Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Texas Mineral Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMRC   US88256L1098

TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP.

(TMRC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/25 03:56:46 pm EDT
1.740 USD   -2.79%
12:18aTEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES : Adds Navajo Transitional Energy CEO Vern Lund to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
05/25TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Texas Mineral Resources Adds Navajo Transitional Energy CEO Vern Lund to Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texas Mineral Resources : Adds Navajo Transitional Energy CEO Vern Lund to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Texas Mineral Resources Adds Navajo Transitional Energy CEO Vern Lund to Board of Directors

SIERRA BLANCA, TX- (GlobeNewswire - May 24, 2022) - Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC), an exploration company currently targeting the heavy rare earths, technology metals and a variety of industrial minerals primarily through its 20% ownership interest in the Round Top Mountain project in Texas, is pleased to announce the addition of Vern Lund to its Board of Directors. Mr. Lund replaces Clark Mosely who recently retired as CEO of Navajo Transitional Energy Corp ("NTEC"). NTEC currently owns approximately 14% of TMRC and has been given the right to nominate two board members. Peter Denetclaw, an NTEC board member, is currently the other TMRC board member representing NTEC.

Vern Lund is the CEO of Navajo Transitional Energy Company. NTEC was formed in 2013 as an autonomous company established under Navajo law with its sole shareholder being the Navajo Nation. NTEC employs roughly 1,400 employees and is the third largest coal producer in the U.S., shipping over 50 million tons of thermal coal per year from its Antelope, Cordero Rojo, and Spring Creek mines in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana and the Navajo Mine located on the Navajo Nation. Additionally, NTEC owns 7% interest in the 1500MW Four Corners Power Plant and is a developer and seller of bulk helium through its Tocito Dome operation on the Navajo Nation and has significant helium lease holdings in Utah.

Mr. Lund began his career as an Engineer with The North America Coal Corporation (NACoal) in 1996. Over a 25-year span with NACoal, Mr. Lund held various technical, operational management, and executive positions, including over 18 years of field operating experience gained while working at five different surface mines located in North Dakota, Texas, and Mississippi. Mr. Lund was also involved in the development of two greenfield surface mines including the role of President of an entity that built a $240 million greenfield surface lignite mine in Mississippi. Mr. Lund has spent over seven years in Business Development and led a corporate diversification strategy resulting in securing a 20-year contract mining agreement for a greenfield lithium project.

Mr. Lund holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Dakota State University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Mississippi. He also holds an MBA from Auburn University and is a graduate of Wharton's Advanced Management Program.

"Vern's unique set of skills will be instrumental as TMRC anticipates expanding its business to include other domestic mining projects to its portfolio with return potential similar to its 20% current ownership of the Round Top heavy-rare earth and critical mineral project, "commented Anthony Marchese, Chairman. "Vern's decades of experience and mining industry expertise fits perfectly with the objectives of the Company."

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s primary focus is to develop and commercialize, along with its joint venture operating partner USA Rare Earth LLC, the Round Top heavy-rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso, in which TMRC owns a 20% interest and USA Rare Earth owns an 80% interest. Additionally, the Company plans on developing other domestic mining projects in more traditional metals. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."

Company Contact:

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.
Anthony Marchese, Chairman
E-mail: amarchese@tmrcorp.com

Twitter: @TexasMineralRes

Disclaimer

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 04:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP.
12:18aTEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES : Adds Navajo Transitional Energy CEO Vern Lund to Board of Direct..
PU
05/25TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Texas Mineral Resources Adds Navajo Transitional Energy CEO Vern Lund to Board of Direc..
AQ
05/24Texas Mineral Resources Corp. Appoints Vern Lund to its Board of Directors
CI
04/14TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04/14Texas Mineral Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
04/06STATEMENT : USA Rare Earth Commends Presidential Determination for Mining and Battery Mate..
AQ
02/24U.S. miners irked that Pentagon mineral stockpile plan bypasses them
RE
01/21TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES : OTCQB Certification
PU
01/18Texas Mineral Resources to Present at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Texas Mineral Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel E. Gorski President & Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Christopher Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Anthony G. Marchese Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Pingitore Independent Director
Cecil C. Wall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP.-9.14%131
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-13.22%26 577
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-25.37%18 544
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.71%10 958
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-42.72%8 814
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-3.83%8 605