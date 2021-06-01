Log in
Texas Capital Bancshares : TCBI amends quarterly dividend for Series B preferred stock.

06/01/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
DALLAS - June 1, 2021 - Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared, in a release dated April 27, 2021, a quarterly cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the 'Series B Preferred Stock'), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend amount is being amended to include the additional period from March 3, 2021, the Series B Preferred Stock original issue date, to March 15, 2021 in the dividend period. The revised cash dividend is $16.2917 per share, equivalent to $0.4072917 per depositary share. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol 'TCBIO'. The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

PDF Version

Disclaimer

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 20:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
