By Brenda León

Texas Instruments issued third-quarter earnnings per share guidance largely below Wall Street expectations.

The Dallas-based semiconductor company on Tuesday said it expects per share earnings between $1.68 and $1.92 in the third quarter. Analysts recently polled by Factset expected $1.91 a share.

The company expects third-quarter revenue between $4.36 billion and $4.74 billion. Analysts expected $4.59 billion.

The outlook comes after the company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analyst expectations, despite continued weakness across end markets.

Shares fell 2.4% to $181.51 in after-hours trading.

