of June 30, 2022, and is expected to be resolved in the third quarter of 2022.

A loan is considered collateral-dependent when the borrower is experiencing financial difficulty and repayment is expected to be provided substantially through the operation or sale of the collateral. At June 30, 2022, we had $12.2 million in collateral-dependent real estate loans, collateralized by real property and business assets.

The table below provides an age analysis of our gross loans held for investment:

(in thousands) 30-59 Days

Past Due 60-89 Days

Past Due 90 Days or More Past Due(1) Total Past

Due Non-Accrual Loans(2) Current Total Non-Accrual With No Allowance June 30, 2022 Commercial $ 13,625 $ 6,395 $ 3,144 $ 23,164 $ 20,373 $ 11,467,995 $ 11,511,532 $ 12,675 Energy - - - - 17,572 944,667 962,239 8,029 Mortgage finance - - - - - 6,549,507 6,549,507 - Real estate: CRE 29,852 4,139 - 33,991 190 3,288,639 3,322,820 - RBF - 3,000 - 3,000 - 607,093 610,093 - Other - - - - 12,210 862,668 874,878 12,210 Secured by 1-4 family - - 62 62 181 310,815 311,058 - Total $ 43,477 $ 13,534 $ 3,206 $ 60,217 $ 50,526 $ 24,031,384 $ 24,142,127 $ 32,914

(1) Loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $3.1 million. These loans are generally secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The receipt of the refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.

(2) As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, none of our non-accrual loans were earning interest income on a cash basis. Additionally, no interest income was recognized on non-accrual loans for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Accrued interest of $4,000 was reversed during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we did not have any loans considered restructured that were not on non-accrual. Of the non-accrual loans at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, $17.3 million and $19.4 million, respectively, met the criteria for restructured. These loans had no unfunded commitments at their respective balance sheet dates.

14





We did not have any loans that were restructured during the six months ended June 30, 2022 or 2021.

(5) Short-term Borrowings and Long-term Debt

The table below presents a summary of short-term borrowings:

(in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Customer repurchase agreements $ 1,536 $ 2,832 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,650,000 2,200,000 Total short-term borrowings $ 2,651,536 $ 2,202,832

The table below presents a summary of long-term debt:

(in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Bank-issued floating rate senior unsecured credit-linked notes due 2024 $ 258,497 $ 270,487 Bank-issued 5.75% fixed rate subordinated notes due 2026 174,066 173,935 Company-issued 4.00% fixed rate subordinated notes due 2031 371,129 370,910 Trust preferred floating rate subordinated debentures due 2032 to 2036 113,406 113,406 Total long-term debt $ 917,098 $ 928,738

(6) Financial Instruments with Off-Balance Sheet Risk

The table below presents our financial instruments with off-balance sheet risk, as well as the activity in the allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses related to those financial instruments. This allowance is recorded in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Beginning balance of allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses $ 16,492 $ 17,147 $ 17,265 $ 17,434 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 1,489 (400) 716 (687) Ending balance of allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses $ 17,981 $ 16,747 $ 17,981 $ 16,747 (in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Commitments to extend credit - period end balance $ 10,194,949 $ 9,445,763 Standby letters of credit - period end balance 378,217 357,672

(7) Regulatory Ratios and Capital

The Company and the Bank are subject to various regulatory capital requirements administered by the federal banking agencies. Failure to meet minimum capital requirements can initiate certain mandatory (and possibly additional discretionary) actions by regulators that, if undertaken, could have a direct material adverse effect on the Company's and the Bank's financial statements. Under capital adequacy guidelines and the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action, the Company and the Bank must meet specific capital guidelines that involve quantitative measures of the Company's and the Bank's assets, liabilities, and certain off-balance sheet items as calculated under regulatory accounting practices. The Company's and the Bank's capital amounts and classification are also subject to qualitative judgments by the regulators about components, risk weightings and other factors.

The Basel III regulatory capital framework (the "Basel III Capital Rules") adopted by U.S. federal regulatory authorities, among other things, (i) establishes the capital measure called "Common Equity Tier 1" ("CET1"), (ii) specifies that Tier 1 capital consist of CET1 and "Additional Tier 1 Capital" instruments meeting stated requirements, (iii) requires that most deductions/adjustments to regulatory capital measures be made to CET1 and not to other components of capital and (iv) defines the scope of the deductions/adjustments to the capital measures.

Additionally, the Basel III Capital Rules require that we maintain a 2.5% capital conservation buffer with respect to each of CET1, Tier 1 and total capital to risk-weighted assets, which provides for capital levels that exceed the minimum risk-based capital adequacy requirements. A financial institution with a conservation buffer of less than the required amount is subject to limitations on capital distributions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases, and certain discretionary bonus payments to executive officers. No dividends were declared or paid on our common stock during the six months ended June 30, 2022 or during the year ended December 31, 2021. On April 19, 2022, our board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which we may repurchase up to $150.0 million in shares of our outstanding common stock. During the second

15





quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 941,879 shares of its common stock for an aggregate price of $50.0 million, at a weighted average price of $53.11 per share.

In February 2019, the federal bank regulatory agencies issued a final rule (the "2019 CECL Rule") that revised certain capital regulations to account for changes to credit loss accounting under GAAP. The 2019 CECL Rule included a transition option that allows banking organizations to phase in, over a three-year period, the day-one adverse effects of adopting the new accounting standard related to the measurement of current expected credit losses on their regulatory capital ratios (three-year transition option). In March 2020, the federal bank regulatory agencies issued an interim final rule that maintains the three-year transition option of the 2019 CECL Rule and also provides banking organizations that were required under GAAP to implement CECL before the end of 2020 the option to delay for two years an estimate of the effect of CECL on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology's effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period (five-year transition option). We adopted CECL on January 1, 2020 and have elected to utilize the five-year transition option.

Quantitative measures established by regulation to ensure capital adequacy require the Company and the Bank to maintain minimum amounts and ratios of CET1, Tier 1 and total capital to risk-weighted assets, and of Tier 1 capital to average assets, each as defined in the regulations. Management believes, as of June 30, 2022, that the Company and the Bank meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.

Financial institutions are categorized as well capitalized based on total risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, CET1 and Tier 1 leverage ratios. As shown in the table below, the Company's and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory definition of well capitalized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The regulatory authorities can apply changes in classification of assets and such changes may retroactively subject the Company and the Bank to changes in capital ratios. Any such change could reduce one or more capital ratios below well capitalized status. In addition, a change may result in imposition of additional assessments by the FDIC or could result in regulatory actions that could have a material effect on our condition and results of operations.

Because our Bank had less than $15.0 billion in total consolidated assets as of December 31, 2009, we are allowed to continue to classify our trust preferred securities, all of which were issued prior to May 19, 2010, as Tier 1 capital.

16





The table below summarizes our actual and required capital ratios under the Basel III Capital Rules. The ratios presented below include the effects of our election to utilize the five-year CECL transition described above.

