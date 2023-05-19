Texas Pacific Land : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

1700 Pacific Avenue, Suite 2900, Dallas, Texas75201

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 214-969-5530

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On November 16, 2022, the stockholders of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (the "Company") voted to approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, providing for the declassification of the board of directors (the "Declassification Amendment"). The Declassification Amendment became effective upon the filing of a Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on May 18, 2023.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits

3.1 Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, dated May 18, 2023

104 Inline XBRL for the cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K

