Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company” or "TPL") today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income of $100.4 million, or $13.06 per share (basic) and $13.05 per share (diluted)

Revenues of $160.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $133.6 million

Free cash flow (1) of $105.1 million

Royalty production of 24.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

$19.5 million of common stock repurchases

Quarterly cash dividend of $3.25 per share paid on June 15, 2023

As of June 30, 2023, TPL's royalty acreage had an estimated 4.9 net well permits, 8.2 net drilled but uncompleted wells, 2.3 net completed wells, and 62.6 net producing wells.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Highlights

Net income of $187.0 million, or $24.31 per share (basic) and $24.30 per share (diluted)

Revenues of $307.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $249.5 million

Free Cash Flow(1) of $193.2 million

Royalty production of 22.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

$26.2 million of common stock repurchases

$50.0 million of total cash dividends paid during 2023 (comprised of $6.50 per share in regular dividends)

(1)Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures are provided in the tables below.

“For the second quarter of 2023, TPL achieved new records across a number of key metrics,” said Tyler Glover, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Oil and gas royalty production, source water revenues and volumes, and produced water royalties all set new Company quarterly records. Easements and surface-related income continued a strong year generating its largest quarterly revenue since 2019. Although commodity prices were lower this quarter on a sequential quarter basis, our other revenue streams outside of oil and gas royalties attained impressive growth. With continued strong operator activity levels across our Permian royalty and surface acreage, TPL is well-positioned to capture these growing opportunities and to extract maximum value from our unique and expansive asset base.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

The Company reported net income of $100.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $118.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $160.6 million compared to $176.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Oil and gas royalty revenue decreased $38.9 million due to lower average commodity prices in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. The average realized price declined 45.9% to $38.04 per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) in the second quarter of 2023 from $70.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022. Our share of production increased to 24.9 thousand Boe per day for the second quarter of 2023 from 19.8 thousand Boe per day for the same period of 2022. The decrease in oil and gas royalty revenue was partially offset by a combined increase of $17.5 million in water sales and produced water royalties and an increase of $4.7 million in easements and other surface-related income. Our revenue streams are directly impacted by commodity prices and development and operating decisions made by our customers and vary as the pace of development and oil demand varies.

Our total operating expenses of $40.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 increased $15.8 million compared to the same period of 2022. The increase in operating expenses is principally related to increases in legal and professional fees and water service-related expenses during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

The Company reported net income of $187.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 13.8% compared to net income of $216.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Our total revenues decreased $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Oil and gas royalty revenue of $171.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include approximately $8.7 million related to an ongoing arbitration between TPL and an operator with respect to underpayment of oil and gas royalties resulting from improper deductions of post-production costs for periods before and through April 2022 (the “$8.7 Million Stipulation”). Excluding the impact of the $8.7 Million Stipulation, oil and gas royalty revenue decreased $62.6 million compared to the same period of 2022. Our share of production was approximately 22.9 thousand Boe per day for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 20.3 thousand Boe per day for the same period of 2022. The average realized price was $41.08 per Boe for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $64.22 per Boe for the same period of 2022. The decrease in oil and gas royalty revenue was partially offset by an $18.3 million increase in water sales and a $7.4 million increase in produced water royalties. Our revenue streams are directly impacted by commodity prices and development and operating decisions made by our customers and vary as the pace of development and oil demand varies.

Our total operating expenses of $81.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased $34.2 million compared to the same period of 2022. The increase in operating expenses is principally related to increases in legal and professional fees and water service-related expenses during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Quarterly Dividend Declared

On August 1, 2023, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.25 per share, payable on September 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

About Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 886,000 acres of land in West Texas, with the majority of its ownership concentrated in the Permian Basin. The Company is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership provide revenue opportunities throughout the life cycle of a well. These revenue opportunities include fixed fee payments for use of our land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and/or treated produced water, revenue from our oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on our land. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on TPL’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, TPL, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Generally, future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to strategies, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, assumptions, future operations and prospects and other statements that are not historical facts. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although TPL believes that plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by any forward-looking statements made herein are reasonable, TPL may be unable to achieve such plans, intentions or expectations and actual results, and performance or achievements may vary materially and adversely from those envisaged in this news release due to a number of factors including, but not limited to: the initiation or outcome of potential litigation; and any changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions. These risks, as well as other risks associated with TPL are also more fully discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You can access TPL’s filings with the SEC through the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and TPL strongly encourages you to do so. Except as required by applicable law, TPL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other statements herein for revisions or changes after this communication is made.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Our share of production volumes(1) (2): Oil (MBbls) 1,000 813 1,792 1,609 Natural gas (MMcf) 3,782 2,912 7,088 6,191 NGL (MBbls) 638 507 1,177 1,035 Equivalents (MBoe) 2,269 1,805 4,151 3,676 Equivalents per day (MBoe/d) 24.9 19.8 22.9 20.3 Oil and gas royalties (in thousands) (2): Oil royalties $ 70,183 $ 83,966 $ 127,077 $ 155,647 Natural gas royalties 3,775 17,650 14,731 33,825 NGL royalties 8,454 19,652 21,069 35,968 Total oil and gas royalties $ 82,412 $ 121,268 $ 162,877 $ 225,440 Realized prices (2): Oil ($/Bbl) $ 73.46 $ 108.16 $ 74.24 $ 101.27 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.08 $ 6.55 $ 2.25 $ 5.91 NGL ($/Bbl) $ 14.33 $ 41.93 $ 19.34 $ 37.59 Equivalents ($/Boe) $ 38.04 $ 70.36 $ 41.08 $ 64.22