Actual Minimum Capital Required(2) Capital Required to be Well Capitalized (dollars in thousands) Capital Amount Ratio Capital Amount Ratio Capital Amount Ratio June 30, 2022 CET1 Company $ 2,969,107 10.46 % $ 1,986,272 7.00 % N/A N/A Bank 3,139,566 11.07 % 1,985,129 7.00 % 1,843,334 6.50 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) Company 4,091,380 14.42 % 2,979,408 10.50 % 2,837,531 10.00 % Bank 3,690,710 13.01 % 2,977,694 10.50 % 2,835,899 10.00 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) Company 3,379,107 11.91 % 2,411,901 8.50 % 1,702,519 6.00 % Bank 3,299,566 11.63 % 2,410,514 8.50 % 2,268,719 8.00 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)(1) Company 3,379,107 10.67 % 1,266,734 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 3,299,566 10.42 % 1,266,412 4.00 % 1,583,014 5.00 % December 31, 2021 CET1 Company $ 2,949,785 11.06 % $ 1,866,444 7.00 % N/A N/A Bank 3,013,170 11.30 % 1,866,303 7.00 % 1,732,996 6.50 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) Company 4,085,540 15.32 % 2,799,666 10.50 % 2,666,348 10.00 % Bank 3,578,014 13.42 % 2,799,455 10.50 % 2,666,148 10.00 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) Company 3,359,785 12.60 % 2,266,396 8.50 % 1,599,809 6.00 % Bank 3,173,170 11.90 % 2,266,225 8.50 % 2,132,918 8.00 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)(1) Company 3,359,785 9.01 % 1,490,902 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 3,173,170 8.51 % 1,490,677 4.00 % 1,863,346 5.00 %

(1) The Tier 1 capital ratio (to average assets) is not impacted by the Basel III Capital Rules; however, the Federal Reserve Board and the FDIC may require the Company and the Bank, respectively, to maintain a Tier 1 capital ratio (to average assets) above the required minimum.

(2) Percentages represent the minimum capital ratios plus the fully phased-in 2.5% CET1 capital buffer under the Basel III Capital Rules.





17





(8) Stock-based Compensation

We have long-term incentive plans under which stock-based compensation awards are granted to employees and directors by the board of directors or its designated committee. Grants are subject to vesting requirements and may include, among other things, nonqualified stock options, stock appreciation rights ("SARs"), restricted stock units ("RSUs"), restricted stock and performance units, or any combination thereof. On April 19, 2022, the Company's stockholders approved the Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, which provides for the issuance of 1,124,880 shares of common stock for compensation to the Company's key employees and non-employee directors.

The table below summarizes our stock-based compensation expense:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stock-settled awards: RSUs $ 5,022 $ 8,315 $ 10,429 $ 13,775 Restricted stock - - - 1 Cash-settled units 2 121 183 1,028 Total $ 5,024 $ 8,436 $ 10,612 $ 14,804

(in thousands except period data) June 30, 2022 Unrecognized compensation expense related to unvested stock-settled awards $ 42,688 Weighted average period over which expense is expected to be recognized, in years 2.5









18





(9) Fair Value Disclosures

We determine the fair market values of our assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring and nonrecurring basis using the fair value hierarchy as prescribed in the Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820, Fair Value Measurement . See Note 1 - Operations and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies in our 2021 Form 10-K for information regarding the fair value hierarchy and a description of the methods and significant assumptions used by the Company in estimating its fair value disclosures for financial instruments.

Assets and liabilities measured at fair value are as follows:

Fair Value Measurements Using (in thousands) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 June 30, 2022 Available-for-sale debt securities:(1) U.S. Treasury securities $ 625,803 $ - $ - U.S. government agency securities - 108,618 - Residential mortgage-backed securities - 1,789,555 - CRT securities - - 11,670 Equity securities(1)(2) 24,724 11,394 - Loans held for sale(3) - - 4,266 Derivative assets(4) - 11,049 - Derivative liabilities(4) - 46,215 - Non-qualified deferred compensation plan liabilities(5) 22,938 - - December 31, 2021 Available-for-sale debt securities:(1) U.S. government agency securities $ - $ 120,944 $ - Residential mortgage-backed securities - 3,225,378 - Tax-exempt asset-backed securities - - 180,033 CRT securities - - 11,846 Equity securities(1)(2) 33,589 12,018 - Loans held for sale(3) - 465 7,658 Derivative assets(4) - 37,788 - Derivative liabilities(4) - 37,788 - Non-qualified deferred compensation plan liabilities(5) 29,695 - -

(1) Investment securities are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, generally monthly, except for tax-exempt asset-backed securities and CRT securities which are measured quarterly.

(2) Equity securities consist of investments that qualify for consideration under the regulations implementing the Community Reinvestment Act and investments related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plan.

(3) Mortgage loans held for sale are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, generally monthly.

(4) Derivative assets and liabilities are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, generally quarterly.

(5) Non-qualified deferred compensation plan liabilities represent the fair value of the obligation to the employee, which generally corresponds to the fair value of the invested assets, and are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, generally monthly.





19





Level 3 Valuations

The following table summarizes the changes in Level 3 assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis:

Net Gains (Losses) (in thousands) Balance at Beginning of Period Purchases / Additions Sales / Reductions Realized Unrealized Balance at End of Period Three months ended June 30, 2022 Available-for-sale debt securities:(1) Tax-exempt asset-backed securities $ 165,845 $ - $ (166,890) $ - $ 1,045 $ - CRT securities 11,901 - - - (231) 11,670 Loans held for sale(2) 8,085 - (4,029) - 210 4,266 Three months ended June 30, 2021 Available-for-sale debt securities:(1) Tax-exempt asset-backed securities $ 181,566 $ - $ (142) $ - $ 4,530 $ 185,954 CRT securities 11,465 - - - 248 11,713 Loans held for sale(2) 7,275 1,148 (246) - 50 8,227 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Available-for-sale debt securities:(1) Tax-exempt asset-backed securities $ 180,033 $ - $ (170,626) $ - $ (9,407) $ - CRT securities 11,846 - - - (176) 11,670 Loans held for sale(2) 7,658 1,327 (4,600) - (119) 4,266 Six months ended June 30, 2021 Available-for-sale debt securities:(1) Tax-exempt asset-backed securities $ 199,176 $ - $ (11,513) $ - $ (1,709) $ 185,954 CRT securities 11,417 - - - 296 11,713 Loans held for sale(2) 6,933 1,685 (525) 5 129 8,227

(1) Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale debt securities are recorded in AOCI. Realized gains/(losses) are recorded in other non-interest income on the consolidated statements of income and other comprehensive income/(loss).

(2) Realized and unrealized gains/(losses) on loans held for sale are recorded in net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale on the consolidated statements of income and other comprehensive income/(loss).

Tax-exempt asset-backed securities

The fair value of tax-exempt asset-backed securities is based on a discounted cash flow model, which utilizes Level 3, or unobservable, inputs, the most significant of which were a discount rate and a weighted-average life. The securities were redeemed in full prior to June 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, the combined weighted-average discount rate and weighted-average life utilized were 2.60% and 4.61 years, respectively.

CRT securities

The fair value of CRT securities is based on a discounted cash flow model, which utilizes Level 3, or unobservable, inputs, the most significant of which were a discount rate and a weighted-average life. At June 30, 2022, the discount rates utilized ranged from 5.88% to 10.66% and the weighted-average life ranged from 5.35 years to 9.15 years. On a combined amortized cost weighted-average basis a discount rate of 7.47% and a weighted-average life of 6.62 years were utilized to determine the fair value of these securities at June 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, the combined weighted-average discount rate and combined weighted-average life utilized were 4.97% and 6.35 years, respectively.

Loans held for sale

The fair value of loans held for sale using Level 3 inputs include loans that cannot be sold through normal sale channels and thus require significant management judgment or estimation when determining the fair value. The fair value of such loans is generally based upon quoted prices of comparable loans with a liquidity discount applied. At June 30, 2022, the fair value of these loans was calculated using a weighted-average discounted price of 90.2% compared to 97.8% at December 31, 2021.

