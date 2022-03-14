Log in
    TPL   US88262P1021

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION

(TPL)
  Report
Texas Pacific Land Corporation Announces $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

03/14/2022
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s board of directors approved a stock repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $100 million of our outstanding common stock. Acquisitions pursuant to the stock repurchase program may be made through a combination of open market repurchases in compliance with Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, privately negotiated transactions, and/or other transactions at the Company’s discretion. In connection with the stock repurchase program, the Company intends to enter into a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that would generally permit the Company to repurchase shares at times when it might otherwise be prevented from doing so under securities laws. The stock repurchase program will expire on December 31, 2022 unless otherwise modified or earlier terminated by our board of directors at any time in its sole discretion.

About TPL

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas, with the majority of its ownership concentrated in the Permian Basin. The Company is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership provide revenue opportunities throughout the life cycle of a well. These revenue opportunities include fixed fee payments for use of our land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and/or treated produced water, revenue from our oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on our land. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

Visit TPL at http://www.TexasPacific.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 621 M - -
Net income 2022 438 M - -
Net cash 2022 797 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 10 194 M 10 194 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tyler Glover President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Steddum Chief Financial Officer
David E. Barry Co-Chairman
John R. Norris Co-Chairman
Eric L. Oliver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION5.38%10 194
CONOCOPHILLIPS36.34%127 886
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.24%71 014
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.35%68 303
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.83%56 468
CNOOC LIMITED21.92%55 843