(1) Term Definition Bbl One stock tank barrel of 42 U.S. gallons liquid volume used herein in reference to crude oil, condensate or NGLs. MBbls One thousand barrels of crude oil, condensate or NGLs. MBoe One thousand Boe. MBoe/d One thousand Boe per day. Mcf One thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMcf One million cubic feet of natural gas. NGL Natural gas liquids. Hydrocarbons found in natural gas that may be extracted as liquefied petroleum gas and natural gasoline. (2) The metrics provided exclude the impact of the $8.7 Million Stipulation discussed above.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Oil and gas royalties $ 82,412 $ 121,268 $ 171,542 $ 225,440 Water sales 37,648 22,272 59,377 41,092 Produced water royalties 20,841 18,669 40,975 33,539 Easements and other surface-related income 18,708 13,990 33,677 23,182 Land sales and other operating revenue 1,000 71 1,400 352 Total revenues 160,609 176,270 306,971 323,605 Expenses: Salaries and related employee expenses 10,596 9,588 21,189 18,973 Water service-related expenses 10,287 3,915 15,943 6,697 General and administrative expenses 3,329 3,674 6,884 6,641 Legal and professional fees 10,154 1,163 26,782 2,882 Ad valorem and other taxes 2,070 2,042 3,644 4,085 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,893 4,180 7,297 8,306 Total operating expenses 40,329 24,562 81,739 47,584 Operating income 120,280 151,708 225,232 276,021 Other income, net 6,871 630 12,260 706 Income before income taxes 127,151 152,338 237,492 276,727 Income tax expense 26,758 33,444 50,531 59,933 Net income $ 100,393 $ 118,894 $ 186,961 $ 216,794 Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 13.06 $ 15.37 $ 24.31 $ 28.02 Diluted $ 13.05 $ 15.37 $ 24.30 $ 28.01 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding Basic 7,685,662 7,733,730 7,689,352 7,737,527 Diluted 7,690,950 7,737,112 7,694,548 7,739,859

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues: Land and resource management: Oil and gas royalties $ 82,412 51 % $ 121,268 68 % Easements and other surface-related income 17,908 11 % 12,046 7 % Land sales and other operating revenue 1,000 1 % 71 — % Total land and resource management revenue 101,320 63 % 133,385 75 % Water services and operations: Water sales 37,648 24 % 22,272 13 % Produced water royalties 20,841 13 % 18,669 11 % Easements and other surface-related income 800 — % 1,944 1 % Total water services and operations revenue 59,289 37 % 42,885 25 % Total consolidated revenues $ 160,609 100 % $ 176,270 100 % Net income: Land and resource management $ 69,633 69 % $ 96,074 81 % Water services and operations 30,760 31 % 22,820 19 % Total consolidated net income $ 100,393 100 % $ 118,894 100 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues: Land and resource management: Oil and gas royalties $ 171,542 56 % $ 225,440 70 % Easements and other surface-related income 32,401 11 % 20,940 6 % Land sales and other operating revenue 1,400 — % 352 — % Total land and resource management revenue 205,343 67 % 246,732 76 % Water services and operations: Water sales 59,377 20 % 41,092 13 % Produced water royalties 40,975 13 % 33,539 10 % Easements and other surface-related income 1,276 — % 2,242 1 % Total water services and operations revenue 101,628 33 % 76,873 24 % Total consolidated revenues $ 306,971 100 % $ 323,605 100 % Net income: Land and resource management $ 134,976 72 % $ 177,230 82 % Water services and operations 51,985 28 % 39,564 18 % Total consolidated net income $ 186,961 100 % $ 216,794 100 %

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

In addition to amounts presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we also present certain supplemental non-GAAP performance measurements. These measurements are not to be considered more relevant or accurate than the measurements presented in accordance with GAAP. In compliance with the requirements of the SEC, our non-GAAP measurements are reconciled to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance measure. For all non-GAAP measurements, neither the SEC nor any other regulatory body has passed judgment on these non-GAAP measurements.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Its purpose is to highlight earnings without finance, taxes, and depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and its use is limited to specialized analysis. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding employee share-based compensation. Its purpose is to highlight earnings without non-cash activity such as share-based compensation and/or other non-recurring or unusual items. We calculate Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less current income tax expense and capital expenditures. Its purpose is to provide an additional measure of operating performance. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow because we believe that these metrics are useful supplements to net income in analyzing the Company's operating performance. Our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may differ from computations of similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 100,393 $ 118,894 $ 186,961 $ 216,794 Add: Income tax expense 26,758 33,444 50,531 59,933 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,893 4,180 7,297 8,306 EBITDA 131,044 156,518 244,789 285,033 Add: Employee share-based compensation 2,559 1,760 4,715 3,079 Adjusted EBITDA 133,603 158,278 249,504 288,112 Less: Current income tax expense (27,125) (33,992) (51,204) (60,887) Capital expenditures (1,371) (7,342) (5,144) (10,347) Free Cash Flow $ 105,107 $ 116,944 $ 193,156 $ 216,878