20





Fair Value of Financial Instruments

A summary of the carrying amounts and estimated fair values of financial instruments is as follows:

Estimated Fair Value (in thousands) Carrying

Amount Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 June 30, 2022 Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,275,356 $ 4,275,356 $ 4,275,356 $ - $ - Available-for-sale debt securities 2,535,646 2,535,646 625,803 1,898,173 11,670 Held-to-maturity debt securities 980,935 899,247 - 899,247 - Equity securities 36,118 36,118 24,724 11,394 - Loans held for sale 4,266 4,266 - - 4,266 Loans held for investment, net 23,838,360 23,741,360 - - 23,741,360 Derivative assets 11,049 11,049 - 11,049 - Financial liabilities: Total deposits 25,440,021 25,439,069 - - 25,439,069 Short-term borrowings 2,651,536 2,651,536 - 2,651,536 - Long-term debt 917,098 882,258 - 882,258 - Derivative liabilities 46,215 46,215 - 46,215 - December 31, 2021 Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,946,659 $ 7,946,659 $ 7,946,659 $ - $ - Available-for-sale debt securities 3,538,201 3,538,201 - 3,346,322 191,879 Equity securities 45,607 45,607 33,589 12,018 - Loans held for sale 8,123 8,123 - 465 7,658 Loans held for investment, net 22,595,088 22,631,252 - - 22,631,252 Derivative assets 37,788 37,788 - 37,788 - Financial liabilities: Total deposits 28,109,365 28,109,762 - - 28,109,762 Short-term borrowings 2,202,832 2,202,832 - 2,202,832 - Long-term debt 928,738 952,404 - 952,404 - Derivative liabilities 37,788 37,788 - 37,788 -

21





(10) Derivative Financial Instruments

The notional amounts and estimated fair values of derivative positions outstanding are presented in the following table.

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Estimated Fair Value Estimated Fair Value (in thousands) Notional

Amount Asset Derivative Liability Derivative Notional

Amount Asset Derivative Liability Derivative Derivatives designated as hedges Cash flow hedges: Interest rate contracts: Swaps hedging loans $ 750,000 $ 1,103 $ 1,180 $ - $ - $ - Non-hedging derivatives Customer-initiated and other derivatives: Interest rate contracts: Swaps 3,563,862 48,096 48,096 3,536,090 40,922 40,922 Caps and floors written 122,810 - 1,197 191,291 94 - Caps and floors purchased 122,810 1,197 - 191,291 - 94 Forward contracts 395,239 1,227 1,147 - - - Gross derivatives 51,623 51,620 41,016 41,016 Netting adjustment - offsetting derivative assets/liabilities (4,980) (4,980) (3,228) (3,228) Netting adjustment - cash collateral received/posted (35,594) (425) - - Net derivatives included on the consolidated balance sheets $ 11,049 $ 46,215 $ 37,788 $ 37,788

Our credit exposure on derivative instruments is limited to the net favorable value and interest payments by each counterparty. In some cases collateral may be required from the counterparties involved if the net value of the derivative instruments exceeds a nominal amount. Our credit exposure associated with these instruments, net of any collateral pledged, was approximately $11.0 million at June 30, 2022, and approximately $37.8 million at December 31, 2021. Collateral levels are monitored and adjusted on a regular basis for changes in the value of derivative instruments. At June 30, 2022, we had $4.8 million in cash collateral pledged to counterparties included in interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet and $42.0 million in cash collateral received from counterparties included in interest bearing deposits on the consolidated balance sheet. The comparative amounts at December 31, 2021, were $40.3 million in cash collateral pledged to counterparties and no cash collateral received from counterparties.

We also enter into credit risk participation agreements with financial institution counterparties for interest rate swaps related to loans in which we are either a participant or a lead bank. The risk participation agreements entered into by us as a participant bank provide credit protection to the financial institution counterparty should the borrower fail to perform on its interest rate derivative contract with that financial institution. We are party to 12 risk participation agreements where we are a participant bank with a notional amount of $125.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to seven risk participation agreements having a notional amount of $79.2 million at December 31, 2021. The maximum estimated exposure to these agreements, assuming 100% default by all obligors, was approximately $78,000 at June 30, 2022 and $2.3 million at December 31, 2021. The fair value of these exposures was insignificant to the consolidated financial statements at both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Risk participation agreements entered into by us as the lead bank provide credit protection to us should the borrower fail to perform on its interest rate derivative contract with us. We are party to 17 risk participation agreements where we are the lead bank having a notional amount of $199.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to 15 agreements having a notional amount of $156.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Derivatives Designated as Cash Flow Hedges

During the second quarter of 2022, we entered into interest rate derivative contracts that were designated as qualifying cash flow hedges to hedge the exposure to variability in expected future cash flows attributable to changes in a contractually specified interest rate. To qualify for hedge accounting, a formal assessment is prepared to determine whether the hedging relationship, both at inception and on an ongoing basis, is expected to be highly effective in achieving offsetting cash flows attributable to the hedged risk during the term of the hedge if a cash flow hedge. At inception a statistical regression analysis is prepared to determine hedge effectiveness. At each reporting period thereafter, a statistical regression or qualitative analysis is performed. If it is determined that hedge effectiveness has not been or will not continue to be highly effective then hedge accounting ceases and any gain or loss in AOCI is recognized in earnings immediately. The cash flow hedges are recorded at fair value in other assets and other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets with changes in fair value recorded in AOCI, net of tax. Amounts recorded to AOCI are reclassified into earnings in the same period in which the hedged asset or liability affects earnings and are presented in the same income statement line item as the earnings effect of the hedged asset or liability.

22





During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded $304,000 in unrealized gains to adjust our cash flow hedges to fair value, which was recorded net of tax to AOCI, and reclassified $704,000 from AOCI into interest income on loans. Based on current market conditions, we estimate that during the next 12 months, an additional $621,000 will be reclassified from AOCI as a decrease to interest income. As of June 30, 2022, the maximum length of time over which forecasted transactions are hedged is 2.95 years.

(11) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

The following table provides the change in AOCI by component:

(in thousands) Cash Flow Hedges AFS Securities HTM Securities Total Three months ended June 30, 2022 Beginning balance $ - $ (151,564) $ (53,861) $ (205,425) Change in unrealized gain/(loss) 304 (86,742) - (86,438) Amounts reclassified into net income (704) - 2,607 1,903 Total OCI (400) (86,742) 2,607 (84,535) Income tax expense/(benefit) (84) (18,216) 548 (17,752) Total OCI, net of tax (316) (68,526) 2,059 (66,783) Ending balance $ (316) $ (220,090) $ (51,802) $ (272,208) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Beginning balance $ - $ (56,437) $ - $ (56,437) Change in unrealized gain/(loss) - 38,037 - 38,037 Amounts reclassified into net income - - - - Total OCI - 38,037 - 38,037 Income tax expense/(benefit) - 7,989 - 7,989 Total OCI, net of tax - 30,048 - 30,048 Ending balance $ - $ (26,389) $ - $ (26,389) Six months ended June 30, 2022 Beginning balance $ - $ (47,715) $ - $ (47,715) Change in unrealized gain/(loss) 304 (218,196) (69,165) (287,057) Amounts reclassified into net income (704) - 3,593 2,889 Total OCI (400) (218,196) (65,572) (284,168) Income tax expense/(benefit) (84) (45,821) (13,770) (59,675) Total OCI, net of tax (316) (172,375) (51,802) (224,493) Ending balance $ (316) $ (220,090) $ (51,802) $ (272,208) Six months ended June 30, 2021 Beginning balance $ - $ 15,774 $ - $ 15,774 Change in unrealized gain/(loss) - (53,370) - (53,370) Amounts reclassified into net income - - - - Total OCI - (53,370) - (53,370) Income tax expense/(benefit) - (11,207) - (11,207) Total OCI, net of tax - (42,163) - (42,163) Ending balance $ - $ (26,389) $ - $ (26,389)

(12) New Accounting Standards

Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2022-03, "Fair Value Measurement (Topic 820)" ("ASU 2022-03") clarifies the guidance in ASC 820 when measuring the fair value of an equity security subject to contractual restrictions that prohibit the sale of an equity security. This update also requires specific disclosures related to these types of securities. ASU 2022-03 is effective January 1, 2023 and is not expected to have a significant impact on our consolidated financial statements.

