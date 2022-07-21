Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Texas Instruments
  News
  Summary
    TXN   US8825081040

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

(TXN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
166.54 USD   +0.73%
Texas Instruments board declares third quarter 2022 quarterly dividend
PR
12:56pTexas Instruments Could Deliver Q2 Beat Amid Strength in Several Business Verticals, Oppenheimer Says
MT
12:06pOppenheimer Adjusts Texas Instruments Price Target to $200 From $220, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Texas Instruments board declares third quarter 2022 quarterly dividend

07/21/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable August 16, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 1, 2022. 

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-board-declares-third-quarter-2022-quarterly-dividend-301591440.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
