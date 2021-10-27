Texas Instruments Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is currently at $185.86, down $11.13 or 5.65%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 20, 2021, when it closed at $184.97

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell 6.74%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.17% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 1, 2020, when it fell 8.12%

-- Down 3.31% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since April 2021, when it fell 4.49%

-- Up 13.24% year-to-date

-- Down 7.67% from its all-time closing high of $201.29 on Oct. 21, 2021

-- Up 29.97% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2020), when it closed at $143.00

-- Down 7.67% from its 52 week closing high of $201.29 on Oct. 21, 2021

-- Up 29.97% from its 52 week closing low of $143.00 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $183.55; lowest intraday level since Aug. 20, 2021, when it hit $183.32

-- Down 6.82% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell as much as 7.14%

-- Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:59:01 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1117ET