23





ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K"). Operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results for the year ending December 31, 2022 or any future period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information available to us at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking statements may often be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "plans," "goals," "objectives," "intends," "seeks," "likely," "should," "may" "could" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based of the historical performance of the Company or on the Company's current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations so contemplated will be achieved, and should not be the primary basis upon which investors evaluate an investment in our securities. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those set forth under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the 2021 Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements appearing in this discussion and analysis and may include factors such as, but not limited to, credit quality and risk, the COVID-19 pandemic, industry and technological changes, cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches, interest rates, commercial and residential real estate values, economic conditions, including inflation and the threat of recession, as well as market conditions in Texas, the United States or internationally as well as governmental and consumer responses to those economic and market conditions, fund availability, accounting estimates and risk management processes, the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), legislative and regulatory changes, business strategy execution, key personnel, competition, mortgage markets, fraud, environmental liability and severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism or other external events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Results of Operations

Selected income statement data and key performance indicators are presented in the table below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 205,531 $ 189,457 $ 389,078 $ 384,269 Provision for credit losses 22,000 (19,000) 20,000 (25,000) Non-interest income 26,242 37,639 46,524 81,992 Non-interest expense 164,303 149,060 317,395 299,376 Income before income taxes 45,470 97,036 98,207 191,885 Income tax expense 11,311 23,555 24,398 46,466 Net income 34,159 73,481 73,809 145,419 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 6,317 8,625 10,096 Net income available to common stockholders $ 29,847 $ 67,164 $ 65,184 $ 135,323 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 1.33 $ 1.29 $ 2.68 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 1.31 $ 1.28 $ 2.65 Net interest margin 2.68 % 2.02 % 2.45 % 2.03 % Return on average assets 0.44 % 0.76 % 0.45 % 0.75 % Return on average common equity 4.35 % 9.74 % 4.67 % 9.91 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.29 % 0.43 % Efficiency ratio(1) 70.9 % 65.6 % 72.9 % 64.2 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.16 % 1.59 % 2.00 % 1.58 %

(1) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

24





Three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to three months ended June 30, 2021

We reported net income of $34.2 million and net income available to common stockholders of $29.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $73.5 million and net income available to common stockholders of $67.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $0.59 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.31 for the second quarter of 2021. Return on average common equity ("ROE") was 4.35% and return on average assets ("ROA") was 0.44% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 9.74% and 0.76%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from an increase in provision for credit losses.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to six months ended June 30, 2021

We reported net income of $73.8 million and net income available to common stockholders of $65.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $145.4 million and net income available to common stockholders of $135.3 million for the same period in 2021. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $1.28 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.65 for the same period in 2021. ROE was 4.67% and ROA was 0.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 9.91% and 0.75%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. The decrease in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 resulted primarily from a decrease in non-interest income coupled with increases in provision for credit losses and non-interest expense.

Details of the changes in the various components of net income are discussed below.

25





Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income Analysis - Quarterly(1)





Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands except percentages) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities(2) $ 3,543,576 $ 15,065 1.60 % $ 3,543,270 $ 11,369 1.29 % Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 4,747,377 9,394 0.79 % 11,583,759 2,961 0.10 % Loans held for sale 8,123 62 3.07 % 93,164 781 3.36 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,858,599 49,914 3.42 % 7,462,223 57,401 3.09 % Loans held for investment(3) 16,616,234 168,407 4.07 % 15,242,975 144,978 3.81 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 211,385 - - 241,676 - - Loans held for investment, net 22,263,448 218,321 3.93 % 22,463,522 202,379 3.61 % Total earning assets 30,562,524 242,842 3.16 % 37,683,715 217,490 2.31 % Cash and other assets 870,396 996,946 Total assets $ 31,432,920 $ 38,680,661 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Transaction deposits $ 1,671,729 $ 3,920 0.94 % $ 3,795,152 $ 5,395 0.57 % Savings deposits 8,696,819 15,462 0.71 % 11,296,382 8,990 0.32 % Time deposits 877,399 1,184 0.54 % 1,755,993 1,886 0.43 % Total interest bearing deposits 11,245,947 20,566 0.73 % 16,847,527 16,271 0.39 % Short-term borrowings 2,232,119 4,859 0.87 % 2,349,718 502 0.09 % Long-term debt 929,616 11,393 4.92 % 881,309 10,723 4.88 % Total interest bearing liabilities 14,407,682 36,818 1.02 % 20,078,554 27,496 0.55 % Non-interest bearing deposits 13,747,876 15,139,546 Other liabilities 227,701 274,401 Stockholders' equity 3,049,661 3,188,160 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,432,920 $ 38,680,661 Net interest income $ 206,024 $ 189,994 Net interest margin 2.68 % 2.02 % Net interest spread 2.14 % 1.76 %

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.

(3) Average balances included non-accrual loans.





26





Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income Analysis - Year to Date(1)





Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands except percentages) Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities(2) $ 3,606,069 $ 32,809 1.75 % $ 3,483,254 $ 21,728 1.25 % Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 6,639,327 12,965 0.39 % 11,713,931 5,894 0.10 % Loans held for sale 7,880 175 4.49 % 167,830 2,376 2.85 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,796,097 93,379 3.25 % 7,818,014 122,343 3.16 % Loans held for investment(3) 16,153,845 312,542 3.90 % 15,349,838 288,913 3.80 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 211,995 - - 248,151 - - Loans held for investment, net 21,737,947 405,921 3.77 % 22,919,701 411,256 3.62 % Total earning assets 31,991,223 451,870 2.83 % 38,284,716 441,254 2.32 % Cash and other assets 845,082 1,030,625 Total assets $ 32,836,305 $ 39,315,341 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Transaction deposits $ 2,050,106 $ 7,883 0.78 % $ 3,893,015 $ 11,256 0.58 % Savings deposits 9,553,920 24,044 0.51 % 12,088,776 19,778 0.33 % Time deposits 957,615 2,269 0.48 % 1,978,879 5,241 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,561,641 34,196 0.55 % 17,960,670 36,275 0.41 % Short-term borrowings 2,002,724 5,617 0.57 % 2,517,128 3,094 0.25 % Long-term debt 929,312 21,988 4.77 % 674,171 16,466 4.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,493,677 61,801 0.80 % 21,151,969 55,835 0.53 % Non-interest bearing deposits 13,990,465 14,782,509 Other liabilities 235,378 291,925 Stockholders' equity 3,116,785 3,088,938 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,836,305 $ 39,315,341 Net interest income $ 390,069 $ 385,419 Net interest margin 2.45 % 2.03 % Net interest spread 2.03 % 1.79 %





(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.

(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.





27





Volume/Rate Analysis

The following table presents the changes in taxable-equivalent net interest income and identifies the changes due to differences in the average volume of earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the changes due to differences in the average interest rate on those assets and liabilities.

