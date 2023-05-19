Texas Pacific Land : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
|
Delaware
|
001-39804
|
75-0279735
|
(State or Other
Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
|
(Commission File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
Identification Number)
1700 Pacific Avenue, Suite 2900, Dallas, Texas75201
(Address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 214-969-5530
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
¨
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
¨
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
¨
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
¨
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ¨If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading
Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock (par value $.01 per share)
|
|
TPL
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Item 5.03
|
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On November 16, 2022, the stockholders of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (the "Company") voted to approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, providing for the declassification of the board of directors (the "Declassification Amendment"). The Declassification Amendment became effective upon the filing of a Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on May 18, 2023.
The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
|
Item 9.01
|
Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibits
|
3.1
|
Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, dated May 18, 2023
|
104
|
Inline XBRL for the cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Corporation has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION
|
|
|
Date: May 19, 2023
|
By:
|
/s/ Micheal W. Dobbs
|
|
|
Micheal W. Dobbs
|
|
|
SVP, General Counsel and Secretary