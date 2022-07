July 26 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday surpassed estimates for second-quarter revenue, as shipments improved with easing of supply-chain bottlenecks and sustained demand for its chips.

Revenue grew 14% to $5.21 billion in the three months ended June 30, beating analysts' estimate of $4.62 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)