Three months ended June 30, 2022/2021 Six months ended June 30, 2022/2021 Net

Change Change due to(1) Net

Change Change Due To(1) (in thousands) Volume Yield/Rate(2) Volume Yield/Rate(2) Interest income: Investment securities $ 3,696 $ 1 $ 3,695 $ 11,081 $ 749 $ 10,332 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 6,433 (1,705) 8,138 7,071 (2,516) 9,587 Loans held for sale (719) (712) (7) (2,201) (2,258) 57 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance loans (7,487) (12,354) 4,867 (28,964) (31,766) 2,802 Loans held for investment 23,429 13,044 10,385 23,629 15,173 8,456 Total 25,352 (1,726) 27,078 10,616 (20,618) 31,234 Interest expense: Transaction deposits (1,475) (3,018) 1,543 (3,373) (5,325) 1,952 Savings deposits 6,472 (2,074) 8,546 4,266 (4,144) 8,410 Time deposits (702) (942) 240 (2,972) (2,724) (248) Short-term borrowings 4,357 (26) 4,383 2,523 (906) 3,429 Long-term debt 670 588 82 5,522 6,323 (801) Total 9,322 (5,472) 14,794 5,966 (6,776) 12,742 Net interest income $ 16,030 $ 3,746 $ 12,284 $ 4,650 $ (13,842) $ 18,492

(1) Yield/rate and volume variances are allocated to yield/rate.

(2) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable assuming a 21% tax rate.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $205.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $189.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in yields on total average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs, both attributed to the impact of rising interest rates.

Average earning assets for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $7.1 billion compared to the same period in 2021 and included a $6.8 billion decrease in average interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in average interest bearing cash and cash equivalents resulted primarily from our proactive exit of certain high-cost indexed deposit products in the second half of 2021. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $5.7 billion compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a $5.6 billion decrease in average interest-bearing deposits. Average demand deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $1.4 billion compared to the same period in 2021.

Net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 2.68% compared to 2.02% for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a shift in the composition of earning assets coupled with an increase in yields on average earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs.

The yield on total loans held for investment increased to 3.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.61% for the same period in 2021 and the yield on earning assets increased to 3.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 2.31% for the same period in 2021. Total cost of deposits increased to 0.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 0.20% for the same period in 2021, and total funding costs, including all deposits, long-term debt and stockholders' equity, increased to 0.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 0.29% for the same period in 2021.

Net interest income was $389.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $384.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in yields on earnings assets, partially offset by a decrease in average total loans and rising cost of funds. The increases in yields on earning assets and cost of funds are attributable to the impact of rising interest rates.

Average earning assets decreased $6.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 and included a $5.1 billion decrease in average interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $5.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a $5.4 billion decrease in average interest-bearing deposits. Average demand deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to $14.0 billion from $14.8 billion for the same period in 2021.

28





Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 2.45% compared to 2.03% for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the effect of rising interest rates on earning asset yields and a shift in earning asset composition, partially offset by higher funding costs compared to the same period in 2021.

The yield on total loans held for investment increased to 3.77% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.62% for the same period in 2021 and the yield on earning assets increased to 2.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 2.32% for the same period in 2021. Total cost of deposits increased to 0.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 0.22% for the same period in 2021 and total funding costs, including all deposits, long-term debt and stockholders' equity, increased to 0.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.29% for the same period in 2021.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 6,003 $ 4,634 $ 12,025 $ 9,350 Wealth management and trust fee income 4,051 3,143 7,963 5,998 Brokered loan fees 4,133 6,933 8,103 16,244 Servicing income 228 5,935 465 14,944 Investment banking and trading income 11,126 8,071 15,305 13,858 Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale - (3,070) - 2,502 Other 701 11,993 2,663 19,096 Total non-interest income $ 26,242 $ 37,639 $ 46,524 $ 81,992

Non-interest income decreased $11.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in servicing fee income, as a result of the sale of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio in 2021, and other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in investment banking and trading income and the elimination of net losses recorded in the prior year on the sale of loans held for sale.

Non-interest income decreased $35.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in brokered loan fees, servicing fee income and net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale all as a result of the sale of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio and transition of the mortgage correspondent aggregation program in 2021, as well as a decrease in other non-interest income.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Salaries and benefits $ 103,885 $ 86,830 $ 203,983 $ 174,352 Occupancy expense 8,874 7,865 17,759 16,139 Marketing 8,506 1,900 13,483 3,597 Legal and professional 11,288 9,147 21,590 17,424 Communications and technology 15,649 14,352 30,349 30,321 FDIC insurance assessment 3,318 5,226 7,299 11,839 Servicing-related expenses - 12,355 - 25,344 Other 12,783 11,385 22,932 20,360 Total non-interest expense $ 164,303 $ 149,060 $ 317,395 $ 299,376

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $15.2 million compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits expense, resulting primarily from an increase in headcount, as well as an increase in marketing expense, partially offset by a decrease in servicing-related expenses related to the sale of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio in 2021.

Non-interest expense increased by $18.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense, resulting primarily from an increase in headcount, and marketing expense, partially offset by a decrease in servicing-related expenses resulting from the sale of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio in 2021.

29





Analysis of Financial Condition

Loans Held for Investment

The following table summarizes our loans held for investment by portfolio segment:

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Commercial $ 11,511,532 $ 9,897,561 Energy 962,239 721,373 Mortgage finance 6,549,507 7,475,497 Real estate 5,118,849 4,777,530 Gross loans held for investment $ 24,142,127 $ 22,871,961 Deferred income (net of direct origination costs) (74,754) (65,007) Total loans held for investment 24,067,373 22,806,954 Allowance for credit losses on loans (229,013) (211,866) Total loans held for investment, net $ 23,838,360 $ 22,595,088

Total loans held for investment were $24.1 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2021. We experienced loan growth across all loan categories, except for mortgage finance loans, as we executed on our long-term strategy. Mortgage finance loans relate to our mortgage warehouse lending operations in which we purchase mortgage loan ownership interests that are typically sold within 10 to 20 days and represent 27% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022 compared to 33% at December 31, 2021. Volumes fluctuate based on the level of market demand for the product and the number of days between purchase and sale of the loans, which can be affected by changes in overall market interest rates, and tend to peak at the end of each month. Mortgage finance loans experienced seasonal growth of 12% during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, however overall balances are lower than at December 31, 2021 as interest rates have continued to rise.

We originate a substantial majority of all loans held for investment. We also participate in syndicated loan relationships, both as a participant and as an agent. As of June 30, 2022, we had $3.2 billion in syndicated loans, $721.6 million of which we administer as agent. All syndicated loans, whether we act as agent or participant, are underwritten to the same standards as all other loans we originate. As of June 30, 2022, none of our syndicated loans were on non-accrual.

Portfolio Concentrations

Although more than 50% of our total loan exposure is outside of Texas and more than 50% of our deposits are sourced outside of Texas, our Texas concentration remains significant. As of June 30, 2022, a majority of our loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business, were to businesses with headquarters or operations in Texas. This geographic concentration subjects the loan portfolio to the general economic conditions within this state. The risks created by this concentration have been considered by management in the determination of the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses.

30





Non-performing Assets

Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans and leases and repossessed assets. The table below summarizes our non-performing assets by type and by type of property securing the credit.

(in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-accrual loans held for investment(1): Commercial: Assets of the borrowers $ 14,454 $ 18,366 Accounts receivable and inventory 4,136 5,501 Other 1,783 2,045 Total commercial 20,373 25,912 Energy: Oil and gas properties 17,572 28,380 Total energy 17,572 28,380 Real estate: Assets of the borrowers 12,210 13,741 Commercial property 190 2,840 Single family residences 181 1,629 Total real estate 12,581 18,210 Total non-accrual loans held for investment 50,526 72,502 Non-accrual loans held for sale - - Other real estate owned - - Total non-performing assets $ 50,526 $ 72,502 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.21 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 4.5x 2.9x Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing(2) $ 3,206 $ 3,467 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.01 % 0.02 % Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing(3) $ 1,602 $ 3,986

(1) As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, non-accrual loans include $17.3 million and $19.4 million, respectively, in loans that met the criteria for restructured.

