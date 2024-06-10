By Josh Beckerman

Shares of Texas Pacific Land and Altair Engineering reached 52-week highs on Monday after they were selected for inclusion in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land, which has a majority of its land ownership in the Permian Basin, were recently up 24%, to $722.91. The intraday high was $732.26.

Shares of computational-intelligence company Altair were recently up 9%, to $92.90. The high point for the day was $96.84.

The S&P SmallCap 600 additions on June 24, coinciding with a quarterly rebalance, include BioMarin Pharmaceutical, which rose 5%, to $84.36, and Warner Music Group, up 5%, to $31.06. The index is also adding Nextracker, which gained 7%, to $59.47, as well as RBA Global, up 9%, to $78.98.

