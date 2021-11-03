New buck/boost converter maintains industry's lowest IQ while integrating supercapacitor charging

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced a new bidirectional buck/boost converter with an ultra-low quiescent current (I Q ) of 60 nA – one-third the I Q of competing boost converters. The TPS61094 buck/boost converter integrates a buck mode for supercapacitor charging while providing ultra-low I Q , enabling engineers to extend battery life by as much as 20% when compared to commonly used hybrid-layer capacitors (HLCs). Supercapacitor charging and discharging helps support peak loads and backup power, which are important for continuous operation in battery-powered industrial applications such as smart meters, smoke detectors and video doorbells, as well as medical applications. For more information, see www.ti.com/tps61094-pr.

Engineers designing battery-operated systems frequently face a common design challenge: a need to achieve high efficiency at no- or light-load conditions, in the low milliampere or microampere range. This requires power supplies to regulate their output while maintaining ultra-low supply current in the nanoampere range. The TPS61094 combines two key benefits that previously were trade-offs, the design simplicity of using an integrated buck/boost converter and the extended battery life enabled by high output current and low I Q . To learn more, read the technical article, "3 benefits of using a low-I Q buck/boost converter to extend battery life in flow meters."

Support peak loads and backup power from a supercapacitor while maintaining low I Q

Today's lithium thionyl chloride (Li/SOCl₂) battery-based designs often manage peak load with HLCs that are expensive, and not optimal for controlling charge current. The TPS61094's combined low I Q of 60 nA and supercapacitor charging and discharging enable engineers to replace HLCs with supercapacitors for peak load support and to extend battery life as much as 20% in applications that must run on a single battery for 10 years or more. For more information about designing the TPS61094 into smart meter systems, read the application note, "A long-lifetime, cost-competitive solution in smart meters based on the TPS61094."

Similarly, the TPS61094 can provide backup power in applications that require safe power-down or last-gasp communication during a power outage. To learn more, read the technical article, "Effective ways to implement backup power from supercapacitors."

Deliver twice the output current with the industry's lowest I Q

In addition to extending battery life, the industry's lowest-I Q buck/boost converter has a 2-A inductor current limit in boost operation. Therefore, the TPS61094 doubles the output current of competitive boost converters.

The additional output current enables the TPS61094 to support radio standards – such as narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT), LTE-M, Wi-SUN®, MIOTY, Bluetooth® and wireless M-Bus – over a wider input voltage range. As an example, the TPS61094 can support more than 250 mA of output current down to an input voltage of 0.7 V.

Reduce component count by up to 50% and simplify designs

Typical industrial applications such as smart meters require several power components for backup power features or peak load support. Integrating a buck charger and a boost converter into a single IC removes the need for a discrete buck charger, inductor and two external capacitors, which can reduce component count by 50% and free up board space.

Additionally, the integration of the buck charger and boost converter on the TPS61094 allows design engineers to easily control the handshake between all functions, delivering a more seamless transition between operating modes.

Package, availability and pricing

The TPS61094 is now available through TI and authorized distributors in a 2.0-mm-by-3.0-mm, 12-pin very very thin small outline no-lead (WSON) package and is priced at US$1.20 in 1,000-unit quantities. Full and custom quantity reels are available on TI.com and through other channels. The TPS61094EVM-066 evaluation module is available on TI.com for US$99. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com.