(2) At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $3.1 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

(3) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as loans held for sale and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government.

Summary of Credit Loss Experience

The provision for credit losses, comprised of a provision for loans and off-balance sheet credit losses, is a charge to earnings to maintain the allowance for credit losses at a level consistent with management's assessment of expected losses at each balance sheet date.

We recorded a $20.0 million provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a negative provision of $25.0 million for the same period in 2021. The $20.0 million provision for credit losses resulted from an increase in total loans held for investment. We recorded $2.1 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $8.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Criticized loans totaled $603.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $582.9 million and $891.6 million at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in criticized loans as compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to one mortgage finance credit which is adequately reserved for as of June 30, 2022, and is expected to be resolved in the third quarter of 2022.

31





The table below presents key metrics related to our credit loss experience:

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 0.95 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total average loans held for investment(1) 1.04 % 0.96 % Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)(2) 0.18 % (0.22) % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.03 % 1.00 %

(1) Ratios are calculated using average balance for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Ratios are annualized utilizing provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The table below details net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average total loans by loan category:

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net Charge-offs Net Charge-offs Net to Average Net to Average Charge-offs Loans(1) Charge-offs Loans(1) Commercial $ 2,542 0.05 % $ 2,505 0.06 % Energy (755) (0.05) % 5,094 1.57 % Mortgage finance - - % - - % Real estate 350 0.01 % 1,192 0.04 % Total $ 2,137 0.02 % $ 8,791 0.08 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Liquidity

In general terms, liquidity is a measurement of our ability to meet our cash needs. Our objectives in managing our liquidity are to maintain our ability to meet loan commitments, repurchase investment securities and repay deposits and other liabilities in accordance with their terms, without an adverse impact on our current or future earnings. Our liquidity strategy is guided by policies, formulated and monitored by our senior management and our Asset and Liability Management Committee ("ALCO"), which take into account the demonstrated marketability of our assets, the sources and stability of our funding and the level of unfunded commitments. We regularly evaluate all of our various funding sources with an emphasis on accessibility, stability, reliability and cost-effectiveness. Our principal source of funding is customer deposits, supplemented by short-term borrowings, primarily federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Banks ("FHLB") borrowings, which are generally used to fund mortgage finance assets, as well as long-term debt. We also rely on the availability of the mortgage secondary market provided by Ginnie Mae and the government-sponsored enterprises to support the liquidity of our mortgage finance assets.

During 2020 and into the first half of 2021, we significantly increased our interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents to ensure that we had the balance sheet strength to serve our clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second half of 2021 and continuing into the first six months of 2022, these balances have run off as we have purchased investment securities and proactively exited certain high-cost indexed deposit products. The following table summarizes these balances:

(in thousands except percentage data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 4,032,931 $ 7,765,996 $ 6,768,650 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents as a percent of: Total loans held for investment 16.8 % 34.1 % 28.3 % Total earning assets 12.8 % 22.9 % 19.7 % Total deposits 15.9 % 27.6 % 23.5 %

Our liquidity needs to support growth in loans held for investment, which have been fulfilled primarily through growth in our core customer deposits. Our goal is to obtain as much of our funding for loans held for investment and other earning assets as possible from deposits of these core customers. These deposits are generated principally through development of long-term customer relationships, with a significant focus on treasury management products. In addition to deposits from our core customers, we also have access to deposits through brokered customer relationships.

32





We also have access to incremental deposits through brokered retail certificates of deposit, or CDs. These traditional brokered deposits are generally of short maturities and are used to fund temporary differences in the growth in loan balances as compared to customer deposits. The following table summarizes our period-end and average core customer deposits, relationship brokered deposits and traditional brokered deposits:

(in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Deposits from core customers $ 24,176,479 $ 25,409,180 $ 26,309,504 Deposits from core customers as a percent of total deposits 95.1 % 90.4 % 91.2 % Relationship brokered deposits $ 113,142 $ 1,855,892 $ 1,373,763 Relationship brokered deposits as a percent of average total deposits 0.4 % 6.6 % 4.8 % Traditional brokered deposits $ 1,150,400 $ 844,293 $ 1,156,296 Traditional brokered deposits as a percent of total deposits 4.5 % 3.0 % 4.0 % Average deposits from core customers(1) $ 24,993,505 $ 28,734,460 $ 29,545,933 Average deposits from core customers as a percent of average total deposits 94.2 % 91.1 % 90.2 % Average relationship brokered deposits(1) $ 909,565 $ 1,608,587 $ 1,804,015 Average relationship brokered deposits as a percent of average total deposits 3.4 % 5.1 % 5.5 % Average traditional brokered deposits(1) $ 649,036 $ 1,188,544 $ 1,393,231 Average traditional brokered deposits as a percent of average total deposits 2.4 % 3.8 % 4.3 %

(1) Annual averages presented for December 31, 2021.

We have access to sources of traditional brokered deposits that we estimate to be $7.5 billion. Based on our internal guidelines, we have currently chosen to limit our use of these sources to a lesser amount.

We have short-term borrowing sources available to supplement deposits and meet our funding needs. Such borrowings are generally used to fund our mortgage finance loans, due to their liquidity, short duration and interest spreads available. These borrowing sources include federal funds purchased from our downstream correspondent bank relationships (which consist of banks that are smaller than our Bank) and from our upstream correspondent bank relationships (which consist of banks that are larger than our Bank), customer repurchase agreements and advances from the FHLB and the Federal Reserve. The following table summarizes the outstanding balance of our short-term borrowings, all of which mature within one year:

(in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Repurchase agreements $ 1,536 2,832 FHLB borrowings 2,650,000 2,200,000 Total short-term borrowings $ 2,651,536 2,202,832

The following table summarizes our short-term borrowing capacities net of balances outstanding.

(in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 FHLB borrowing capacity relating to loans $ 3,019,254 $ 5,190,703 FHLB borrowing capacity relating to securities 3,416,759 3,352,111 Total FHLB borrowing capacity(1) $ 6,436,013 $ 8,542,814 Unused federal funds lines available from commercial banks $ 1,456,000 $ 892,000 Unused Federal Reserve borrowings capacity $ 3,479,343 $ 2,414,702 Unused revolving line of credit(2) $ 75,000 $ 75,000

(1) FHLB borrowings are collateralized by a blanket floating lien on certain real estate secured loans, mortgage finance assets and certain pledged securities.

(2) Unsecured revolving, non-amortizing line of credit with maturity date of February 8, 2023. Proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes, including funding regulatory capital infusions into the Bank. The loan agreement contains customary financial covenants and restrictions. No borrowings were made against this line of credit during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

We also have long-term debt outstanding of $917.1 million as of June 30, 2022, comprised of trust preferred securities, subordinated notes and senior unsecured credit linked notes with maturity dates ranging from September 2024 to December 2036. The Company may consider raising additional capital, if needed, in public or private offerings of debt or equity securities to supplement deposits and meet our long-term funding needs.

For additional information regarding our borrowings see Note 5 - Short-term Borrowings and Long-term Debt in the accompanying notes to the consolidated unaudited financial statements included elsewhere in this report.

As the Company is a holding company and is a separate operating entity from the Bank, our primary sources of liquidity are dividends received from the Bank and borrowings from outside sources. Banking regulations may limit the amount of dividends that may be paid by the Bank. See Note 7 - Regulatory Ratios and Capital in the accompanying notes to the consolidated unaudited financial statements included elsewhere in this report for additional information regarding dividend restrictions.

