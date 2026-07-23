Texas Instruments' Q3 revenue forecast tops Wall Street expectations, underscoring the gradual rebound in industrial demand. The company is also benefiting from the surge in investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which is supporting sales of its analog chips.

Texas Instruments expects Q3 revenue of between $5.65bn and $6.15bn, above the consensus of $5.61bn. The manufacturer, which specializes in analog chips used to manage power and convert physical signals into digital data, is indirectly benefiting from the proliferation of data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence, even though it does not make AI processors comparable to Nvidia's.



In Q2, the group posted revenue of $5.46bn, up 23% y-o-y and above market expectations of $5.25bn. The results confirm improving demand in industrial markets and the strength of investment by major technology players in the infrastructure needed to develop artificial intelligence.