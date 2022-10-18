Advanced search
    TPL   US88262P1021

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION

(TPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:30 2022-10-18 pm EDT
2044.50 USD   -0.06%
04:18pTexas Pacific Land Corporation Sets Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/07Texas Pacific Land Corporation Receives Shareholder Proposal from Daniel Goldstein
CI
09/16Brandon Bell Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Texas Pacific Land Corporation
CI
Texas Pacific Land Corporation Sets Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/18/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company” or “TPL”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.texaspacific.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-4018
International: 1-201-689-8471

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13731406
The playback can be accessed through November 17, 2022.

About Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas, with the majority of its ownership concentrated in the Permian Basin. The Company is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of our land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from our oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on our land. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

Visit TPL at texaspacific.com.


© Business Wire 2022