33





Periodically, based on market conditions and other factors, and subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations and the terms of our existing indebtedness, we or the Bank may repay, repurchase, exchange or redeem outstanding indebtedness, or otherwise enter into transactions regarding our debt or capital structure. For example, we and the Bank periodically evaluate and may engage in liability management transactions, including repurchases or redemptions of outstanding subordinated notes, which may be funded by the issuance of, or exchanges of, newly issued unsecured borrowings, as we seek to actively manage our debt maturity profile and interest cost.

As of June 30, 2022, management is not aware of any events that are reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on our liquidity, capital resources or operations. In addition, management is not aware of any regulatory recommendations regarding liquidity that would have a material adverse effect on us.

Capital Resources

Average total equity was $3.1 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. We have not paid any cash dividends on our common stock since we commenced operations and have no plans to do so in the foreseeable future.

On April 19, 2022, our board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which we may repurchase up to $150.0 million in shares of our outstanding common stock. Any repurchases under the repurchase program will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in open market or private transactions. The extent to which we repurchase shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will be at management's discretion and will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, our capital position and amount of retained earnings, regulatory requirements and other considerations. No time limit was set for the completion of the share repurchase program, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 941,879 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $50.0 million, at a weighted average price of $53.11 per share.

See Note 7 - Regulatory Ratios and Capital in the accompanying notes to the consolidated unaudited financial statements included elsewhere in this report for additional information regarding capital.

Critical Accounting Estimates

SEC guidance requires disclosure of "critical accounting estimates." The SEC defines "critical accounting estimates" as those estimates made in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles that involve a significant level of estimation uncertainty and have had or are reasonably likely to have a material impact on the financial condition or results of operations of the registrant.

We follow financial accounting and reporting policies that are in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Certain significant policies are summarized in Note 1 - Operations and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies in the notes to the consolidated unaudited financial statements included elsewhere in this report and in our 2021 Form 10-K. Not all significant accounting policies require management to make difficult, subjective or complex judgments. However, the policy noted below could be deemed to be highly dependent on estimates, assumptions and judgments that meet the SEC's definition of a critical accounting estimate.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Management considers the policies related to the allowance for credit losses as the most critical to the financial statement presentation. The total allowance for credit losses includes activity related to allowances calculated in accordance with ASC 326, Credit Losses . The allowance for credit losses is established through a provision for credit losses charged to current earnings. The amount maintained in the allowance reflects management's continuing evaluation of the credit losses expected to be recognized over the life of the loans in our portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans is a valuation account that is deducted from the loans' amortized cost basis to present the net amount expected to be collected on the loans. For purposes of determining the allowance for credit losses, the loan portfolio is segregated by product types in order to recognize differing risk profiles among categories, and then further segregated by credit grades. Loans that do not share risk characteristics are evaluated on an individual basis and are not included in the collective evaluation. Management estimates the allowance balance using relevant available information from internal and external sources relating to past events, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Adjustments to historical loss information are made to incorporate our reasonable and supportable forecast of future losses at the portfolio segment level, as well as any necessary qualitative adjustments using a Portfolio Level Qualitative Factor ("PLQF") and/or a Portfolio Segment Level Qualitative Factor ("SLQF"). The PLQF and SLQF are utilized to address factors that are not present in historical loss rates and are otherwise unaccounted for in the quantitative process. A reserve is recorded upon origination or purchase of a loan.

Management considers a range of macroeconomic scenarios in connection with the allowance estimation process. Within the various economic scenarios considered as of June 30, 2022, the quantitative estimate of the allowance for credit loss would increase by approximately $107 million under sole consideration of the most severe downside scenario. The quoted sensitivity calculation reflects the sensitivity of the modeled allowance estimate to macroeconomic forecast data, but is absent of

34





qualitative overlays and other qualitative adjustments that are part of the quarterly reserving process and does not necessarily reflect the nature and extent of future changes in the allowance for reasons including increases or decreases in qualitative adjustments, changes in the risk profile and size of the portfolio, changes in the severity of the macroeconomic scenario and the range of scenarios under management consideration.

See " Summary of Credit Loss Experience" above and Note 4 - Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans in the accompanying notes to the consolidated unaudited financial statements included elsewhere in this report for further discussion of the risk factors considered by management in establishing the allowance for credit losses.

35





ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE ABOUT MARKET RISK

Market risk is a broad term for the risk of economic loss due to adverse changes in the fair value of a financial instrument. These changes may be the result of various factors, including interest rates, foreign exchange rates, commodity prices, or equity prices. The financial instruments subject to market risk can be classified either as held for trading purposes or held for purposes other than trading.

We are subject to market risk primarily through the effect of changes in interest rates on our portfolio of assets held for purposes other than trading. Additionally, we have some market risk relative to commodity prices through our energy lending activities. Declines and volatility in commodity prices negatively impacted our energy clients' ability to perform on their loan obligations in recent years, and further uncertainty and volatility could have a negative impact on our customers and our loan portfolio in future periods. Foreign exchange rates, commodity prices (other than energy) and equity prices are not expected to pose significant market risk to us.

The responsibility for managing market risk rests with the Asset and Liability Management Committee ("ALCO"), which operates under policy guidelines established by our board of directors. The acceptable negative variation in net interest revenue due to a 100 basis point increase or decrease in interest rates is generally limited by these guidelines to plus or minus 10-12%. Oversight of our compliance with these guidelines is the ongoing responsibility of the ALCO, with exceptions reported to the Executive Risk Committee and to our Board of Directors, if necessary, on a quarterly basis. Additionally, the Credit Policy Committee ("CPC") specifically manages risk relative to commodity price market risks. The CPC establishes maximum portfolio concentration levels for energy loans as well as maximum advance rates for energy collateral.

Interest Rate Risk Management

Our interest rate sensitivity is illustrated in the following table. The table reflects rate-sensitive positions as of June 30, 2022 and is not necessarily indicative of positions on other dates. The balances of interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities are presented in the periods in which they next reprice to market rates or mature and are aggregated to show the interest rate sensitivity gap. The mismatch between repricings or maturities within a time period is commonly referred to as the "gap" for that period. A positive gap (asset sensitive), where interest rate-sensitive assets exceed interest rate sensitive liabilities, generally will result in the net interest margin increasing in a rising rate environment and decreasing in a falling rate environment. A negative gap (liability sensitive) will generally have the opposite results on the net interest margin. To reflect anticipated prepayments, certain asset and liability categories are shown in the table using estimated cash flows rather than contractual cash flows. The Company employs interest rate floors in certain variable rate loans to enhance the yield on those loans at times when market interest rates are extraordinarily low. The degree of asset sensitivity, spreads on loans and net interest margin may be reduced until rates increase by an amount sufficient to eliminate the effects of floors. The adverse effect of floors as market rates increase may also be offset by the positive gap, the extent to which rates on deposits and other funding sources lag increasing market rates for loans and changes in composition of funding.

