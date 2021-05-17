Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Texas Instruments
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXN   US8825081040

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

(TXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Texas Instruments : TI CEO Rich Templeton to speak at Bernstein investor conference

05/17/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton will speak at the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 2, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Templeton will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-ceo-rich-templeton-to-speak-at-bernstein-investor-conference-301292855.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
03:09pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS  : TI CEO Rich Templeton to speak at Bernstein investor confer..
PR
05/07Wireless Charging Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | TEXAS INSTR..
AQ
05/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/30TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/28TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
04/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Higher As Fed Holds Rates Steady
DJ
04/28TEXAS INSTRUMENTS  : Strong Q1 Results Fail to Impress Investors Amid Flattish Q..
MT
04/28TEXAS INSTRUMENTS  : Jefferies & Co Adjusts Texas Instruments PT to $220 From $2..
MT
04/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Little Changed After Fed Holds Rates Steady
DJ
More news