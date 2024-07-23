Q2 2024 Financial Results

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Conference Call Prepared Remarks

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 3:30 p.m. Central time

Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations

Welcome to the Texas Instruments second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Pahl, head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer Haviv Ilan and our Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi.

For any of you who missed the release, you can find it on our website at ti.com/ir. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website. In addition, today's call is being recorded and will be available via replay on our website.

This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TI's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the "Notice regarding forward-looking statements" contained in the earnings release published today, as well as TI's most recent SEC filings, for a more complete description.

Today, we'll provide the following updates:

First, Haviv will start with a quick overview of the quarter.

Next, he will provide insight into second quarter revenue results, with some details of what we are seeing with respect to our end markets.

Lastly, Rafael will cover the financial results, give an update on capital management, as well as share the guidance for third quarter 2024.

With that, let me turn it over to Haviv.

Haviv Ilan, president and chief executive officer

Thanks Dave. Let me also start by welcoming everyone to the call. I'm looking forward to joining our quarterly earnings calls moving forward and sharing more details about our business strategy with the investment community. It is an opportunity for me to directly share more information about our results and our strategic progress.

With that, I'll start with a quick overview of the second quarter.

Revenue in the quarter came in about as expected at $3.8 billion, an increase of 4% sequentially and a decrease of 16% year over year. Analog revenue declined 11% year over year, and Embedded Processing declined 31%. Our "Other" segment declined 22% from the year-ago quarter.