36





Interest Rate Sensitivity Gap Analysis

June 30, 2022

(in thousands) 0-3 month

Balance 4-12 month

Balance 1-3 year

Balance 3+ year

Balance Total

Balance Assets: Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 4,032,931 $ - $ - $ - $ 4,032,931 Investment securities(1) 48,182 1,533 243,532 3,259,452 3,552,699 Variable loans 20,857,027 104,330 47,163 268,883 21,277,403 Fixed loans 208,705 1,521,491 210,961 927,833 2,868,990 Total loans(2) 21,065,732 1,625,821 258,124 1,196,716 24,146,393 Total interest sensitive assets $ 25,146,845 $ 1,627,354 $ 501,656 $ 4,456,168 $ 31,732,023 Liabilities: Interest bearing customer deposits $ 11,483,607 $ - $ - $ - $ 11,483,607 CDs & IRAs 146,417 86,025 17,605 600 250,647 Traditional brokered deposits 613,424 536,976 - - 1,150,400 Total interest bearing deposits 12,243,448 623,001 17,605 600 12,884,654 Short-term borrowings 2,651,536 - - - 2,651,536 Long-term debt 258,497 - - 658,601 917,098 Total interest sensitive liabilities $ 15,153,481 $ 623,001 $ 17,605 $ 659,201 $ 16,453,288 GAP $ 9,993,364 $ 1,004,353 $ 484,051 $ 3,796,967 $ - Cumulative GAP $ 9,993,364 $ 10,997,717 $ 11,481,768 $ 15,278,735 $ 15,278,735 Non-interest bearing deposits 12,555,367 Stockholders' equity 3,006,832 Total $ 15,562,199

(1) Available-for-sale debt securities and equity securities based on fair market value.

(2) Total loans include gross loans held for investments and loans held for sale at fair value.

While a gap interest table is useful in analyzing interest rate sensitivity, an interest rate sensitivity simulation provides a better illustration of the sensitivity of earnings to changes in interest rates. Earnings are also affected by the effects of changing interest rates on the value of funding derived from demand deposits and stockholders' equity. We perform a sensitivity analysis to identify interest rate risk exposure on net interest income. We quantify and measure interest rate risk exposure using a model to dynamically simulate the effect of changes in net interest income relative to changes in interest rates over the next twelve months based on three interest rate scenarios. These are a static rate scenario and two "shock test" scenarios.

These scenarios are based on interest rates as of the last day of a reporting period published by independent sources and incorporate relevant spreads of instruments that are actively traded in the open market. The Federal Reserve's federal funds target affects short-term borrowing; the prime lending rate, Bloomberg Short Term Yield Index ("BSBY"), LIBOR and other alternative indexes are the basis for most of our variable-rate loan pricing. The 10-year treasury rate is also monitored because of its effect on prepayment speeds for mortgage-backed securities. These are our primary interest rate exposures. Interest rate derivative contracts may be used to manage our exposure to adverse fluctuations in these primary interest rate exposures. See Note 10 - Derivative Financial Instruments for more information on interest rate derivative contracts.

For modeling purposes, the "shock test" scenarios as of June 30, 2022 assume immediate, sustained 100 and 200 basis point increases in interest rates, as well as a 100 basis point decrease in interest rates. As of June 30, 2021, the scenarios assumed a sustained 100 and 200 basis point increase in interest rates. As short-term rates remained low through 2021, we did not believe that analysis of an assumed decrease in interest rates would provide meaningful results. We will continue to evaluate these scenarios as interest rates change.

37





Our interest rate risk exposure model incorporates assumptions regarding the level of interest rate on indeterminable maturity deposits (demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts) for a given level of market rate change. In the current environment of increasing short-term rates, deposit pricing can vary by product and customer. These assumptions have been developed through a combination of historical analysis and projection of future expected pricing behavior. Changes in prepayment behavior of mortgage-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage loans in each rate environment are captured using industry estimates of prepayment speeds for various coupon segments of the portfolio. The impact of these changes is factored into the simulation model. This modeling indicated interest rate sensitivity as follows:

Anticipated Impact Over the Next

Twelve Months as Compared to Most Likely Scenario June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands) 100 bps Increase 200 bps Increase 100 bps Decrease 100 bps Increase 200 bps Increase Change in net interest income $ 91,461 $ 163,136 $ (114,831) $ 24,267 $ 79,342

The simulations used to manage market risk are based on numerous assumptions regarding the effect of changes in interest rates on the timing and extent of repricing characteristics, future cash flows and customer behavior. These assumptions are inherently uncertain and, as a result, the model cannot precisely estimate net interest income or precisely predict the impact of higher or lower interest rates on net interest income. Actual results will differ from simulated results due to timing, magnitude and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions, customer behavior and management strategies, among other factors.

In 2017, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority announced that it would no longer compel banks to submit rates for the calculation of LIBOR after 2021. The administrator of LIBOR proposed to extend publication of the most commonly used U.S. dollar LIBOR settings to June 30, 2023 and to cease publishing other LIBOR settings on December 31, 2021. The U.S. federal banking agencies issued guidance strongly encouraging banking organizations to cease using U.S. dollar LIBOR as a reference rate in new contracts as soon as practicable and in any event by December 31, 2021. We have significant exposure to financial instruments with attributes that are either directly or indirectly dependent on LIBOR to establish their interest rate and/or value, some of which mature after December 31, 2021. We have established a working group, consisting of key stakeholders from throughout the Company, to monitor developments relating to LIBOR changes and to guide the Bank's response. This team is continuing to work to ensure that our technology systems are prepared for the transition, our loan documents that reference LIBOR-based rates have been appropriately amended to reference other methods of interest rate determinations and internal and external stakeholders are apprised of the transition. Based on our transition progress to date, we ceased originating LIBOR-based products and began originating BSBY based loans in December 2021. We are also prepared with other alternative benchmarks to support the transition from LIBOR. Over the next 12 months, we will continue to transition all remaining LIBOR-based products to an alternative benchmark. We will also continue to evaluate the transition process and align our trajectory with regulatory guidelines regarding the cessation of LIBOR as well as monitor new developments for transitioning to alternative reference rates.

38





ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures

Our management, with the supervision and participation of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has evaluated the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")) as of the end of the period covered by this report. Based upon that evaluation, we have concluded that, as of the end of such period, our disclosure controls and procedures were effective in recording, processing, summarizing and reporting, on a timely basis, information required to be disclosed by us in the reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act and were effective in ensuring that information required to be disclosed by us in the reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting

There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(f) under the Exchange Act) during the period covered by this report that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

The Company is subject to various claims and legal actions that may arise in the ordinary course of conducting its business. Management does not expect the disposition of any of these matters to have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial statements or results of operations.

ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS

There have been no material changes in the risk factors previously disclosed in the 2021 Form 10-K.

ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS

The Company repurchased shares of its common stock in the open market during the six months ended June 30, 2022 as follows:

Total Number of Approximate Dollar Value Shares Purchased as Part of Shares That May Yet Total Number of Average Price Paid of Publicly Announced Be Purchased Under the Shares Purchased per Share Plans or Programs(1) Plans or Programs(1) May 1 through May 31, 2022 902,418 $ 53.22 902,418 $ 101,975,648 June 1 through June 30, 2022 39,461 $ 50.66 39,461 $ 99,976,436 Total 941,879 $ 53.11 941,879 $ 99,976,436

(1) On April 19, 2022, our board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which we may repurchase up to $150.0 million in shares of our outstanding common stock. Any repurchases under the repurchase program will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in open market or private transactions. The extent to which we repurchase shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will be at management's discretion and will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, our capital position and amount of retained earnings, regulatory requirements and other considerations. No time limit was set for the completion of the share repurchase program, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

39





ITEM 6. EXHIBITS, FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES

(a) Exhibits





10.1 Amended Key Executive Severance Policy +* 10.2 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, which is incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to our Current Report on Form 8-K, dated April 19, 2022 + 31.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act * 31.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act * 32.1 Section 1350 Certification of Chief Executive Officer ** 32.2 Section 1350 Certification of Chief Financial Officer ** 101.INS XBRL Instance Document - the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document* 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document* 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document* 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document* 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document* 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)





* Filed herewith

** Furnished herewith

+ Management contract or compensatory plan arrangement





40





SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Date: July 21, 2022

/s/ J. Matthew Scurlock J. Matthew Scurlock Chief Financial Officer (Duly authorized officer and principal financial officer)





41

tcbi-20220630