MAY 30, 2024 / 2:00PM, TXN.OQ - Texas Instruments Inc at Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Stacy Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC. - Analyst

Got it. So I guess just to level set on the current point, let me know if I got it wrong. So it's $5 billion in CapEx per year from '22 to '26, and that was taken up from $3.5 billion to $5 billion. My impression there was you're effectively reinvesting the investment tax credit in more CapEx because the depreciation guidance at the time was sort of held constant. So $5 billion through '26, and then '27 and beyond was 10% to 15% of revenue on CapEx to support, in theory, 7% to 10% revenue growth at that point. Do I have that right?

Haviv Ilan - Texas Instruments Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Well, let's -- some cases and some of the points, yes. Some of the points I would like to provide a little bit more detail. But first, let's think about the investment phase --

Stacy Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC. - Analyst

And why, to your point? Because I mean I think by the end of '26, maybe by 2030 the revenue capacity was -- I can't even remember was supposed to support -- I can't even remember the number. Was it $30 billion? Maybe it was more.

Haviv Ilan - Texas Instruments Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Again, we'll talk through this. But let's talk about the why first, and the why starts with the market opportunity. I think it's obvious to us that the secular growth in industrial, in automotive, is actually accelerating. Of course, sometimes tough to see when you go through a correction -- and there is an inventory correction in the market -- but if you put it over a trend line, it's obvious that secular growth is there, and in my opinion, accelerating inside this decade.

Stacy Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC. - Analyst

Because this is -- industrial auto, I mean, you've been pushing this. You were one of the first, I think, (inaudible) got to be 10, 15 years ago at least, right?

Haviv Ilan - Texas Instruments Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Which leads me to our position and the position of -- we talk a lot about revenue, but revenue doesn't get created just by letting the market grow. It's related to our investment and our strategy. And you're right. I remember 2010, 2011, we said, hey, we are going to bias our investment, our R&D, our SG&A towards these markets, with a vision that secular growth is going to come. And we have done well. I mean I have seen the R&D machine cranking out more and more parts. We used to have one business unit building automotive parts, for example, in 2010. Each and every business unit in the company -- and the number of product lines is more than 60 product lines, they all build automotive products. So the opportunity is very, very vast, and this is how we build the position. You create the product portfolio, you engage with customers, you invest in your sales and application team, you invest in your website, which led to a strong position of almost 75% of our revenue in 2023 in industrial and automotive. So to me, to be exposed at such a high level to, I believe, a couple of the fastest-growing markets in the semiconductor industry is a good position to have. The third one, and I think we talked about it even last year, there is also a tailwind on how customers make decisions. And we run an average unit price around $0.40 or so more or less (technical difficulty) market. And these decisions would be made at the lowest level of the engineering force at our customers. But today, especially in the last couple of years, our customers received guidelines from their leadership team, from their CEOs, from their CPOs about the dependability of capacity, and TI is in a unique position to provide this geopolitically dependable capacity at a very affordable cost-competitive manner and also with muscle or the size of the capacity. So when you think about these three elements and you say, hey, we have grown industrial and automotive between 2013 to 2023 at 10% CAGR. Could we accelerate it this decade? I think we can. Hard to see right now because we are going through an inventory correction. But the nice thing about the next peak -- this is what guides our preparation.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us