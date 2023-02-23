Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCBS   US88231Q1085

TEXAS COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:05:43 2023-02-23 pm EST
15.67 USD    0.00%
05:57pTexas Community Bancshares : Form 8-K February 22, 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
04:19pTexas Community Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texas Community Bancshares : Form 8-K February 22, 2023 - Form 8-K

02/23/2023 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 22, 2023

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Maryland
001-40610
86-2760335
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File No.)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
215 West Broad Street, Mineola, Texas
75773
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)

(903) 569-2602
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
TCBS
The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC
Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 22, 2023, the Board of Directors of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on or about March 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

TEXAS COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Date: February 23, 2023
By:
/s/ James H. Herlocker, III
James H. Herlocker, III
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:56:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TEXAS COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
05:57pTexas Community Bancshares : Form 8-K February 22, 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
04:19pTexas Community Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/22Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend, Paya..
CI
01/25Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022TEXAS COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2022Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2022Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fi..
AQ
2022Texas Community Bancshares : Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
2022TEXAS COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,1 M - -
Net income 2021 0,52 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 91,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,9 M 47,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart TEXAS COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James H. Herlocker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Sharff Chief Financial Officer
Haskell Strange Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sofia Gurrusquieta Chief Compliance Officer
Clifton D. Bradshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXAS COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.2.08%48
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%406 425
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.23%274 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%212 553
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.43%176 393
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 907