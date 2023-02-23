Texas Community Bancshares : Form 8-K February 22, 2023 - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 22, 2023





Texas Community Bancshares, Inc.



Maryland

001-40610

86-2760335

Maryland 001-40610 86-2760335 215 West Broad Street, Mineola, Texas 75773

(903) 569-2602

Not Applicable

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share TCBS The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC





Item 8.01 Other Events.





On February 22, 2023, the Board of Directors of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on or about March 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.













